Big concerts return to Columbia area at the speedway, with Shovels & Rope leading off

The first truly big concerts to hit the Columbia area since the COVID-19 shutdown will be at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center.

The new Cola Concerts series announced its initial lineup this morning, bringing names that would be more expected across the river at The Senate, the city's largest rock club, or at a festival like St. Pat's in Five Points.

The First Couple of Charleston folk-rock, Shovels & Rope, kick off the first run of shows on Nov. 14, and the rest of the lineup doesn't disappoint.

The huge and hugely passionate Alabama soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones plays on Nov. 20, and the Allman Betts Band (featuring Devon Allman and Duane Betts) will look to keep the spirt of the Allman Brothers alive on Nov. 21.

Lowcountry-inspired South Carolina jazz act Ranky Tanky, which won a Grammy earlier this year, will play on Nov. 22. Longstanding country singer Wynnona Judd closes out the initial schedule on Dec. 10.

The series' website has a thorough outlay of its COVID-19 safety procedures, which include seating a socially distanced audience of 3,500 in individually grouped pods (called seating coves), utilizing mobile tickets and ordering for contactless entry and concessions, and requiring masks when audience members are outside their coves.

Cola Concerts' initial release also says that audiences can expect comedians to be included in programming moving forward, and that the speedway will also show pro and college sports on "two massive 40-foot LED screens that will flank a professional stage."

This isn't the first attempt in recent memory to use the speedway as a big music destination. Last year's Spring Out Music Festival, which included such artists as the popular rapper Wale, took place out there. This latest try is backed by the Roberts Group, the national production company that puts on the Broadway in Columbia series at the Koger Center, along with other similar subscription-based Broadway series in other cities.

Other venues are trying to bring outdoor concerts back as Columbia continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, including Segra Park, which this week announced an Oct. 30 date from Eagles tribute band On the Border after hosting comics in recent weeks.