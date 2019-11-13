There are many ways to describe Bask, the Asheville-bred quartet of singer/guitarist Zeb Camp, guitarist Ray Worth, bassist Jesse Van Note and drummer Scott Middleton. They play often with stoner rock and sludge metal bands, but earn acclaim for the Americana roots and psychedelic expanse their songs contain. But that liminal essence is what makes Bask work. It is, Middleton says, perhaps the most intentional element of the band’s creative process.

“We never sought to be just a metal band or just an Americana band or whatever,” Middleton says. “We always wanted to have a contrast in our sound. We care about dynamics a lot, and the contrast between dark and light.”

With their aptly titled third album, III, released by the stalwart metal label Season of Mist, Bask offers a further broadening of its sonic palette. The band still digs deep into heavy, lumbering riffs that prove its heavy rock bona fides, and wraps its arrangements in prog-rock complexity, but there’s a distinctive indie rock edge to the way the band approaches melody and texture in its arrangements. Songs like “New Dominion” suggest Band of Horses as much as Baroness. And the gorgeous closing closing tack, “Maiden Mother Crone” layers banjo and acoustic guitars for a cosmic Americana feel that takes the band into new territory altogether.

But, says Worth, that’s not the product of any sort of premeditation.

“We never have an idea or an intent,” he offers. “We’re just going to write what we feel, and the fact that people like it is just flattering. It’s just what comes out of these fingers and those drumsticks and those vocal pipes.”

Still, the process of actually creating the record shows an embrace of these genre-blending outcomes, no matter how unintentionally they might have been at first. To record the songs, Bask enlisted producer Matt Bayles, whose credits include work with heavy-prog titans Mastodon and post-hardcore iconoloclasts Botch, as well as grunge icons Pearl Jam and intricate indie rockers Minus the Bear. Then, the band took up residence at Asheville’s Echo Mountain Recording studio, where Americana luminaries from Steve Martin and Iron & Wine to Angel Olsen and Mandolin Orange have cut albums.

“We’ve been a huge fan of [Bayles’] past catalog, with him doing the Pearl Jam records and some of the Mastodon stuff and Botch,” Worth says. “So we were like, ‘What better way to get someone to capture the Bask tonality than to have more of a metal producer in a space that is a famous Americana and bluegrass recording studio. We thought the meshing of those two worlds would embody us.”

And, indeed, the spacious sonics the space enabled, as well as Bayles’ knack for capturing intricately layered compositions, paid off for Bask. III boasts the sort of dynamic contrasts Middleton says form the foundations of the band’s approach. In exploring those contrasts, it seems Bask has found a way to unite its members’ disparate influences and approaches.

Worth describes a contentious, but respectful, creative process.

“The beauty of Bask and, in a way, why it works, is all of our different backgrounds,” he says. “There’s so much push and pull in the writing room, and we get frustrated with each other. But [finding agreement is] the sign that it’s working.”

“We all have different musical bonds that tie us together,” Middleton adds. “Some of us click more on the classic rock side. Some of us are more cool with jamming and some of us would rather be more prepared in bringing new riffs to practice. We all are musical allies in different ways, but the main foundation for all of us is a lot of love for classic rock and a lot of heavy stuff and a lot of spacey, ambient stuff as well.”

That intent to blur boundaries and follow the muse wherever it may lead is evident as much in the band’s music as it is in the way the band describes itself. Online, the band offers little to confine itself to one genre or scene. Instead, it claims, “We want rhythm heard for miles, melodies remembered for weeks and an honesty and sincerity felt to your bones. Most of all we want you to listen without concern for what you are hearing. To listen only for the sake of hearing.”

“Esse Quam Videri,” the band adds add, co-opting North Carolina’s state motto: “To be, rather than to seem.”

Or, as Worth sums it up, “It’s just important for the listener to feel what we’re feeling.”

