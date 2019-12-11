Milah, Love & Liquor (self-released)

Find It: store.cdbaby.com/cd/milah1

Love and liquor — sounds like a party, right? A celebration of burgeoning romance toasted by clinking glasses, maybe a carnal indulgence kick-started by popping bottles. But things ain’t all wine and roses for Milah. She’s struggling as an independent rapper, and she’s working a job she hates because she’s got bills to pay and medicine to buy for her mother. She feels caught in the familial cycle of hereditary damage. And she’s confounded by gender expectations: “They look at me like, ‘Why she rapping like n#!gas?’” she spits on “Liquor (Intro)” before turning the affront on its head. “Might as well,” she crows. “I’m taking your b#!ches.”

Such dichotomies are on display on Love & Liquor. Love is to be celebrated, but it’s complicated. Liquor facilitates relationships, but it confounds the senses and compounds bad decisions. Indeed, friction’s at the heart of Milah’s art. Her flow’s tough but lyrical, and she offsets her melodic hip-hop instincts with heavy-hearted angst. Her vibrant volubility is by turns vulnerable and vociferous, her music vacillating between cautious confessionals and caustic polemics, often in the span of a few short breaths. It sets up some for some great wordplay: After some sly winks to Marshawn Lynch and Juvenile on “I.A.M.,” she lambasts people who labeled her a conscious rapper and puffs her chest: “You wanna hear that old-school ride-in-the-Caddy shit?” Then the song abruptly cuts out and the mellow instrumental to “Liquor (Intro)” kicks in. It’s a smart, suave move.

Her production’s as smart as her vocal choices, too. “Go Down” is a sexy slow jam built on a double entendre but doesn’t succumb to facile come-ons: stretched-out guitars in a pitched-down sample set a sultry mood; trilling hi-hats evoke flickering candles; quarter-note delays on the vocal lines elongate Milah’s brassy line-ending belts, heightening the twin feelings of intoxication and infatuation. It’s a Netflix and wine and chill kinda cut, Milah purrs, but in its subtext lies a sadness — its pleas and promises of back rubs and breakfast in bed are phrased not as guarantees but possibilities contingent upon consent. This might just be a fantasy set to a minor key. Elsewhere, liminal voices echo from the ether on “Crazy,” teasing and tittering at the boundary of consciousness, suggesting a mind not at ease. The beat amplifies the anxiety: It’s all restless energy, snares falling in between beats and sub-bass synths buttressing bass hits.

All this puts Milah in good company: She slots easily into the en vogue rapper-singer model. (Noname’s not a band touchstone; Lauryn Hill isn’t, either. Maybe Young M.A. via Missy Elliott? Sure.) “I been so deep in my feelings lately,” she laments on “Me vs. Them,” and her modus operandi fits the milieu of the oversharing emcee: By spitting her truth, she’s inviting listeners in, challenging them to relate to her. Her persiflage is peacocking plumage: She’s got feelings, yeah. You do, too.

What: Blue Note Poetry

Where: The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.

With: El’Ja, Milah

Price: $5

More: 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com