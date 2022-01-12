Acclaimed violinist returns to Columbia for Beethoven and Blue Jeans

Acclaimed violinist Rachel Lee Priday last played with the SC Philharmonic in 2008 and now returns almost 14 years later for the Jan. 15 Beethoven and Blue Jeans program.
Priday’s return to the Philharmonic’s casual dress and classical music program comes with another recurrence — she will be performing the same piece she did during her first stop in the city (Samuel Barber’s dramatic Violin Concerto, op. 14).
While the piece is the same, she is in many ways a different artist and person.
Back then, Priday was still at the very beginning of her professional career and shadowed by her reputation as a child prodigy. Profiled for her tremendous talents in The New Yorker at the age of 11 (she had made her orchestral debut at the Aspen Music Festival two years prior), her artistic trajectory seemed pre-ordained.
But Priday ended up earning an English degree at Harvard while also getting her master’s in music performance from the New England Conservatory in 2011. She then dabbled in journalism, including part-time stints at The Paris Review and the talk show Charlie Rose, as well as a fact-checker at The New Yorker, before fully recommitting to music.
“After I graduated, I think it was a mixture of wanting to explore different sides of [myself], and maybe just coming to a juncture in my career where I wasn't a young artist any longer and trying to figure out the next steps forward as an adult,” Priday said. “I think in that space, I thought, ‘how far can I go away from the violin or alongside violin in exploring some other interests?’”
Her experience in journalism, she says now, solidified her sense that music was her life’s passion.
“It made me see that playing music was a necessity to me rather than something that just happened to be what I did.”
Since then, Priday’s musical work has been a reflection of her many interests, from exploring literary and cultural narratives and connections to a strong commitment to new music and multidisciplinary collaborations. She also joined the faculty at the University of Washington’s School of Music in 2019, giving her an academic and teaching footing to continue her pursuits.
Priday initially wondered if the SC Philharmonic had forgotten about that 2008 performance when they asked her to play the Barber piece, particularly since that program was just before the arrival of artistic director Morihiko Nakahara.
“They actually wanted to have me play the same piece so they could see the story of how I had gone there as a younger artist, and how my interpretation may have changed,” she explained.
Priday believes her fundamental approach to music hasn’t changed from those earlier days, but she does try to bring a fresh perspective to every performance of a piece.
“I have realized over the years that just spending more time with a score is a really good idea,” she said. “The deeper I can get into trying to rebuild my interpretation from scratch, the better the outcomes. So rather than trying to rely on what I had done previously, I find its best to kind of go back to the basics and try to hear the piece in a new way.”
The work itself, which she first encountered in high school, is rather difficult and provides ample room for Priday to show off her virtuosic talent, particularly in the notoriously frenetic final movement.
But perhaps even more importantly, it’s an emotionally cathartic piece, and that’s something that the violinist also likes to tap into. She recalls hearing the violinist Robert McDuffie talk about his experience playing for the composer himself.
“I remember him talking about how Barber was not yelling, but just saying very emphatically that his part needed to ‘sing,’” she recalled. “And just that urgency of expressiveness in the piece has always stuck with me.”
“There's a certain simplicity and something could almost be sentimental, but it's so sincere and heartfelt that it's not,” she said later. “And, I think, an enchantment with beauty, for the sake of being beautiful, unapologetically.”
Barber is often considered a 20th century throwback to the Romantic era, and the lushness and thrall of this piece definitely nods towards that sensibility. A contemporary, yet timeless, piece of music worth returning to, again and again.
