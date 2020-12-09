Arriving in Columbia, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires get free from country music expectations

Update: Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires' December concert has been postponed until April 24.

If you squint just right at Jason Isbell and Amanda Shire, you could see them as a sort of 21st century Johnny and June. From Isbell’s well-documented battles with addiction and subsequent reform a la Cash to his wife’s forging of the female country supergroup The Highwomen in homage to the original legendary Highwaymen, the married singer-songwriters can seem like the higher conscience of a Nashville music community that otherwise seems to have largely lost its way.

This cultural position perhaps never seemed more pertinent than when Isbell and Shires withdrew their membership from the Country Music Association last month after the organization failed to honor the passing of John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver at their 2020 awards show. Given the glitz and glam of the ceremony, you could be forgiven for not even realizing that Isbell and Shires were members of an organization more famous for the annual award show than the business tools and support it provides to more than 7,500 musicians in the industry.

But despite the fact that Isbell is frequently saddled with the “saving country music” mantle and Shires started The Highwomen specifically in response to the dearth of women on country radio, the duo’s relationship to the country music industrial complex has always been more convenient rhetorical stance than legitimate beef.

Isbell rose to prominence in the punk-indebted Southern rock outfit Drive-by Truckers and often demonstrates sensibilities more attuned to indie rock than country pop, while Shires started as a Texas fiddle phenom and then DIY troubadour working the more folk and bluegrass-y end of the Americana spectrum.

Now, in more mature phases of their careers, they write and record music that is fairly well divested from the idea of radio hits.

Isbell’s latest album “Reunions” features folk numbers set against ’80s-indebted guitar jams. In the past, he’s toyed with soul, bluegrass and unruly Southern rock templates without a care for commercial appeal. Shires last solo record, 2018’s “To the Sunset,” drifts into distorted, avant bar-pop.

While their work is compelling, it’s fundamentally removed from the Nashville machine. These records are released on independent labels, often the artists’ own imprints, and marketed mostly to AAA, Americana and college radio stations.

When thinking about the future of the country format, it’s really artists like Chris Stapleton and Ashley McBryde, both of whom actually performed at the 2020 CMA Awards, who are the hopeful future that so many imagine.

While they have all the rootsy and rocking signifiers and songwriting bonafides that are demanded by critics, they also are far more committed to upholding (and evolving?) Music Row traditions than blowing them up. Stapleton plied his tunesmith talents for years behind the scenes before emerging as a solo artist and surprising stadium star with 2015’s “Traveler.” McBryde’s trajectory is even better, as the plucky singer who works the middle ground between Patty Griffin and Miranda Lambert spent a decade finding her own way in Nashville before getting selected by Eric Church for tour support and a record deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2017.

While it’s possible — even likely — that you could be a fan of all four of these artists, you really can’t paint them all with the same brush. What Isbell and Shires lose in any real claim to the central narrative of country music, though, they gain in artistic freedom and the ability to craft more distinctive and lasting musical legacies. They aspire to Leonard Cohen and Townes Van Zandt, not Johnny Cash or even Willie Nelson.

In this regard, it is kind of fitting that they quit the CMA over slights to artists like John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker — songwriters who themselves impacted country music by largely making music too independent and idiosyncratic to ever be even half-heartedly embraced by Music Row.

Country radio will hopefully never embrace characters like Shires and Isbell. And it’s really to their benefit — and ours — that they chart their own road.

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Dec. 12. 8 p.m. $185-$225. Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center. 2001 Charleston Hwy. colaconcerts.com.