2 Columbia DJs and karaoke fixtures talk bouncing back from COVID-19

The music didn’t just stop for live bands in 2020. It stopped for DJs, too. As events like weddings went from huge parties to intimate affairs, and karaoke nights became a thing of the past because of the pandemic, the DJs who provided the tunes found themselves with a lot of unwanted free time.

“From about the middle of March until June, I had no jobs,” said Linda Carr, a Columbia DJ who hosts weddings, private parties and karaoke nights through her company, CarraRock Entertainment. Carr had a busy event schedule plus weekly karaoke gigs at Art Bar and at Blue Fin, and both of those went by the wayside.

But it wasn’t just the loss of income that bothered Carr. It was the lack of socializing.

“It’s been bad,” she offered. “I had all this free time, and I didn't get to see everybody.”

Before the pandemic, Columbia DJ Kevin Snow was doing karaoke at Uncle Festers and PTs 1109 and trivia at the University of South Carolina.

“I lost everything during the pandemic,” he said.

Both Snow and Carr turned to the virtual world during the darkest days of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“What I did to keep my singers involved is that every Saturday, I would set up a Zoom karaoke party and we would have a lot of our singers actually get online with me and we would actually karaoke through Zoom,” Carr explained.

“I had to adapt to the times,” Snow said. “I found a way to do trivia virtually for USC, and I DJ’d on Facebook live until my regular places were able to open back up.”

Snow also had another revenue stream in 2020.

“I had recently opened my wedding venue Twelve Oak Estate,” he detailed, “and I spent a lot of the quarantine fixing up that space so that we’d be ready to hit the ground running as soon as everything opened back up.”

Even when the gigs started trickling back, things were still different. When Carr started karaoke back up on Friday nights at Blue Fin, in the summer of 2020, she had to take a lot of safety precautions.

“What we had to do, and I'm still doing it actually, was wear masks and sanitize the microphone after every singer,” she described. “And then I had these little covers that go over the microphone. Everybody gets one every time they sing, and then they have to have to take it off when they get done singing. So nobody's using the microphone without a cover.”

Carr also made the sign-up process virtual.

“I actually have an app that you can use to sign up (to keep people from coming) up here and just hang and hover over me,” she said. “They would have to come to a kiosk to sign up or use their phone. And so basically, we just kept away from everybody, and the entire time that we did this for almost a year, we had nobody catch COVID.”

Now, though, with more and more people getting vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosening guidelines for masks and social distancing for vaccinated individuals, both Carr and Snow said things aren’t just getting back to normal, they’re absolutely swamped.

“Overall, I’m really happy with how things are progressing post-pandemic,” Snow offered. “Events by Snow and Twelve Oak Estate are getting lots of new attention now that everything has opened back up. And I’ve started two new trivia gigs at Diablo’s Southwest Grill and O’Hara’s Public House, both in Lexington. I’ve also resumed karaoke at PT’S 1109 and Uncle Festers. I’m seeing a lot of excitement moving into 2022.”

“It's getting better,’ Carr said. “Last year I didn't have anybody booking weddings or parties or anything and this year I have just gotten bombarded with private gigs, so that's been keeping me going. And my Fridays at Blue Fin have been packed. I've had up to 30 singers come out Friday night when it used to be 15. There are just tons of people coming out, and I think it's because they sit around all week and there's nothing to do. And I’m starting back at the Art Bar on June 2. I cannot wait to see everybody.”

Carr added that she thinks that separation during the pandemic made people value their time together more.

“I think it was a good break in a way,” she reasoned. “Sometimes we get a little burned out when we're working a lot and you tend to kind of not put as much into it. And I think after not working as much, now I really look forward to my job and I put so much into it, and I think everybody's kind of doing that. They just really look forward to it and put a lot more into it.”

Karaoke by CarraRock Entertainment

Wednesdays at Art Bar (starting June 2, 9 p.m., 1211 Park St.). Fridays at Blue Fin (8 p.m., 461 Town Center Pl., Suite 4).

Karaoke by Kevin Snow

Fridays and Saturdays at Uncle Festers (8 p.m., 522 Devine St.). Sundays at PT’s 1109 (9 p.m., 1109 Assembly St.).