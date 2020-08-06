Summerland brings together characters who need each other

"Stories have to come from somewhere." — Alice (Gemma Arterton)

When we first see Alice (Penelope Wilton) in 1973 (her present day), she's elderly, typing away on a manuscript, and greets child transients wandering through her yard with, "Bugger off." Presently, writer/director Jessica Swale fades us back to the 1940s in an extended flashback that takes up 99 percent of her Summerland and which presumably will explain what made younger Alice (Arterton) the curmudgeon she is.

Except Alice was just as surly in the '40s, if not worse, necessitating an occasional flashback within a flashback to a decade or so earlier where we discover how and why Alice developed her gruff personality.

The Blitz saw some Londoners, fearful for their children's lives, pack them off to relatives or foster families in the countryside. So it is that the reclusive Alice receives Frank (Lucas Bond), a refugee whose dad is a fighter pilot and whose mum works for a government ministry. Alice doesn't know the family who sent Frank to the country, and doesn't want him. In fact, she doesn't want anyone who invades her solitude and distracts her from her anthropological treatise on how mythology is created from local folk beliefs.

Naturally, despite her surly resentfulness, Alice begins to feel her own latent maternal instinct awaken, as her flashbacks reveal the origin of her negativity: She was once in love with someone who broke up with her over her inability to want children. Oh, the irony. Now caring for Frank dominates her life, but what will happen when the Bitz ends and it's once again safe for the refugees to return to London? A woman who never wanted children now realizes a child is the only thing she does want.

While there's graceful support from Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dixie Egerickx (as an obstreperous schoolmate and neighbor) and old hand Tom Courtney (I didn't even know he was still working), Summerland is largely a two-person story between Alice and Frank. Arterton has never been better, and Alice could be the role she's worked towards since her early days with Guy Ritchie and 007, but it wouldn't work if Lucas Bond weren't easily her match, delivering an understated but prescient performance for one so young. He should walk away from this film with a solid career.

Despite the postcard loveliness of the British coastline — courtesy of cinematographer Laurie Rose (1918's Overlord) — Summerland is an "actor's picture," and it's mostly those two actors, although young Bond does have meaningful scenes with Egerickx as well as with Arterton. Wilton, whom some viewers will remember as the mum in Simon Pegg's Shaun of the Dead, is always a delight.

Without revealing too much — I hope — I'll share that Summerland doesn't end precisely the way I anticipated, and that its resolution depends on an unlikely coincidence that turns out not to be one at all, but is a turn of events I started anticipating about halfway through the movie, and dreaded it.

In other circumstances, I might have felt pandered to, but in an era when real-life circumstances seem increasingly more dire by the day, maybe it's better to lean back and be pandered to just a bit.