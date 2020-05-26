The hilarious Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani overcome ludicrous plot in The Lovebirds

This has been an amazing year for Issa Rae. Not only is her HBO show, the insanely good Insecure, thriving in its fourth season, she’s also hit the big screen for two rom-coms.

First, it was The Photograph on Valentine’s Day, and now it’s The Lovebirds, a crazy crime whodunit and love story with fellow HBO actor Kumail Nanjiani (he of Silicon Valley fame in addition to the 2017 rom-com The Big Sick).

The movie starts off with Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae) talking to each other the “morning after.” They have that “I don’t want this person to leave immediately after we’re done” look on their faces, and the actors play infatuation convincingly. A small “awww” may have crept out of my mouth, but maybe it’s the quarantining and just wanting to see people interact. The couple falls in love, then the screen shows the words “Four Years Later” and they are arguing.

They get into it after Leilani is convinced they would win The Amazing Race if they were on the show. Jibran disagrees, and the argument gets into their personality differences. Leilani wants someone more spontaneous, and Jibran wants structure. As Leilani quips, he’s the type to plan an orgy by putting it into his Google calendar.

This somewhat cute debate overflows in the car, and it gets dark quickly, and the convo has them on the precipice of breaking up. As soon as they figure out it’s not working out, they hit someone on a bike and it busts the windshield. They get out to help and the biker speeds off, but not before getting his blood all over Jibran’s coat.

Before they know what to do, a guy pulls up saying he’s a cop and forces himself into the car. Because a random white dude saying he’s a cop and needs to take your car is enough to let some motherf#!ker take you on a chase.

They find out he isn’t a good guy when they find the bike dude and he hits him again and runs him over with the car — four times. And the “cop” just walks away. Soon after, the couple is seen by two people walking by, who are convinced the couple are the killers. I mean, what can you do other than run? Which is probably the worst thing to do, but they do it anyways.

Instead of going to the cops the couple decides to solve the mystery themselves. So to clear their names, they run away from a murder scene to prove their innocence? Yeah, the plot doesn’t make much sense.

Still, though it’s hard, if you can dispel any lingering desire for any of this stuff to be logical, there’s a lot to enjoy. And honestly I enjoyed the movie quite a bit.

The Lovebirds‘ two gifted actors aren’t getting any help from the script. Rae and Nanjiani are naturally funny ass people and it comes through.

So what happens when they become two Columbo’s in New Orleans? A bunch of yadda-yadda with some jokes that work and some that don’t. In that way, it’s a pretty garden-variety romantic comedy.

The film isn’t without its highlights. At some point Jibran gets kicked by a horse (choosing that instead of being burned with bacon grease), and there’s also a funny fight scene dealing with an Eyes Wide Shut-type orgy.

But none of this matters if this adventure doesn’t bring them back together, right? It’s like watching Michael Jordan’s last season with the Bulls play out in The Last Dance. You know from the beginning that Jordan wins the championship.

Who knew a murder could make a relationship stronger?