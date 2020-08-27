All too familiar horror tropes populate The Unfamiliar

"Forgive me for being crude, but you're not crazy, you know." — Richard Turner (Ben Lee)

Let me just affirm at the outset that I am no fan of any film, much less a horror movie, that opens within the first five minutes with what I call plinkitty-plunk piano music. It strikes me as maudlin, used to establish a mood the director just couldn't wrangle out of their actors or writers.

The directing (and co-writing, along with Jennifer Nicole Stang) in this case is performed by Henk Pretorius, who opens his film with Elizabeth Cormack (Jemima West) returning home to her British country home and her family after a tour of duty as a combat physician in Afghanistan. We're not 10 minutes into things before lights start turning off and on, doors start opening and closing by themselves, etc.

Surely it's her PTSD from all the wartime horror she's witnessed. No? Then perhaps something else she inadvertently brought home from Afghanistan and which threatens her sanity and her family's well-being. Then again, perhaps not.

Elizabeth's 12-year-old son, Tommy (Harry McMillan-Hunt), seems to exhibit many of the classic signs of possession, but, to Pretorius' credit, the answer to the mystery isn't quite as prosaic as we suspect. There's some stuff going on that doesn't fit quite so neatly into our expectations, and which invokes the rarely explored evil mythology of a culture which we see depicted in films fairly often, but not its dark side as we see here. That is the film's strongest asset but also its undoing.

The transition from rural Britain to rural — well, I won't say where — is not only jarring in that it undoes the steady build of the ominous domestic environment, but in that it mandates a mid-film relocation that just doesn't make much sense.

What renders these movies terrifying is the invasion of the home, where you're supposed to be safe, by alien forces. There's something that doesn't quite work when you have to leave that violated home and go somewhere else, and especially not when you have to pick up a local shaman — in this case, Auntie Mae, portrayed by Rachel Lin — whose part is preposterously written, and was likely mortifying to have to perform.

I once thought the late Will Sampson must have been awfully embarrassed to be in Poltergeist II: The Other Side — not as much as the late Michael Ansara in The Manitou, which may still stand as the worst of these things — but the ridiculousness Lin is called upon to take seriously is enough to make me reconsider Sampson's humiliation, especially as it comes paired with some of the most ridiculous underwater footage I've ever encountered.

Not only is it silly and inexplicable, but possibly The Unfamiliar's worst transgression is that it doesn't properly compare and contrast the staid British country life, already turned topsy-turvy by Elizabeth's PTSD, with the secondary culture. As a result, Pretorius's film lacks focus, leaving its characters to become more caricatures than people we care about, a syndrome too familiar in these things, a shame since West seems entirely up to delivering a fine performance based on Elizabeth's PTSD.

Even the title seems non-committal. These hellish events are supposed to be "terrifying," "horrifying," "uncanny.” “Unfamiliar" is entirely too tame, almost a dismissal of the terror the title should invoke.