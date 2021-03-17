Best album yet from Columbia’s Valley Maker matches our uncertainty with its own

Valley Maker’s “When the Day Leaves” is a record about trying to find a sense of place during a time of uncertainty.
It arrived in February, as its listeners lived through an eleventh month of the COVID-19 pandemic and endless uncertainty, struggling to maintain their own sense of place during trying times.
Austin Crane, the Columbia songwriter who has now created four mercurial and thoughtful folk-rock albums under the moniker, intentionally responded to a time of transition in the songs. He penned the bulk of them in the lead-up to he and his wife moving back from Seattle, where he lived for six years, and added two more as the couple began settling into their new house, a downtown fixer-upper.
He didn’t expect the resulting themes to resonate so poignantly with the world at large.
“It was kind of a record just about transition and about being in between and about, like, being very uncertain about what the future holds, but still stepping into that (future), and that's all that you can do right now,” he told Free Times.
He illustrated the music’s relation to the pandemic with a line from “Mockingbird,” one of the songs he wrote in Columbia. The words reference he and his wife’s new home, for which he has spent much of his time since moving in October 2019 overseeing and contributing to renovations.
Specifically, the lines — well matched on record by Crane’s earthy and hypnotic croon and a spare arrangement of elliptical acoustic fingerpicking and ethereal backing vocals from frequent collaborator Amy Godwin — refer to a Japanese maple that he planted just after taking up residence.
“Go and plant my favorite tree / Sit for a while and watch it grow / Part of life remains unknown / Part of me is being sold.”
The line is “kind of accepting that I'm going to be here for a while and kind of settling in,” he explained, sipping a socially distanced beer at a local biergarten. “There’s beauty in that. There's beauty in resting and being in the same place and building a home. There's pain to that, too, and loss. You know, I guess that's always true when you move, but especially now, when you're forced to stay put for a long time and feel disconnected from certain people in your — in our lives.”
Though its intense meaning in the here and now was unintentional, “When the Day Leaves” was always going to be wrapped up in this feeling of transition. The bicoastal nature of its writing process was accentuated by Crane returning to the Seattle area a few weeks after he and his wife moved, and decamping to Way Out, a recording studio out in the woods near the Cascade Mountains, to work with another longtime collaborator, producer Trevor Spencer. Crane said he views the record as a sort of closing chapter for his life and musical career on the West Coast.
The album also finds Crane transitioning fully into his current notion of Valley Maker as a band. Its arrangements, the project’s most striking yet, build from minimalist acoustic fingerpicking, but embellish them with spacious full-band arrangements complete with woodwinds, brass and more, giving the record a grandeur equal to the Carolina and Cascade vistas evoked on album highlight “Pine Trees.”
These are songs built to take great advantage of a backing ensemble, while still working beautifully when delivered with just Crane’s voice and a guitar, opening up different avenues for touring.
But the ongoing pandemic has him doubting this potential future for the project — another layer of uncertainty surrounding the record.
“It just feels like maybe this year — maybe we're gonna take another lap before all of this comes back,” he lamented. “And that raises a lot of structural questions. I definitely exist in a world of playing places like (West Columbia’s New Brookland Tavern), like 200 to 300, maybe 500 capacity rooms that are all mostly locally owned and been around for a long time. ... Can they hold out for two years with no shows, a year and a half with no shows? I don't know.”
Given the time of its arrival and the existential concerns these pandemic days continue to foster, it’s fitting, too, that “When the Day Leaves” finds some political and social concerns slanting through the blinds of Valley Maker’s typically personal space.
“Sometimes grieving / Most days vacant / 58 dead in Las Vegas / We’re hanging on by a thread now, baby,” Crane sings on “Voice Inside the Well,” referring to the 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
“I got more comfortable with letting how I think about the world and my place in it factor in,” he said. “And I think if I'm honest about how I experienced a lot of the years preceding the writing of this record, it was feeling troubled about the direction our country was headed in and the way in which certain populations were being treated in our country — particularly immigrants and people of color — and just trying to make sense of what it means to live in America today.”
Valley Maker ("When the Day Leaves" live-stream concert)
March 20. 8 p.m. $10. valleymaker.gctv.stream.