A new pillar of classical music comes to Columbia through the Southern Exposure series

The University of South Carolina’s Southern Exposure New Music Series is entering its third decade with yet another homegrown bang.

On Sept. 9, the experimental/contemporary music showcase will open its season with a performance of “Seven Pillars" — the evocative, innovative (and Pulitzer Prize-nominated) new work from percussionist and composer Andy Akiho, a Columbia native who did his undergraduate training here at the university’s School of Music.

The piece — an 80-minute, 11-movement tour-de-force that the New York Times called “a lush, brooding celebration of noise” — is the product of an intense, years-long collaboration with Sandbox Percussion, a quartet of like-minded players in graduate school at Yale School of Music with an affinity for innovative chamber music.

Akiho, too, was at the Yale School of Music around the same time and composed one of the group’s first commissions, in what would become “Pillar Four” of the Seven Pillars suite.

“I remember (Akiho) used to do a weekly gig at a sushi place in town,” said Ian David Rosenbaum, one of the quartet’s members. “He would drag a bunch of people from the school to play with him. When I saw him play steel pan (drums), I was completely blown away by him. I mean, he's one of those once-in-a-generation people who really redefines what you think is possible on an instrument. I knew I needed to work with this guy.”

Akiho credits his participation in the Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Band as some of his earliest inspirations. He began composing steel drums pieces before expanding his interests to include chamber percussion and classical music work as well.

That original piece for Seven Pillars was first performed back in 2014, but, even then, Akiho had a vision for a larger, grander work built on the formal concept of a palindrome, where movements would mirror each with a formal, precise complexity.

The seven “pillars” would be ensemble compositions, with four solo pieces creating the necessary number of mirrors and matching each player in the quartet’s particular skill set.

“He was telling me even back then about all these ideas,” said Rosenbaum. “He wrote the glockenspiel solo for seven pillars at the same time, and he even wrote the entire structure of seven pillars at the top of the score — he knew what order the movements go, when the solos happen, all of that sort of stuff.”

Sandbox was just barely starting out at the time and Akiho often struggled to finish pieces.

But the piece would gradually come together over multiple residencies and periods of intense collaboration between the composer and the four members, particularly once the COVID-19 lockdowns began in 2020 and everyone was freed from deadline demands.

“This was a wildly different process to creating a piece than we had ever experienced,” Rosenbaum admitted. “Andy (Akiho) was dead set on this process…we would have sessions where we would improvise with him, and he would sort of compose on us in real time.”

The lockdown not only gave them additional time to complete the piece, it also changed how they approached its presentation to the world.

Instead of rushing to meet a premiere deadline and then touring the piece first, the ensemble ended up recording it in the studio, commissioning 11 different video accompaniments for each movement (each wildly inventive and formally different from one another). They also collaborated with filmmaker Michael McQuilken on staging and lighting design for live performances, with lights seamlessly integrated into the music and triggered by the band members themselves as part of the performance.

And while it is far too soon to make grand historical pronouncements, the critical praise around Seven Pillars, which includes two Grammy Awards nominations, the Pulitzer nomination and glowing reviews from around the world, suggest that it might well be remembered as a monumental work thanks to its formal complexity, innovative use of instrumentation and entrancing beauty.

"It’s just a hugely ambitious project, so stunning and beautiful,” said Michael Harley, the artistic director of the Southern Exposure series, in a prior interview with Free Times. “It’s too early to predict these sorts of things, but I would imagine that this is going to be one of the pieces that people remember for many, many years to come and could be one of the landmark works of this century.”