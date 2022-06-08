Across 2 decades Columbia's Southeastern Piano Festival remains internationally renowned

It’s the 20th anniversary of the Southeastern Piano Festival, the weeklong celebration of the ivories that features both world-renowned concert pianists and master teachers as well as a vibrant training platform and competition for some of the best young, pre-college pianists from around the world.

Hatched over dinner one night between husband-and-wife duo Joseph Rackers and Marina Lomazov, both piano faculty members at University of South Carolina School of Music, the idea of what the festival would be — with its mix of young student training and competition, master showcases and cutting-edge presentations of classical piano compositions — was almost fully formed when it was conceived.

“We had obviously attended (many) piano festivals over the years, so we basically put everything into the festival that we ourselves as students would want to experience as participants,” recalled Lomazov. “And the format has essentially never changed in 20 years.”

That format prominently features the Arthur Frazer International Competition, a key aspect of the festival’s popularity thanks to the first prize giving the winner a chance to perform a complete concerto with the South Carolina Philharmonic in their Masterworks concert series the following season.

“It's a big part of what attracts students to apply to the festival,” confirmed Rackers, noting that they get over 100 applicants for the 20 spots. “I find that once the students get to the festival though, there's a sense of community between the students that kind of transcends the competition. They really become very close friends and the competition becomes friendly competition.”

Notably, 20 is the magic number this year — in addition to the 20th anniversary and the traditional 20 pre-college students in the competition, Lomazov and Rackers also invited 20 alumni to perform at various points throughout the festival. Among those is Eric Lu, who won the First Prize at The Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018, the first American to win the prestigious prize since Murray Perahia in 1972.

“Having the 20 alumni here brings its own special energy to the festival,” said Rackers. “And many of them have actually become lifelong friends while meeting at the festival, so that it is a special kind of reunion.”

Lomasov echoed Rackers’ comment, noting that she’s excited to bring many of the young competitors from previous years and connect them with this year’s guest artists.

As for the rest of the festival, Rackers said that he is particularly excited for Sunday’s piano extravaganza, always one of the highlights of the festival for its multiple piano ensemble performances, which this year will feature many of the alumni alongside Lomasov, Rackers and fellow faculty member Philip Bush.

The rest of the alumni are sprinkled throughout the festival, including on the returning Concert Truck, which will be parked on Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art for free concerts at noon on various days throughout the week.

Despite the special commemorations for the 20th anniversary, neither Rackers nor Lomazov seemed overly reflective about their lengthy tenure overseeing this festival, despite its popularity and important role in the classical piano world.

“Every journey of 1000 miles starts with a single step,” offered Lomazov after a brief pause. “That's how we started, with baby steps, and the festival just grew incrementally.”

Rackers, for his part, credited the festival’s success and longevity in part because of the community support in Columbia as much as the international flare that its taken on.

“I think when we started out, we never envisioned running it for 20 years, but our goal was just to run it each year the best we can,” he concluded. “The community of Columbia has made it really privileged to be able to do that.”

Editor’s note: A full list of performances and programs is currently available on the festival’s website at southeasternpianofestival.com.