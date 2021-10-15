Luminal Theater leader and partner launch Saloma Acres, home to more offerings

At Columbia's Luminal Theater, "Black Rodeo," the obscure, but critically acclaimed 1972 documentary, continues its new Films at the Farm series on Oct. 15.

The film has a hell of a hook — the sight of boxing great Muhammad Ali gleefully riding a horse down 125th Street in Harlem. But underneath that jolt of adrenaline is a larger tale of Black cowboys, both in rural and exurban spaces, who existed throughout American history despite being, at best, token players in the whitewashed American West mythos.

It’s exactly the kind of cultural experience that DéLana R.A. Dameron, a non-profit consultant, and her husband Curtis Caesar John, the executive director of Luminal Theatre, had in mind with Saloma Acres.

Last month, the couple purchased the 22-acre piece of land in Northeast Columbia that “aspires to be a place of refuge for the urban weary, a site of Black cultural production, presentation, and community” according to their website. The two are hoping to run the farm as a Black-owned private operation that features both an equestrian center and outdoor media entertainment setup for the community.

The Film on the Farm series is an introduction to that larger Saloma Acres concept, said John.

“With a film like ‘Black Rodeo’, there’s an obvious connection to the equestrian activities that we'll be having here,” he noted. “We wanted to present films that sit within that vein, but also tell Black stories in unique ways. All the films that we picked for the series have a sense of nature to them, have a sense of the outdoors and a sense of escapism.”

The series opened with Julie Dash’s seminal Geechee-focused 1991 feature film "Daughters of the Dust" last month, and upcoming films in the series include "Cane River" on Oct. 22, a 1982 romance that tells a racially charged love story in a “free community of color,” and 1997’s "Eve’s Bayou," a Southern Gothic drama set in a Creole community, which will screen on Nov. 12.

Each screening is priced modestly at $5.50 a screening and starts at 7 p.m., with audiences bringing their own chairs, snacks and beverages. The exact location of the screening is sent the day of the event.

The new series also continues the nomadic, non-profit Luminal's emergence in the Columbia cinema scene. In September, the group screened the racial justice documentary "Unapologetic," brought the Sundance Film Festival to the city and, last year, hosted a drive-in series focus on shots by Black filmmakers.

For Dameron, a Columbia native who spent more than a decade living in New York City, she was inspired to purchase Saloma Acres after thinking of the Black-owned land in her hometown. It was a need which felt particularly acute during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For folks who did not have private access to land, their experiences during COVID were drastically different,” she pointed out. “I started thinking about what that meant for Black folks, specifically, to have access to more land. What kind of rejuvenation would that mean?”

Dameron, who found a passion for horses as an adult, also noted the lack of Black-owned equestrian centers in the Columbia area as another part of the calculus.

“Part of that business model for me was to think of an economic engine that services the whole spirit of the space (and) provides more opportunities for Black folks and folks in general to have access to equestrian culture and care,” Dameron explained. “The whole idea of Saloma Acres in general, and the idea of a rural refuge still nestled in the outskirts of the suburbs and an urban area, is definitely part of my family lineage.”

She stressed that they are still in the early stages of what the land and space will ultimately become and that it’s still a private, non-commercial space.

“We are kind of inviting folks into our outdoor living room,” Dameron said. “That’s why the address isn’t listed on the website. We're really just trying to offer the space to a community that can enjoy what we felt we so sorely needed.”

“I don't want to say it’s what the community needed, but I know it is what I needed. And good vibes only."

The "Black Rodeo" screening is sold out. Future screenings and more info on the Films at the Farm series can be found at luminaltheater.org.