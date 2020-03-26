The forgettable Bloodshot is further proof that Vin Diesel can’t really act

There's a term in the black community called “passing,” used when a light-skinned black person is so racially ambiguous they could possibly be considered white. This has been a funny theory about Vin Diesel for years, with people wondering if he doesn't grow out his hair to avoid the kink of black curls.

But I'm less concerned about him passing for black and more concerned about him passing for an actor because Bloodshot gives zero indication that he is one.

I've never had high hopes for his acting chops. Aside from his short role in Saving Private Ryan (one of my favorite films of all time), his only other passable acting has been playing Groot — a character who only ever utters three words — in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies. Perhaps handing him such a limited role is an indication of what the directors think of his abilities.

But he's known for straight-ahead action flicks, and Bloodshot doesn't try to pose as anything other than that.

Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a kick-ass soldier seen doing kick-ass things in a brown country. When he has a standoff with a bearded man, to protect an ally held at gunpoint, Garrison does some nifty gun work to save his guy. He gets out of the battle and then meets his adoring wife, and somehow he ends up getting killed in an ambush.

He wakes up in a futuristic room wondering where he is. He's met by Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce) and is told that he died, but his body was donated to the military and he is now the first person resurrected to become a super soldier. Garrison walks around seeing other soldiers with bionic limbs and says to the doc, “Are we wounded warriors?” Harting’s response: “Not wounded. Enhanced.”

He assumes he's being used for the greater good, but he can’t shake a nagging memory. He remembers his wife being murdered by some guy and is compelled to seek vengeance. He escapes the facility (which looks like Dr. Xavier's School for the Gifted) and jumps on a plane. When asked if he knows how to fly, Garrison grunts out an “I'll figure it out.” Random data pops onto the screen, as if he's downloading a manual from Best Buy on how to fly a frickin' jet. And voila — he's flying a plane. He gets to a location and, yadda, yadda, yadda, kills a guy he thinks killed his wife, yadda, yadda, yada.

But — you guessed it — that guy didn't kill his wife. He wakes up the next morning the same way, compelled to kill another guy he believes killed his wife. Think Edge of Tomorrow mixed with Memento, but not nearly as good as either of those movies.

After realizing he's a pawn, he tries to find a way to be a free thinker and get rid of the good ole doc. He does this with help of Katie (Eiza Gonazlez), someone who used to be in on the program to manipulate Garrison but deep down has a heart of gold, and, of course, a token wise-cracking black guy Wilfred (Lamorne Morris). To not be too stereotypical, they give him a British accent.

The plot proceeds, crescendoing with a CGI sequence that involves an outside elevator. Add a few explosions and slow-motion moments, and you have the movie.

Yes, films like this can be simplistic, and they don’t have to be deep to be enjoyed. But Bloodshot isn't memorable as an action flick — or anything else.

Bloodshot has been made available early to stream on-demand due to the spread of COVID-19.