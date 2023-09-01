Drop everything now: The Nick to screen Taylor Swift's Eras Concert Tour Movie

Are you ready for it?

The Nickelodeon Theater on Main Street will show "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film" for four weeks, beginning Oct. 13. Tickets went on sale Sept. 1 on The Nick's website.

Tickets for the shows are $19.89 (an homage to the upcoming rerelease of Swift's 2014 breakout pop album). Showings will run from Thursday to Sunday at The Nick, with original programming to be slated for Tuesdays and Thursdays during the four-week run.

The Nick, a nonprofit theater aimed at spotlighting indie filmmakers and facilitating dialogue in Columbia, may not seem the obvious choice to screen the fall's buzziest documentary, but Executive Director Sumner Bender said the decision was easy once she considered the financial boost it will give the theater.

"People can be mad all day long that we're showing pop culture, but at the same time, it's popular for a reason because it resonates with people," Bender said.

AMC Theater's website crashed Aug. 30 when tickets for their nationwide showings went on sale. Many theaters are almost sold out, and AMC's theater on Harbison Boulevard's showings are "almost full," according to its website.

Bender, who took over at The Nick in June 2022, said the decision to show more commercial showings isn't popular with some of the theater's supporters, but it's the way to keep the theater afloat, and fund other programming, like talkbacks, special screenings and events.

"We're a movie theater, first and foremost," Bender said. "We're a nonprofit that is struggling to come back from the pandemic and from turmoil within the organization. We have to be fiscally responsible, and the fiscally responsible decision is to bring the Taylor Swift concert."

The Nick flailed during the COVID-19 pandemic due to fiscal issues, allegations of racism and revolving leadership. When Bender took charge in mid-2022, the theater had a chance to realign itself as the state's only nonprofit, arthouse theater.

The power of pink

Bender emphasized that showing hits like swift's concert film and the recent "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" double-header aren't cash grabs, they're films that resonate with large groups of people, including women. "We're not just doing this for the bottom line."

Boosted by the four-day "Barbenheimer" showings, Bender said The Nick has generated 50 percent of their annual revenue in the first two months of their fiscal year. This will allow the theater to fund more programming, like the upcoming screening and talkback of "The World of Cecil," a collaboration with SCETV and the USC Civil Rights Center.

But the recent influx of more-commercial offerings at The Nick has drawn the ire of several members of the theater, who long for the days when the theater ran an artsier, more niche vibe out of its two-screen complex.

And while Bender acknowledges those naysayers, she said the movie industry has changed — streaming services are buying up the smaller independent films and parts of the industry are shuttering as studios monopolize production.

To top it all off, the post-COVID-19 fiscal cliff is coming. Folks like Bender fear that state and local funding for arts organizations may soon dry up, leaving nonprofits without a major money source.

"There's the potential that the funding for arts is going to change. I have to be aware of that," Bender said. "I have staff to look after, and I want to make sure that they have a job and that this place stays open and relevant."

While Bender admitted she first refused to consider showing Swift's concert movie (though she herself is a Swiftie), she said the impact of "Barbenheimer" on Main Street was evidence enough people want more mainstream programming.

"I have gotten so many messages from Main Street merchants that said, 'We know there was a direct impact from Barbie because our restaurants and stores were full of people wearing pink,'" Bender said.

Swift is an economic powerhouse in her own right. A recent study from a research firm, QuestionPro, estimated Swift's Eras Tour generated $5 billion in extra spending across the country in 2023.

Likewise, "Barbie" is Warner Brothers' Studios' highest-grossing film of all-time; spawning Halloween costumes, pink fashion trends and memes across the world.

Bender credits the success of women-centric art as a sign of the changing landscape where women and girls are unabashed in their femininity.

"Whereas in the past, we would have maybe been ashamed to go out and wear pink in public and let everybody know that we're going to see "Barbie" or Taylor Swift," Bender mused. "There is a shift away from that internalized misogyny that I think this all speaks to."

Tickets for the first two weeks of showings will go on-sale at nickelodeon.org on Sept. 1.