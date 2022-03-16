Blues Traveler comes to Columbia’s St. Pats in Five Points on the heels of 2021 cover album

On the tracklist of Blues Traveler’s most recent album a curious song is wedged between a blues track from the late 1960s and another from 1974.
It’s the jam band’s cover of the Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 smash hit “Crazy” that features Rita Wilson and John Scofield. Even in the group’s “Traveler’s Blues,” an album exclusively consisting of blues songs covers, it's a curious choice for Blues Traveler.
“Someone just thought it might be cool if we did ‘Crazy’ and the next thing we knew we were doing 'Crazy’,” said Ben Wilson, the keyboardist of the group. “The cool thing about Blues Traveler … there’s this process of sitting in the room together, you’re focused and you kind of get the arrangement close ... and then the band, that magic, the greater than the sum of its part thing is happening.”
Putting “Crazy” on the album is just a small bit of how the group that rose to prominence in the ‘90s behind hits like “Run Around” and “Hook” have kept things interesting three decades into their career. Take, for instance, the group's 2015 release "Blow Up The Moon," which is littered with features from former top-40 groups like 3OH!3 and the Plain White T's.
Now after a lengthy COVID-19 induced break and a subsequent bus crash stopping their initial return to touring last year, the band is back on the road and set to headline Columbia’s St. Pat’s in Five Points festival on March 18.
With it, they bring that new album of cover and their notorious live show to the college neighborhood’s premier event.
While they weren’t able to tour for much of the pandemic, they did create and release “Traveler’s Blues," which has been relatively well received and is up for the Grammy Award for the Best Traditional Blues Album.
Wilson said the group created the album after reaching out to Round Hill Records. The record label and them agreed to work together, provided the group use their roster of licensed songs to make a cover album.
Blues Traveler whittled down the track list by focusing on songs that were in the sweet spot between well known and somewhat hidden, something Wilson compared the group’s reputation too as well.
Wilson used a curious comparison — a fast food giant to a revered fine dining restaurant — to illustrate his point.
“We’re certainly not McDonald’s … we need to be somewhere in the middle.” he explained.
On that album, they adapted songs in a way that was “all the way in,” he said. Wilson and the rest of the group understood they were working with classics, but knew if they weren’t intentional in their covers, the album wouldn’t come out appropriately.
“I think, part of the creative process is one you decide on a direction, boom you’re in that direction, and if you’re not all the way in and it's not going to feel like it has integrity,” he said.
Wilson said the group is excited to return to the tour, with the Columbia show being one of their first three since on their current run. Later this year, the group also is an opening act for the pop-rock group Train’s upcoming tour.
Alongside Blues Traveler, pop-electronic group Surface and country artist Lainey Wilson are set to be the top acts for the festival. It is the first year that the Five Points Association has been able to hold the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019.
St. Pat's in Five Points
March 19. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Blues Traveler w/ Surfaces and Lainey Wilson. $20. Five Points. stpatscolumbia.com.