Bo-Berry biscuit with a side of punk: Barstool Sports band to play Bojangles near stadium

Fans of the Gamecocks, Barstool Sports and Bojangles biscuits are in for a treat.
Ahead of USC football's home-game opener on Sept. 9, Bojangles and Barstool Sports are throwing a party at the Southern fast-food chain's Bluff Road location in Columbia.
Barstool, a digital media company focusing on sports and culture through a youthful lens, has teamed up with Bojangles for a concert featuring Pup Punk, a band made up entirely of Barstool Sports' personalities. The 9 p.m. concert is free, with a DJ set beginning at 8 p.m.
"Pup Punk is an underground punk band born taking the world by storm and featuring Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, PFT Commenter, Adam Ferrone, Frankie Borrelli, Nick Hamilton and Caroline Baniewicz," according to the event's press release.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Williams Brice Stadium-adjacent Bojangles will also host a recording of Barstools' Bussin' with the Boys podcast.
The promotion continues with the chance for free Bo-Berry biscuits. If Furman University — USC's opponent on Sept. 9 — misses a field goal at any point during the game, fans can order a free Bo-Berry Biscuit through the Bojangles app with the code "GAMECOCKS."
Shuttle buses to the concert will run from 7:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and pick up from Tin Roof in the Vista at 1022 Senate Street. While tickets are free, an Instagram post from the Barstool Gamecocks account said the Bojangles app should be downloaded on your phone for entry.