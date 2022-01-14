The best 2021 albums from outside South Carolina

While this is a Palmetto affair, there’s a lot of good music out there that’s well worth our and your time. So we decided to give the rest of the world’s music its due as well.
Each writer, including our full-time staffers and freelancers, offered up between one and three 2021 albums that originated from outside South Carolina. Collected here is a lineup that spans jazz, pop, hip-hop, indie rock, R&B soul and country/folk, and we’re sure that each record will be a worthwhile listen for you.
From Tyler, the Creator’s mixtape-like offering “Call Me If You Get Lost” to Nala Sinephro’s sprawling ambient-jazz soundscapes on “Space 1.8" to Arlo Parks' spoken word poetry on "Collapsed in Sunbeams," there’s a little something for everyone.
If we missed anything notable — there are only four of us after all — then please do let us know. We’d love to hear from you. DAVID CLAREY
Valerie June — "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers"
One of my favorite artists since I saw her perform at High Water Festival in 2018, Valerie June drew me in with her ethereal, mystic anthem “Astral Plane” and bluesy stomper “Long Lonely Road.” The musician who sings with a signature Tennessean twang released a three-track EP earlier this year that ended up as the first songs on her LP “The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers.”
“Stay” begins with immediately intoxicating jazz piano and collides into a sonic symphonic love story with no regrets but no timeline either. It melts into the following meditation that takes you to a garden with wind chimes and twittering birds before “You and I” arrives as a new chapter in an old book with longing falsetto layered on top of a steady alto reminiscence. There’s love left to discover.
The gossamer, introspective remainder includes but is not limited to twinkling “Stardust Scattering,” poetic “African Proverb,” soulful “Call Me A Fool,” acoustic “Fallin,” pop-punch “Smile” and transcendental “Starlight Ethereal Silence.” Simply magical. KALYN OYER
Olivia Rodrigo — "Sour"
The 2021 album heard 'round the world, if anything, was this emo bop that brought lovers and single-ready-to-mingles alike back to the angry heartbreak of yesteryear. "Brutal" shreds the teenage dream apart, splitting it open and spitting it back out along with easily the catchiest pop-rock chorus of the year. The storytelling teenage angst is palpable, from soft-sung "drivers licence" to cathartic release "good 4 u." Scream along and hate your ex for a bit, why don't you? KALYN OYER
Arlo Parks — "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
"It won't hurt so much forever," is a mantra we can all use after listening to Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour." And it's the focus of Arlo Parks hit "Hurt," an uplifting anthem that picks up the pieces of your broken heart and heals among the illuminating, lilting poetry of introductory and title track "Collapsed in Sunbeams." It's like a curtain being drawn to let the daylight in and cast rainbow prisms across the room. From bass-driven synth R&B bop "Too Good" to soft piano and guitar strum trance "Black Dog" to lost love song "Eugene," the rest of the album romantically reminisces on amethyst kisses while arriving powerfully into a state of self-discovery and self-worth. KALYN OYER
Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders/London Symphony Orchestra — “Promises”
Sure, the idea of a cerebral electronic artist and composer like Floating Points collaborating with legendary avant-garde jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra is critical catnip, but the resulting record is still a revelatory musical experience. Consisting of nine slow-smoldering moments held together by an elegantly simply melodic motif, the record’s restraint gives extraordinary power to the mystic missives from Sanders and creates an impression of something as powerful, imperceptible and impactful as tectonic shifts. I recommend listening with headphones, again and again. KYLE PETERSEN
Miranda Lambert/Jack Ingram/Jon Randall — “The Marfa Tapes”
While Lambert is the obvious marquee star here, the power of this record comes from how fully it goes about trying to capture the songwriting collaboration and kinship she has with Ingram and Randall, both more on the journeyman and producer side of things, respectively. This is a record that, aside from Lambert’s presence, has little to do with Music Row, and instead belongs to the Texas guitar pull tradition of Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt. That the group wisely used field recordings from their songwriting haven outside of Marfa allows the environment to become a kind of fourth member, binding these songs together and anointing them in Lone Star dirt. KYLE PETERSEN
Tyler, the Creator — “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Tyler, the Creator’s previous album, the genre-less synth-heavy conceptual masterpiece IGOR, seemed to be so fully removed from the horror-rap aesthetic that he and his collaborators in Odd Future built their reputation on, it was difficult to imagine how he could top it, or where he could go from there. Enter Call Me If You Get Lost, which bellows its classicist hip-hop vibes while proving that the producer/emcee could use all of his crazy musical tricks in the service of a record that’s just about rapping about your life, the moments good and bad, trite and momentous, and make it as defining a statement as IGOR. If you don’t believe me, dial up the nine-minute prog-R&B ballad centerpiece “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted to Dance” and witness a masterpiece in musical, producing and lyrical storytelling, all gracefully intertwined. KYLE PETERSEN
Little Feat, Electrif Lycanthrope — “Live At Ultrasonic Studios 1974”
When Little Feat walked into Ultra-Sonic Studios in September of 1974 to record this live-for-radio broadcast, they may have been the best, tightest rock band in America. With bassist Kenny Gradney, percussionist Sam Clayton and drummer Richie Hayward holding down the bottom end and keyboardist Bill Payne and guitarists Lowell George and Paul Barrere up top, the band was damn near indestructible. Listen to the way they tear into the near-jazz-fusion of “The Fan.” Listen to how easily they roll into the classic “Rock & Roll Doctor.” Listen to how they nail the menace of “Spanish Moon” and then switch gears to the breezy, irresistible “Fat Man In The Bathtub.” This session was a prized bootleg for years for a reason: Little Feat could play rings around just about any other band you’d care to name. It’s a thrill to hear it as an official release for the first time ever. VINCENT HARRIS
Nala Sinephro — “Space 1.8”
London’s Nala Sinephro brings together a mashing of electronic synthesizers, a pedal harp, saxophone and other instruments to construct a wowing sound across her debut jazz-ambient offering. Across eight tracks named “Space 1”, 2, 3 and so forth on, Sinephro invites the listener in and lulls them along. At times this lull is accelerated on tracks with racing and urgent percussion and at others it fades away to give way to a new, but equally disarming collection of instruments paired together expertly.
I found myself drawn to music like Sinephro’s in the latter half of 2021, though I struggle to pinpoint a turning point in my listening or the world that drew me to it. Yet, the comforting and enveloping soundscape offered by “Space 1.8” has stood out to me since. The album brings a luring escapism-like effect; but contained more urgency than I could have expected. Horns and drums build on tracks like “Space 4” and “Space 6” to pull the listener along in simmering fashion. It’s an album that gently called on me to stay with it through its forceful playthrough and I could only agree. DAVID CLAREY
Indigo de Souza — “Any Shape You Take”
Asheville’s Indigo de Souza came to Columbia’s New Brookland Tavern in November, performing what ultimately may be the last of her shows in venues of that size. In an interview with me, she told me she’d requested that future tours come at larger venues, where the crowd is less likely to come up to her and bring anxiety. It’s fitting — as the indie rocker is on a momentous rise in the music world, drawing much acclaim for her album “Any Shape you Take” — but it's also a shame as her music’s tender and raw emotions play out well in such a space, where there’s limited interference between the artist and listener. On her sophomore album, de Souza fulfilled the promise offered by her debut “I Love My Mom.” With sharper and more minimal songwriting and instrumentation. She brings out a level of catharsis (for instance, the crowdsourced screams on "Real Pain") in herself and, in turn, the listener, that is wholly unique to the year’s musical output. DAVID CLAREY