As Elton John comes to Columbia, his ability to stay genuine, relevant remains

I, a 35-year-old Millenial, remember the first time I was really aware of who Elton John was and it came years after his rise to fame in the late 60s to 70s.

This is distinct both from the first time his voice was etched into my brain forever (“The Lion King” in theaters, 1994), or the first Elton John song I fell in love with (another cliche, a DVD viewing of the tour bus scene in “Almost Famous”). No, the first time I became aware of Elton John was when he performed the chorus to Eminem’s “Stan” at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Singing the saccharine hook of an Eminem song is technically an abundant waste of his talents, but, regardless of how you feel about the thorny politics of the situation, he recognized something about the moment that he could bring gravitas to.

And, yet, arguably none of these moments are part of Elton John’s claim to the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll greats — but they do illustrate the way he has managed to effortlessly remain part of the zeitgeist after his initial heyday.

From 1969 to 1975, John, with lyricist Bernie Taupin, released a virtually unprecedented (with apologies to Stevie Wonder) whirlwind series of brilliant, and brilliantly successful, albums and singles that made him one of the biggest rock stars in the world. If he had retired at the beginning of the Carter administration, his legacy would have been more than sealed.

But he has never really gone away. He’s continued to make hits of various kinds of course, but he’s also managed to age gracefully and enthusiastically with the times in a way that feels unique. That’s what those three instances — “Lion King, “Almost Famous” and the Eminem collab — of Elton encounters have in common: he’s not so much as stretching for relevance as finding his way back into the contemporary conversation in a way that makes intuitive sense.

He’s done this with a kind of canny recognition that it’s his presence and legacy, not necessarily his songs or musical chops, that makes him legible in these moments.

Throughout the latter days of his career, he’s always managed to find these kinds of spaces where his presence works. From the Justin Timberlake-starring video for “This Train Don’t Stop Here Anymore” to his championing of Ryan Adams in the early 2000s, you never got the sense that was grasping for relevance – he was just engaging, and being seemingly charmed, by what was going on in pop music.

There’s a kind of buoyancy to his presence, rather than some sort of curmudgeon attitude.

You can see that sense of bubbling possibility as recently as 2021’s The Lockdown Sessions, where John found common cause with artists as likely as Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran to names ranging from Brandi Carlile to Rina Sawayama. While not uniformly excellent, you get the sense that it’s more interest and adventure, rather than any sort of commercial conceit that drives him to these collaborations.

In this vein, I think most often of arguably Kanye West’s greatest achievement, “All of the Lights,” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It’s the most triumphant moment on his most triumphant album, a song that is a parable scaled to anthemic heights, with over a dozen credited additional vocalists, with the likes of Rihanna, Drake and Kid Cudi doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

But, at the very end of the bridge, after the Nicki Minaj verse where the horns and strings sweep back in and you’re not sure whether the mood is mournful or triumphant, it’s Elton John that you hear, bellowing the hook with a desperation matched only by West himself on the song.

His voice feels out of time and out of place there, yet it meets the moment. In the most unlikeliest of places, he makes a song special, one more time.

