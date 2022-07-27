2 new Hootie & the Blowfish books offer intriguing insight into band's rise and success

For a band that’s been inactive for most of the last 10 years, Columbia’s Hootie & the Blowfish has a lot going on right now.

In early June, a superfan of the multi-platinum-selling group donated a large collection of Hootie memorabilia to the University of South Carolina library, a collection that includes an autographed guitar, drumsticks, a Hootie candle and golf balls, compact discs, shirts and magazines.

And in the last three months, there are two new books about the band that have come out.

“Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride” was written by the band’s drummer, Jim “Soni” Sonefeld. The second, “Only Wanna Be With You: The Inside Story Of Hootie & the Blowfish,” was written by Tim Sommer, a former Atlantic Records executive who worked closely with the band during their 1990s heyday.

Both books chart the history of the group, which started when singer Darius Rucker and guitarist Mark Bryan met at USC in the 1980s. The band added bassist Dean Felber and original drummer Brantley Smith and slowly began building a strong following for their good-natured, rock sound.

After Smith left and Sonefeld joined, the band became even more popular, regularly selling out shows around the Southeast and independently releasing two big-selling EPs without the help of a major label.

By the time Atlantic Records came calling with a contract, Hootie & the Blowfish was one of the most popular acts in the region, but their 1994 album “Cracked Rear View” made them superstars, eventually selling a staggering 21 million copies and sending singles like “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Let Her Cry” and “Hold My Hand” into heavy radio rotation, something that continues to this day.

Sonefeld’s book, which covers his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and subsequent recovery, is the more personal of the two books, but both tell the story of the band well. Here are a few takeaways from each book.

"Swimming with the Blowfish"

Sonefeld’s problems with alcohol and drugs predated his days with the band; he started abusing them as a teenager:

“I was more than willing to look past the fact that what I was doing was wrong, and illegal, because I badly wanted to see how the alcohol would make me feel. It didn’t even matter that the taste of the beer was vile. Twelve ounces of it made me forget for a moment that I had bad hair and braced teeth. A few swigs from a bottle of Seagram’s 7 and several tokes from a joint sent me to a place of peace. It made me laugh more easily than usual and made the new people around me seem like old friends.”

Veteran singer David Crosby warned the band about the treachery of the music business when he recorded backing vocals for their big hit “Hold My Hand:”

“Pay special attention to this monstrous operation you are now entering called the music business,” Crosby said. “If you can’t separate it from the music, the music business can make you wonder why in the hell you ever picked up a guitar in the first place.”

“Only Wanna Be With You”

Sommer notes in his book that the band wasn’t initially interested in signing with Atlantic Records, or with any label for that matter. Back in the early 1990s, the band’s then-manager, Rusty Harmon, told as much to Atlantic Records staff member Scott Schiff, who requested info on the band:

“Why should I?” Rusty barked, shocking Scott. “Every label passed on us, including Atlantic, and we are doing just fine on our own. I don’t need to get everyone’s hopes up and frankly, it’s not worth my walk to the post office.”

When Hootie & the Blowfish were at their absolute peak in 1996, selling hundreds of thousands of copies of Cracked Rear View a week, their record label had visions of a Michael Jackson “Thriller”-sized hit if they just kept releasing singles from the album. Val Azzoli, then president of Atlantic Records, met with Sommer to discuss this:

“'Cracked Rear View' was still doing huge business, Val explained, tossing a baseball from hand to hand. We were 'only' four singles in, and even if we shut down all promotion today, it was clear that we were going to do at least ten million sales with Hootie & the Blowfish’s debut album. If we delayed album number two, he said, we could easily go to singles number five and six on Cracked Rear View, then around Christmastime ’96 maybe even put out a seventh or an eighth and push this thing to twenty-five million."

The band, and particularly Rucker, were exhausted to the point of burnout when it came time to record “Fairweather Johnson,” the follow-up to “Cracked Rear View:”

“We were as close to breaking up as we ever, ever have been... The other guys act like they don’t remember it. But I was miserable. I did not want to be in Hootie & the Blowfish.”

The band’s popularity declined as the 2000s dawned, and they eventually took a long hiatus while Rucker launched his successful country-music solo career. But their 2019 reunion tour showed that fans had grown to miss Hootie & the Blowfish. The first show of the tour was a sold-out night in Virginia Beach that grossed more than $860,000.

"Which was more than the band made performing live during entire years in the dark days of the early 2000s. And that was one of the smallest grosses of the entire tour.”

Sonefeld’s “Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing and One Hell of A Ride” is available for purchase at Aamzon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org. Sommer’s “Only Wanna Be With You: The Inside Story of Hootie & the Blowfish” can be purchased at uscpress.com