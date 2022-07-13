As new venues emerge, Columbia's house shows remain integral in the local music scene

Stereo Complex’s sound system was barely set up as guests began to arrive at the house show venue on June 11 for the concert headlined by Stere Fiction, Gamine and Dawning. The show’s hosts ran around harried but excited, while everyone there seemed to be sipping something alcoholic.

The Rosewood venue is the latest Columbia house show venue in a lengthy history in the city’s independent music scene — and since the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, it and a small handful of other venues have opened. For members of Columbia’s music scene, they said house shows are an integral part of the scene by offering opportunities for up-and-coming musicians, while being part of the city's rich history.

Columbia music veterans recalled the floor falling in at an antic-heavy show by the band Fratmouth almost a decade ago. More recently, shows have taken place in a quaintly lit Monticello Road swimming pool.

In most cases, the venues have a scrappy, homegrown culture to them.

“House shows feel like they are held together with Band-Aids, gum and string,” said Gabe Crawford, a member of two Columbia bands Flippants and Gamine.

Crawford, who’s played at many house shows in the region, finds these shows to be one of the most vital parts of a music scene’s health. The multi-instrumentalist said that they offer a chance for a local music scene to create something outside of the conventional club environment through offering early exposure of new bands.

They offered Crawford a way to get involved in the local music community when he was first starting out. It’s a dynamic, decades-old way to break into the scene, as many house shows have catered to specific genre niches in Columbia's history.

In the 2010s venues like Queen Punks Palace, near Five Points, offered crust punk sounds, according to Crawford. Meanwhile Earlewood’s Moon House hosted indie shows and Video Dome, in Olympia, was open to any genre of music.

“There was a time when there were a number of houses and you had to pick a ‘sound’ and choose which one you wanted to attend that weekend,” Crawford said.

But now, there are fewer houses hosting shows than in the past, local musicians said.

John Vail, who plays lead guitar in the groovy indie group Rex Darling, played his first house show when he was 16. In Columbia’s early 2000s music scene, Vail encountered a strong hardcore rock scene, but that’s since evolved towards indie music in the two decades since.

Vail recalled a house venue named 112 as the first house show spot in Columbia that he could remember. Other spots like House of Hardcore and Queen Punk’s Palace were active in that era, according to Vail, with his early heavy rock group playing in the latter.

In that same era, Scene S.C. founder and editor David Stringer offered a contrast in response. He turned his rental home into the low-key House of Softcore, which hosted acoustic shows, in 2010, two years after he started his local music site.

“The idea behind our house shows, we felt like it was important to make people comfortable in the music scene, and make it congregational,” Stringer said. “We had potlucks and hangouts. We preferred if people paid, but if you didn’t have money we didn’t mind.”

Stringer’s venue had bands from California to Canada show interest in playing there and shows at the house lasted nearly five years. Yet, as is often the case in house venues, it was temporary.

The city’s music scene has shifted over time in “waves,” Stringer explained, and he noted the COVID-19 pandemic was another variable in this.

“That’s the special thing about house shows, they’re always in a moment… often rental houses. They’re not going to last forever,” he said.

And at many house shows, there’s an amateur-like quality to them. They’re often run by people without much experience in hosting concerts, putting together audio; and the bands are often in their early stages as well without many connections to book gigs at more formal venues.

For instance, at Stereo Fiction's June show, pieced together from hand-me-down, taped-together wires and Craigslist audio monitors. It created a do-it-yourself appeal.

“The energy at house shows is totally different than a club. (It’s) for artists to make connections and gain fans and friends for life,” Stringer said.

And in the last year, new local venues like Stereo Complex, the Comeback and others opened up and continued in this tradition of offering a diverse array of genres and types of shows.

At the Stereo Complex, with its yard large enough to fit multiple stages, one can find a jammy old-school atmosphere that is welcoming to all genres. It hosts open jams nearly every Friday and has developed a consistent attendee base of excited students and local artists.

The venues co-founder Duncan Grey, and frontman of the band Stereo Fiction, recently hosted Columbia’s goth-inspired synthwave band Gamine and Charleston shoegaze band Dawning, as well as Philadelphia-based Ruth in the Bardo the month prior.

House shows provide a way for new bands to have “soft openings” for their songs and seasoned musicians find house shows to be a refreshing moment of respite while on tour, he said. He said they offer strong community building in a local music scene.

Grey, who has lived in Columbia for six months, grew up in Raleigh where he went to house shows often in the North Carolina city. He contrasted the two scenes, describing Columbia’s house show venues as a more welcoming and close-knit environment than his hometown.

“I never saw it coming, I didn’t expect to be doing this,” said Grey. “It feels so good to be able to construct and design your own show, but the best part is not having to go through the middle man of formal venues.”

Gamine’s and Flippants’ Crawford described the role of house shows in the scene as being a space that is safe and informal for bands to form their own “stomping grounds” within the scene. He compared a good house show to the way a wedding should feel — a space where people come together to celebrate something in a familial way.