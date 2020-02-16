Welcome to the new Fantasy Island — we doubt you'll want to return

"Regret is a disease." — Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña)

I've never seen an episode of Fantasy Island, which debuted with a couple of TV movies in 1977 and then went to series from 1978 through 1984. I had and have a low threshold for the prevalent style of television of that bygone day, generally as blandly overlit as it was blandly scripted.

Yet, 40-odd years later, even people who never saw the show understand that, when co-star Hervé Villechaize happily announced, "The plane! The plane!" to ice cream-suited star Ricardo Montalban, the arriving passengers were going to have an adventure where their deepest fantasies, usually romantic, are fulfilled — but only after Montalban, in his mellifluous voice, exuberantly declared, "Welcome to Fantasy Island!"

It's my understanding that the original TV movies were a bit harder-edged than the ensuing series, and it's to that spirit that writer/director Jeff Wadlow returns.

There's no Hervé to alert Mr. Roarke when the plane arrives with passengers Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Ryan Hanson, Jimmy O. Yang, and Austin Stowell, but there is Parisa Fitz-Henley, a former resident of Netflix's Marvel TV universe in Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, performing the service for Michael Peña's Mr. Roarke.

It’s not the first time that the franchise and the character have been resurrected — Malcolm McDowell, of all people, played him in a short-lived 1998 revival. Peña's incarnation of Roarke also sports a white suit, but is otherwise more casual than Montalban’s. It's obvious from the beginning that Roarke has an agenda unknown to his guests beyond the fulfillment of their professed fantasies.

Hale's character wants revenge on a high school classmate who bullied her. Q qishes to rectify turning down a marriage proposal. Stowell looks to find closure after losing his father. And Hanson and Yang — two unlikely but committed brothers — want, nebulously, to "have it all," whatever that means.

Director Wadlow takes his cue from Hale's performance. She's not there to pick up a boyfriend. She's there for mayhem. She's halfway crazy, reminding me a bit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

The film comes by way of Blumhouse Productions, a studio known for its steady stream of horror products. — Get Out, Insidious, Happy Death Day, the new Halloween, etc. In fact, the film's official title is Blumhouse's Fantasy Island, just so you'll know going in that Wadlow's movie isn't the same sort of comfortable Saturday night follow-up to The Love Boat as the original, where people might learn a gentle lesson but made it home in one piece. On this island, there's no guarantees.

I initially liked Wadlow's approach, Peña's fatalistic take on Mr. Roarke, and Hale's vengeful lunacy, but I have a few problems. Wadlow cuts away from Peña a little too briskly several times in the opening act. You need that extra beat or two to look into a character's eyes. The film wants to get to the meat of it all, so to speak, more quickly at the expense of character, and Peña, one of my favorite actors, is shortchanged by that.

More problematic are revelations about the island itself. Impossible things happen, impossible people pop up, and you know there's some extra-normal explanation, but Wadlow goes too far in telling us why. Discovering the island's secrets spoils the fantasy, which ultimately derails the story by going into so many directions that you no longer care, and any horror quotient is hopelessly diluted.

If Blumhouse had stuck a little closer to what its fans want, it might have had a perennial franchise to return to, slowly uncovering the mystery of Mr. Roarke and his island. I might have tuned in for that.