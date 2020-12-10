Arrested Development to headline Columbia's virtual Famously Hot New Year event

Famously Hot New Year is transforming its typical New Year’s Eve block party into a virtual event in response to COVID-19. And today it announces Arrested Development as the celebration’s virtual headliner.

The Atlanta band, founded by rapper Speech and DJ Headliner, is an important one in the history of hip-hop at large, and the history of the genre in Columbia specifically. The group broke the hip-hop barrier at St. Pat’s in Five Points, becoming the first such act to headline the local festival in 2013.

The group was formed with the intention of presenting a more positive outlook than Public Enemy after the founding duo heard that firebrand group, and Arrested Development’s spiritually rooted buoyancy, enriched by funky full-band arrangements, carries socially conscious messages in a way that is resolute but rarely antagonistic. 1992’s “Revolution,” for instance, with its invocations of past injustices and determination to overcome, is a purposeful protest anthem that hasn’t lost a lick of relevance in the 28 years since its release.

“Arrested Development breezed on to the scene in 1992 and made the year their own with this, their super-confident debut,” the BBC’s Daryl Easlea wrote in 2009. “3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days In The Life Of... (the exact length of time it took for the group to get a recording contract) was one of those records that arrived fully-formed, making everything that had gone before in the world of hip-hop sound rather passé.”

The band released its first album in 10 years, “Don't Fight Your Demons,” in September, returning to offer thought-provoking responses to issues current and perennial.

The event, which also promises toasts from celebrities with Palmetto State roots, a "special appearance from Hootie & the Blowfish" and footage from past years’ fireworks displays at midnight, will also include fresh performances from Famously Hot New Year alums SUSTO, Sister Hazel, Josh Roberts and the Hinges, Reggie Sullivan, Misterwives, Capital City Playboys, Soda City Brass Band, and Cottontown Soul Society.

Free party packs are available to enrich your festivities, and can be picked up at various locations across town. The event, which will go from 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., can be accessed via the Famously Hot New Year homepage, YouTube, Facebook, and WLTX simulcast (starting at 11:35 p.m.).