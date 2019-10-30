The songs on Lang Owen’s debut album don’t sound like the work of an artist that took a decades-long break from music — or maybe they do.

Thoughtful, evocative and detail-rich, his observational tunes burn brightly on Welcome to Yesterday, the Columbia songwriter’s debut album that releases on Saturday, Owen’s 60th birthday. Since 2017, Owen has been quietly impressing audiences at local open mic nights and small coffeehouse shows, all the while working on the recordings that comprise this release.

But Owen’s story goes back many years prior, to his 20s in Dayton, Ohio.

“I had been playing music for a while, and had a partner in that who was very important to me, Paul Comstock,” Owen recalls. “Paul got me into playing music. He was on the very first Guided By Voices album back in the ’80s and was a real inspiration.”

When that partnership ended in 1988, Owen took a step away from music that lasted for the next 29 years.

“I didn’t have any sense that I wanted to go on playing with anyone else,” he explains. “Life went on. I moved to Japan for a few years, just got disconnected from my musical life.”

Fast forward to the 2010s and Owen’s current career in social work here in Columbia, where also showcased some visual art for a time, some of it displayed at the Cool Beans coffee shop where Al Black hosts the weekly Mind Gravy open mike.

“I’ve never stopped writing, whether it was daily journal entries or just fragments of things,” Owen says. “I still had an acoustic guitar I had kept since the ’80s and after some encouragement from a friend, brought it out one night and played a song at Mind Gravy.”

That tune, “Love Sputnik,” appears on the new album, and one can imagine it getting a positive reaction from a typical open mic audience with its tale of a science teacher’s lost love name-dropping Oppenheimer, Einstein, Galileo and the famous title’s Russian satellite over a poignant acoustic guitar melody. Owen’s biggest talent is immediately evident here, transforming what might otherwise be mundane and esoteric details into a contemplative and compelling narrative composition.

Some songs come from his direct experience, Owen says, but many are simply observations of the lives others lead.

“I pay attention to the people I interact with, from friends to strangers,” he offers. “I believe people are poetic in the way they describe their lives, if you let them.”

“Gravity” is one such descriptive, poetic tune, relaying the working class wisdom of a town handyman — “I’m not a smart man, but I know gravity / I drop nails from many a roof, it’s physics obviously / Don’t take paper in a frame to see that things fall.”

There’s a bit of the ’70s singer-songwriter tradition present in Owen’s music, from the gently strummed chords to the occasional instrumental flourish in the accompaniment. The shadow of Harry Chapin falls across vignettes such as “All of These Places,” a travelogue detailing a trip down the ghost town of Highway 301 near Allendale, South Carolina, with Owen imagining what once was there.

“I was dumbstruck seeing the once busy towns reduced to empty storefronts and derelict motels,” he recalls of the day that provided the cover photo for the new album.

“That building was the first one that caught my eye and I stopped and took pictures of it,” he continues. “I was moved, in a way, and I was probably the most dangerous driver out there because I started taking notes on what I was seeing as I was driving.”

Getting these songs down in a recorded version was important to Owen, and for help with that he enlisted Zach Toman (Jurassic Heat, Fidelio) to produce and mix the results, as well as add some extra instrumental layers to his basic guitar and voice. The process took a full year to complete, but Owen says he was happy both with the process and the end result.

Toman will be on stage with Owen for the release show this week to provide some of those added effects.

“Zach and I met and did a quick demo of ‘Emily’s Songs About Love’ to see if we could work well with each other,” the songwriter remembers, “and then six months later, after doing the rest of the songs, we came back to it and he added the mellotron effect, which gave it just the right feel.”

What: Lang Owen

Where: Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St.

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-9 p.m.

Price: $10 ($7 advance)

More: 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com

All ticket holders will receive a copy of Owen’s debut album.