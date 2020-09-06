Like most of Disney's live-action remakes, Mulan is unnecessary but fine

"There is no courage without fear." — Zhou (Tzi Ma)

Many people fondly remembers Disney's 1998 Mulan, based on the traditional 6th century Chinese ballad about a girl who became a warrior despite the social limitations on her gender. It was a golden age for Disney (the '90s, not the 6th century) when the studio resurrected itself in a burst of creativity, releasing films like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Hercules.

Perhaps inevitably, Disney decided to remake its library of animated classics, although not in updated computer-generated animation, but live action. I've said before, and will again, that I object to this strategy merely on the principle that there's no reason to mess with them.

There's just one annoying thing: I've liked most of them.

Had the originals never existed, most of the remakes would still be fine films. Disney's remake of Mulan, currently available to stream (with a subscription and an additional fee) via Disney+, is no exception. That doesn't mean I don't have a problem or two.

The integrity of the myth is intact. Director Niki Caro (The Zookeeper's Wife) treats it with even more dignity than in 1998. There's no funny family dragon voiced by Eddie Murphy nor bickering ancestral ghosts headed up by George Takei (or his voice). There is a bit of supernatural nonsense going on with a powerful witch named Xianniang (Gong Li), who is aiding villain Böri Khan (Jason Scott Lee) to assassinate the emperor (Jet Li).

This Mulan boasts award-worthy cinematography by Mandy Walker (Hidden Figures), stunningly beautiful images that are breathtaking to behold. The lavish production design by Grant Major (best known for similar chores on Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy), including ornate proppage and costuming, is the basis for those images, backed with a majestic score by Harry Gregson-Williams (best known for scoring the Shrek films).

Mulan looks right. Sounds right. Treats the legend with respect. Has a ton of talented and fun actors, including an unexpected cameo. The performances are generally just as exquisite as the cinematography, although I didn't find myself identifying with Mulan's buddies in her squad as much as I did in the 1998 version. Still, it's enormous fun to see Donnie Yen as their commander, and Ron Yuan is right on the mark as the squad's gruff sergeant.

Yet there's a major dramatic flaw.

The witch, Xianniang, is more interesting than Mulan herself. There's nothing wrong with Yifei Liu's performance as Mulan. She's close to perfect. It's that the seasoned Gong has more experience (from films like 2005's Memoirs of a Geisha) and knows better how to pull us into a character. Xianniang is the dark side of Mulan, a rebellious woman sick of her society's condescension toward her gender, except she's decided to help the villains instead of crusade for family and emperor. The darkness is intrinsically more interesting than the light. The classic Star Wars isn't really about Luke Skywalker; it's about Darth Vader, and a couple of times in Mulan, you hear unavoidable similarities to The Empire Strikes Back in the dialogue.

As a barbaric Westerner, I also find it difficult to understand the film's emphasis on the chi, an inner energy which is the focus of Eastern spiritualism. I would personally have preferred a Mulan in which the guiding principle was the Riddle of Steel.

But then this isn't history nor even historiography. It's a fairy tale, and one designed for 12-year-olds — which explains how it can be a movie about a teenage girl learning how to slice her opponents into pieces without mercy, and there's nary a drop of blood anywhere.