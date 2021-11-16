Ascending indie musician Indigo De Souza lands in Columbia: "All happening really fast'

Indigo De Souza, the Asheville-based indie musician, was approached at a recent concert by a fan who remarked, "I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you’re kind of blowing up right now."
“I was kind of like, 'You don’t think I know what’s going on right now in my own life?’ ” she recollected.
So it’s inaccurate to say that De Souza can’t tell what’s happening, it’s just that De Souza isn’t certain how to process what’s happening in her life over the last few years. Because a lot has happened — very quickly — ahead of her Nov. 17 show at New Brookland Tavern in West Columbia.
In August, the 24-year-old artist released “Any Shape You Take,” her sophomore album, on the heels of a re-release of her 2018 debut “I Love My Mom.” Those releases came following her 2021 record deal with Saddle Creek, the Omaha, Neb,-founded label.
Since then, the artist has received writeups for her work in The New York Times and a coveted Best New Music distinction for her newest album from online music reviewer Pitchfork. Recently, the musician was announced as an opener for the indie star Lucy Dacus’ winter tour.
“It’s a combination of it all happening really fast, but it also took a long time to get here,” she said. “We played our first show in (Los Angeles), our first headline show, and there were almost 700 people there. That just blew my mind. … It felt insane to me that people were there and knew the lyrics.”
Her music, a mixture of emotionally raw and understated punk-like indie rock, alongside vocals that crack at times and delicately resonates at others, seems to have resonated particularly with young generations who find themselves drawn to the emotionally vulnerable aspects of De Souza’s work.
That and a simplistic approach to her writing have been consistent highlights of her work, despite the seemingly contradictory characteristics of each. This approach is clear throughout “Any Shape you Take” and particular so on “Die/Cry,” as De Souza sings in its chorus: “Well I’d rather die than see you cry/Than see you cry, than see you cry.”
As the song fades out of its 2½-minute run time, De Souza repeats the chant again, this time with a slight modification: “I’d rather die before you die/Before you die, before you die. I want to die before you die/Before you die.”
It’s simple writing, but with her voice ebbing it captures the sentiment in piercing fashion.
De Souza’s emotional openness comes alongside a deeply personal journey, she detailed.
Around six or seven years ago, she had such intense anxiety that she couldn't leave her house during the winter and speaks openly of other mental issues she’s experienced in her life.
She’s reached a place in life where she now feels “clear,” but acutely understands the importance of providing catharsis for listeners, De Souza said.
“I think that for me making music, recording music or performing music has just become … I have entered a pretty honesty and raw emotional space, and just fully express anything,” she said. “In doing so, I’m just offering a safe space for people to do the same thing.”
Indigo De Souza
Nov. 17. 7 p.m. With Truth Club. $16 advance, $20 day of show. New Brookland Tavern. 122 State St., West Columbia. 803-791-4413.