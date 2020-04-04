New take on Emma. finds the period rom-com form at its finest

It’s a challenge at this point to make an 18th century period movie that's captivating.
But it’s not impossible — see: 2018's The Favourite, one of my favorite films from that year.
And now music video creator turned film director Autumn de Wilde takes on Emma., a Jane Austen story about a 20-something matchmaking woman who refuses to be defined by a man, which makes her seem to have been born in the wrong century.
The film's poster would suggest it's a story of high society, with excessive clothing, huge estates, British accents and a lack of black people. Technically, all of these things are right, but this one is more enjoyable than the 1996 version starring Gwenyth Paltrow.
Visually, the film is a beautiful and breathtaking piece, and for people obsessed with costumes, it's an orgy of gifts. Aside from the visuals, Mr. Woodhouse (played by the great Bill Nighy) steals every scene he's in. As Emma's father, he’s obsessed with whether or not there's a draft in the home and if he's actually sick, with Nighy’s performance eliciting empathy and offering comic relief in equal measure.
How can Emma think of finding love herself if she has her dad to look after? Sounds noble, but maybe it's the distraction she needs to interfere with other people's love lives. It’s like the Jane Austen version of Hitch.
After taking credit for her friend's marriage (she did introduce her to the hubby), Emma sees herself as the curator of love. When she meets Harriet, a meek and quiet girl unaware of how high society operates, she takes on the personal goal of trying to set her up with a respectable man, Mr. Elton.
Only problem is that another man wants to propose to Harriet. Emma tells her to refuse the offer. But when the guy Emma tries to hook her girl with proposes to Emma instead, everyone is left feeling unintentionally played.
How in the hell can you help people find love when you can't find it yourself?
Austen once said of her Emma, “I am going to take a heroine whom no one but myself will much like," and truthfully, outside of Mr. Woodhouse, it's kind of hard to like any of them. Everyone is rich and pompous, living in luxury and the whitest of white privilege. Maybe that's the point.
Still, these facts didn't keep me from enjoying the adaptation. Emma tries to fix her mishap matchmaking ways, eventually getting tangled in romance with Mr. Knightley, the only man who truly calls her out on her flaws.
Such period rom-coms are at their best when they offer escapism, not a rote history lesson. As such, Emma. is the form at its finest.
Emma. is available early via video-on-demand due to COVID-19.