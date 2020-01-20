If you want to feel old, just think about the fact that Will Smith's television debut in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air happened 31 years ago and that Martin Lawrence's namesake program started just two years later. In 1995, at the peak of their careers, they starred in the first Bad Boys. Luckily for us, the movie didn't cast who they originally intended (Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey). 25 later, we get the third installment, Bad Boys for Life.

Here's a warning if you want to really enjoy the movie off jump — ignore the fuzzy timeline.

Like Mike Lowrey (Smith) saying to Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) that they started working together 24 years ago, when the 1995 original indicated they had already been partners for five years.

Or the fact that Lowrey's relationship with Burnett's sister in the second film is just a distant memory.

Or the fact that in the first two films Burnett had three kids but now only has one.

Ignore those things and take it for what it is: an action flick that gives fans of ’90s black TV the same kind of nostalgia hit the Expendables movies give their fanbase.

For Life starts with Burnett playing Murtaugh to Smith's Riggs — too old for this s#!t and ready to retire. His partner is pissed because he wants to, you know, chase criminals until he's 100, even though his secret practice of coloring his goatee isn't such a secret.

Burnett has claimed to want to quit multiple times before, but he's now a new Pop-Pop and wants to spend his time seeing his grandson, named after him, grow up (because, you know, his sons no longer exist).

And just as Burnett seems to have grown up, so too has the police force. Gone are the old-school tactics of previous Bad Boys films. The department has the addition now of AMMO, a tactical team that looks more like the cyber police, stationed in a room full of computers with someone furiously typing on a keyboard and armed with drones.

The team is led by Mike's ex boo Rita (Paolo Nunez), and everyone can tell that they still have feelings for each other.

A turn of events happens that I won't spoil gets Burnett to swear off violence and eventually leads the old guys to work with AMMO to find a suspicious motorcycle killer who took out six people. But what's the connection?

The question is asked sarcastically, as it’s all blatantly obvious. There were moments throughout the movie when I literally quoted lines before they were spoken. The plot is often as thin as that one-ply toilet paper from school.

But disregarding the sh#!ty plot and a noticeably different Martin Lawrence — it’s not only the weight gain (which looks good); his voice is more subdued than what fans are probably used to — the movie lives up to what it promotes itself to be: a popcorn action flick sprinkled with one-liners.

You don’t have to Stephen Hawking to guess the secret held back when they try to find the mystery assassin. But that didn’t keep the theater I was in from cheering when the two stars dodged bullets while delivering their zingers.

Yes, both stars are in their 50s, and no, the movie doesn’t offer action sequences on par with a John Wick, but who cares? Hell, how many Die Hards have they made since Bruce Willis became eligible for AARP?

These guys aren't necessarily Bad Boys anymore, but I’ll still be there if they ever reunite in Bad Boys for a Bit Longer.