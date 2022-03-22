A young phenom-turned-seasoned workhorse, guitar slinger Joe Bonamassa comes to Columbia

Joe Bonamassa will not be denied.

The guitarist and songwriter — behind songs “I’d Rather Go Blind” — has seemingly been a road warrior since he was a child, and the break from the stage caused by the pandemic barely seemed like an option. He started up a video series, made a new studio album, and also managed to do a live album, sans an audience, before picking back up his tour schedule last fall.

“This is the longest tour we’ve done since shutdown,” he said from upstate New York, in the middle of his current 27-show run. “Every day it feels more and more normal.”

And that makes sense, given that Bonamassa takes a sense of mission in keeping the blues alive (it is the literal name of his non-profit). While his particular brand of blues, which is heavily devoted to the British Invasion resuscitators in the 1960s and built on a sturdy, unyielding vision of the genre, has arguably never been as out of favor as it is today.

Yet the former guitar prodigy has made a mountain of his own cottage industry in keeping the tradition alive.

Famously beginning his career under the tutelage of guitar legend Danny Gatton and opening for B.B. King at the tender age of 12, Bonamassa has released over 25 studio and live albums while keeping everything, from touring and record sales to his signature cruises, in-house, with his own business company.

His devoted fanbase keeps him playing large venues like the Township Auditorium, which he plays on March 25, year after year, and he has become, arguably, one of the most prominent blues musicians working today.

“I mean, music evolves,” said Bonamassa about the role of blues in popular music today. “It's harder to find the roots in it. You look at pop music today, it's hard to disseminate if there’s any actual human beings making it. But there's a contingent of really great organic acts that are out there. So I'm actually bullish about the future of [the blues].”

For all of his reputation as a conservative bulwark for the genre, Bonamassa comes across as surprisingly sanguine about the future of a genre he has been a dedicated preservationist of

And whether it’s the garage rock-oriented revivals by groups like The Black Keys and White Stripes, or the jam-oriented playing of artists like Gary Clark Jr. or Marcus King, he takes an “all-of-the-above” attitude.

“I think everything is healthy,” he said of the genre’s contemporary offshoots. “If people like the music, and they respond to it, and they come out to the shows, then who am I to say (what it should be)? I have a little bit different approach than some of the jam bands. I like a setlist and more of a structured show. But that's just how I grew up.”

Bonamassa often talks this way, balancing his conservative impulses with an open sense of history.

It can be difficult to remember that he’s only in his mid-40s, given how much he ties himself to an older generation of blues devotees. When he’s talking about his particular style of blues, he brings up the age of the surviving members of The Rolling Stones as a kind of generational end.

“Things happen, times change, tastes change,” he said. “It's the same blues that we've been arguing about for one hundred years now. It evolves, and students end up finding a different version of it. Somebody always comes along and f***s it up and updates it, and people go ‘I wish I thought of that.’”

“I did that ten years ago, and people were like, ‘the savior of the blues, question mark? And no, I’m not. But maybe this week, you know?”