Bob Dylan to perform at Columbia's Township Auditorium in March

Bob Dylan is returning to Columbia in March for a stir on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.

The legendary singer-songwriter, known as perhaps the marquee player in an era of ‘60s socially conscious folk-rock music, is playing at Columbia’s Township Auditorium on March 29. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

With a literary style and knack for piercing lyricism, Dylan is known as perhaps the greatest songwriter of all time.

The Minnesota-born musician was prolific in the ‘60s, when he moved to New York City, with music that rang in the anti-war and civil rights movements of that era. He’s best known for his albums “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Bringing It All Back Home’.”

In the six decades since, he’s remained active as a musician and visual artist. Most recently, he released “Rough and Rowdy Ways” in 2020, his first album since 2012. It was warmly received by critics and fans.

Dylan performed at the Township Auditorium in 2016 as well. Then Free Times music writer Jordan Lawrence wrote, “More so than almost any rocker of his generation, Dylan continues to reinvent himself, taking the stage this night with the charismatic stance of a ’50s crooner.”

Numerous publications, like Rolling Stone, have named Bob Dylan the greatest songwriter of all time and he’s widely credited as one of the most influential musicians ever.