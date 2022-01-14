Columbia's Marshall Brown tops Best of SC Music 2021 list with Beatles-esque 'Ay Es Em Ar'

COLUMBIA — Longtime Columbia musician Marshall Brown, originally of mid-2000s alt-rock band The Reverie, recorded what was voted The Post and Courier and Free Times' best album of 2021 on a computer, a first for the 8-track aficionado.

His past solo discs, stretching back to 2010, were all recorded on a Tascam Portastudio 8-track machine, a device that Brown has grown to know well and fondly. After his 2015 record "Second Childhood," he traded it in for the bells and whistles of LogicPro on a laptop.

"It was an archaic way of recording, but I had really gotten to know that machine," Brown said. "All its ins and outs. But I felt like I had hit a wall as far as what I could do as far as really big production, which is what I like."

A lot of math was involved with properly using the 8-track, while LogicPro's click-and-drag features freed Brown up to spend more time expanding sounds and effects.

And that's just what he did for 2021's "Ay Es Em Ar," which sinks from a sunny daydream into psychedelic midnight narcolepsy. The 10-track album features songs he mostly wrote back in 2018 and just got around to fleshing out.

He found new inspiration after collaborating with Dylan Dickerson (Dear Blanca) and Brett Nash (Secret Guest) for a pandemic-era project called Shows. After the trio dropped their first cassette, "Dalmatian Rock," in 2020, Brown got to recording himself.

Quite clearly off the bat, the theme of "Ay Es Em Ar" is sleep, something Brown often struggles to do as a self-proclaimed insomniac. To catch some zzz's, he often turns to ASMR (those oddly soothing little sounds, like a subtle tapping or a credit card rubbed against the microphone) to try to nod off.

"Sleep has been a thing for me for a long time," he said. "I'm a night owl, and luckily I've got a job that starts at 11 a.m. and allows me stay on my natural circadian rhythm."

Brown usually goes to bed around 3 a.m., sometimes lying there until as late as 6 a.m. with thoughts often racing through his mind. He said he often turns those thoughts into songs, like "Dream #49," an actual dream he had of the James Gang's "Funk #49" playing.

"If I have music on my mind, especially, it keeps me up," he said. "My brain is wired with thoughts."

The record starts off with trance-inducing "The Grind," a 40-second percussive hypnosis, before slipping into "Awakened On The Weekend" with its upbeat Steely Dan tempo.

Third track "Sleep Apnea" touches on another theme for Brown: mental health struggles, particularly depression.

"Mama didn’t teach me about the blues, I learned it myself, I had everything to lose," Brown sings.

While a whole new blanket of depression has enveloped the globe during COVID-19, Brown doesn't skirt around the fact his disorder started sooner. He had a rough time after a seven-year relationship came to a close for him a couple of years ago, in his mid-30s.

"Y’all, I’ve been lonely and depressed this whole time," Brown, now 38, said. "This ain’t new for me."

Then there's "Analog Sympathizer," in which Brown gets two iPhones to talk to each other directly about mental health, with the advice to "be easy on yourself," then referencing some of his own old song lyrics.

"Changing of the Garb," is where Brown notes "the depressing (expletive) stops and some positivity seeps in."

The line "I've been turning up the soil" was literal; Brown was rebuilding the shrubbery in his front yard. But it's also metaphorical, about working on yourself.

"Usually, if I write a real positive song, it’s not necessarily that I feel that way," Brown said. "It’s a mantra to talk myself into feeling that way."

As for the sound, it's quite clear Brown is a fan of The British Invasion, from The Kinks to The Beatles, an influence that can be heard everywhere, from approachably boppy beats and easy harmonies to piano-driven balladry and psychedelic sitar and tanpura.

Brown plays almost all of the instruments himself, minus a few drums and strings.

"I'm a Beatles nerd, I'm into that stuff," said Brown. "I don’t have qualms about having seven guitars on there, and sometimes to get a certain effect I’ll record a guitar doing the same thing four times and put it into a folder because that’s what I needed. I really like lush productions —mixes you put on headphones and you hear something you've never heard before."

He also borrows a trick from Jimmy Page and The Yardbirds: reverse reverb. You can hear the backward swell prominently on seventh track "...Love Not War," alongside a Moog synthesizer arpeggio.

The last half of last track "Elephants Walking Lightly/Ay Es Em Ar" finally gives us the album title we've been waiting on.

While the first part is a string-heavy lullaby (think counting elephants, not sheep), the second is straight ASMR. Brown whispers into and scratches credit cards against the microphone, chimes ringing in the background.

After an epic journey of lost love, loneliness, rediscovery and self-care, it's finally time to rest. Brown said he won't be in 2022, though, when it comes to the songs he's written during the pandemic that he's now itching to release.

See, we already have something to look forward to this year.