The best albums that just missed the cut in Best of SC Music 2021

Let’s ignore the fact that our rankings are coming out weeks after 2021 ended. It’s an encore, okay?

Instead, let’s focus on the fact that the state’s musical output was tremendous, even beyond our top 15 ranking. Here, each writer made a case for an album that didn’t make the cut. Let me know if there’s any egregious omissions that you’ve noted, too, we’re happy to argue. DAVID CLAREY

Stern & Starboard — “Modern Pieces”

Chris Powell’s first solo project is one of great promise. Released under the moniker Stern and Starboard, “Modern Pieces,” like so many others on this list, is a product of COVID-19’s adversity. Free Times contributor Patrick Wall described the October release as “a record Powell would have made pre-pandemic, but the themes that arise reflect the atmosphere in which it was made.” There’s isolation, division and, as is a hopeful default for us, optimism. Life, COVID and society offer a mixed bag of challenges, but there are lessons to be learned in each. "Modern Pieces," which just missed the cutoff on our Top 15 albums list, offers up that education in triumphant fashion. DAVID CLAREY

Niel Brooks — “Senatohoba”

"This album is sort of a mirror being held up to the past two years,” Niel Brooks wrote about his low-key masterpiece, Senatohoba. “Or maybe a magnifying glass. It's about hope, loss, love, happiness, loneliness, and screaming into the void. It's a soundtrack. It's a letter to you and to myself.” And what a letter it is. A multilayered gem created almost entirely by Brooks, the nine-track album is a masterful blend of folk, progressive and country, with deeply resonant melodies and impressionistic lyrics that impart mood rather than meaning. Whether he’s lamenting the passing of his grandfather on “Winter Mourn” or paying tribute to classic country divas on the instrumental “Nashville Babylon,” Brooks is both a passionate artist and meticulous craftsman. It’s my favorite album of 2021 because it both soothes and disturbs. It’s both calming and alarming. It’s a message from a turbulent couple of years with a lot of despair and a bit of shining hope. VINCENT HARRIS

Calebjustcaleb — “Corrupted Harddrive”

While Calebjustcaleb stays impressively busy as the frontman of the excellent pop-punk outfit Aim High, I found myself more obsessed with his moody solo EP this year. Over the last few years hip-hop/R&B and emo/punk have increasingly cross-pollinated for results that range from cringey to transcendent, but it still feels rare to find an artist like Caleb who convincingly (and dare I say authentically?) collapses these boundaries so totally that it becomes difficult to decipher where one ends and another begins. If you missed this one this year, go back and check it out. KYLE PETERSEN

Kindergarten Rockstar — "Golfcart Safari"

Wouldn’t we all go back to kindergarten if we could? Ah, the days of swinging on the playground, animal crackers and naptime. OK, I’m not going to lie that I’ve enjoyed all of the above at age 27, but you get the point. Kindergarten Rockstar takes us back to the sandbox with an ‘80s experimental pop-inspired scissor-running, story time serenade that gives off some major alternative-universe David Byrne energy. There’s the horror movie-reminiscent robo-playtime introduction to "Fish Street;" snacktime psychedelic lullaby "Watermelon;" eerie synth young love song "Lizard Queen;" No. 2 pencil chew-inducing "Egghead;" and video game-meets-nature documentary "Carrot Sticks." I love a good theme. KALYN OYER