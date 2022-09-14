As Columbia's Jam Room Music Festival returns after COVID hiatus it brings 'our best lineup'

The last time the Jam Room Music Festival was held, it’s striking how different Columbia — and the festival’s offering — was.

When it was held in 2019, it was months before the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid live music events for the majority of the next two years. Across that time, the city’s Main Street has transformed with new restaurants, bars and businesses coming as old ones have shuttered.

At that last festival, the independent music event was booked by Phill Blair, co-owner of The Whig and WECO Bottle and Biergarten, and headlined by Waxahatchee, a then-up-and-coming folk indie musician who has since reached moderate levels of fame and acclaim, and the lineup was buoyed beyond her by a host of regional and local musicians like Babe Club, Stagbriar and Cayla Fralick.

Now three years later, the return of the Oct. 1 festival comes with what two organizers said may be the best lineup ever — a surprising outcome for a free music festival on the city’s Main Street that is primarily funded through public taxpayer money.

“There was never any talk of throwing in the towel,” said Jay Matheson, the founder and executive director of the festival.

The October festival is headlined by alternative rock outfit Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the punk rock group Titus Andronicus, and the revered jazz group The Sun Ra Arkestra. Meanwhile, the lineup is filled out by a batch of artists from the surrounding region and beyond.

A return show for Charleston’s The Shaniqua Brown; New York City’s Titans to Tachyons; Mourning [A] BLKstar and other South Carolina acts Dear Blanca and Bailey Road Band round the festival out.

Matheson, who owns the eponymous Columbia recording studio The Jam Room, explained a late dose of extra funding (headline acts cost anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000, he said) allowed them to book The Sun Ra Arkestra after the initial lineup announcement that was absent that group. With them on board, the lineup is strong, he said.

“I think this lineup would’ve been on par with any of our best lineups, but I think this is (now) our best lineup, because we have the extra money to spend,” he said.

The festival’s return comes with the organization's board shuffling members heavily since the last iteration. Matheson said now people like David Stringer, who founded music blog SceneSC, and Jeremy Polly, a University of South Carolina professor, have stepped in.

Among the new faces helping is Trey Lofton, who handled the booking for the bands.

Lofton, a former booker of the White Mule in Five Points and The Elbow Room, took over for Blair as he took a step back. For the booker — who had not attended the festival prior but followed it throughout its 11-year history — he attempted to build out a lineup close in theme to prior years.

That effort began in earnest in February, when Lofton had his first meeting with the board of the festival. By the next month, he presented them with a 75-band-strong list of potential acts to play the festival.

While his work on contacting them and negotiating began almost immediately, Lofton said the lineup wasn’t finalized until about three weeks ago.

“I definitely didn’t want to be radical, I didn’t come in with any agenda. I kind of got a sense for how it was funded, what kind of budget I’m working with, how do we do this,” Lofton said. “They seemed enthusiastic about all of it.”

To Lofton, the Jam Room Music Festival’s free admission would ostensibly mean a worse lineup than this. Yet he feels it's comparable to festivals that charge roughly $35 a ticket.

“I think this shows with responsible spending and a volunteer board, you can really put something together if you want to,” he said.

As the festival returns, Matheson said he hoped its future would see it remain a diverse musical event, while growing its quality through sponsorships.

The director, who founded the festival to commemorate his recording studio’s 25th anniversary, hoped it would retain a “roots” vibe to it regardless of what happened.

“It's not that we don’t like the bands that we got, but it would be a lot easier to book if we did have more money,” Matheson concluded. “We’re not trying to make anything too grandiose.”