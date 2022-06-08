Canadian punk rockers PUP bring "most PUP record yet" to Columbia show

Canadian punk rock band PUP said the release of their fourth album isn’t just the group’s next record — it’s the most PUP record to date.
PUP is known for their dynamic, heavy punk rock anthems that often include heavy guitar riffs and drum rolls. With “THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND'' which was released on at the beginning of April, and was recorded and mixed during the summer of 2021, the group has crafted the record in a sonically new fashion. They incorporated new instruments like piano, synths and horns, creating high-energy, anthemic songs.
The group realized that the fourth record needed to be different to show their growth, according to PUP guitarist Steve Sladkowski. To work towards that effort, the group decided to take new creative directions, like working with Grammy award-winning producer Peter Katis.
The four-member group stayed overnight at Katis’ Connecticut mansion during the five summer weeks spent creating this album, allowing them to recharge and reflect on what this next album would, and should, be.
The resulting album is the most confident they have ever sounded.
“We’re more and more on the preface of falling off the cliff having made this new creative decision, which I think in that way definitely is very PUP,” Sladkowski said. “We’re just sort of walking a fine and tenuous line of being in control, but also maybe completely out of control and not really sure which one is which at any one time.”
The release of PUP’s album is supported by their current tour, “PUP Returns: Thank F***ing God,” which has led the band to the stages of Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival. Now, they will make their way to Columbia’s The Senate June 14 for one of two stops the punk outfit is making in South Carolina.
“One of the things we wanted to do was sort of push the limit, but we still wanted to figure out how to make it fit into what people love about our band, which I think is the four of us bringing a lot of energy and just a sweaty, off the rails live performance,” Sladkowski said.
Despite the growth the band has had from tour to tour, Sladkowski feels it’s the original connection and friendship the group developed nearly 10 years ago when they first began performing in basements and small, intimate venues that shows who PUP is on stage, and is what sustains them as a band.
And to that end, the band channels that youthful energy today into their live performances.
“There are going to be moments where we're making each other laugh on stage … moments of imperfection and fallibility, and those are the things that we've learned to embrace in each other, and to just support each other,” Sladkowski said. “It's loose and it's fun and it's about community and crowd and safety and silliness and all those sorts of things wrapped up in one.”