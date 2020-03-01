Invisible Man reboot channels the terror of the unseen

"He said that wherever I went, he would find me, walk right up to me, and I wouldn't be able to see him." — Cecelia Kass (Elisabeth Moss)

As a child, the Invisible Man was my least favorite of Universal Studios' pantheon of black-and-white monsters. I didn’t like that you couldn't see him — unless star Claude Rains was bandaged, almost mummy-like.

In The Invisible Man, screenwriter/director Leigh Whannel's update, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, as scientist Aidan Griffin, is generally even more absent. But what we can't see is more frightening than what we can, a subtlety lost on me when I was little.

Jackson-Cohen isn't the star. Whannell's story sidesteps author H.G. Wells' original 1897 story and director James Whale's 1933 film, and tells the story through the eyes of the Invisible Man's primary victim: his significant other, Cecelia (Elisabeth Moss).

Unlike other iterations, Whannell's version doesn't concentrate on Griffin's megalomaniacal goal for his invention of invisibility (its application is presumed to be military), nor does the plot revolve around an arcane formula that drives its users mad. Cecelia's story is more personal. She's the victim of domestic abuse, which gets worse than she could ever imagine. And bad people do even worse stuff when they figure no one can see them.

In keeping with that minimalist approach, Whannell employs probably the least amount of special effects in any "invisible man" movie, certainly less than Paul Verhoeven did in Hollow Man, his take on the concept. We seldom know, any more than does Cecelia, whether Aidan is inches away from her or if he's even anywhere nearby. That's the terror. The effects are first-rate, when they're there, but they're used sparingly.

Who would believe Cecelia's wild claim? Certainly not her sister (Harriet Dyer), her best friend (Aldis Hodge) or her best friend's daughter (Storm Reid). And certainly not Aidan's brother (Michael Dorman), an attorney who informs Cecelia that the presumably deceased Aidan has left her $5 million, with a few strings attached.

If there's a dramatic or narrative flaw, it's that, unlike other cinematic invisible men or even Universal's other classic characters — Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula, the Wolf Man, the Creature From the Black Lagoon — there's not a single instant when you feel sorry for Aidan Griffin as a tragic character, and that, more than its contemporary theme, is what separates this Invisible Man from its ’30s predecessor and fellow scary creatures.

While Moss' co-stars exhibit the appropriate skepticism, which turns into alarm when Cecelia's "delusion" becomes pathological, this Invisible Man is almost solely Moss's film. She carries every scene with her powerful performance, and is in probably 90 percent or better of the shots, although Hodge and Reid deliver as Cecilia's defensive pals, who shelter her from Aidan Griffin's rage.

But it's also very much Whannell's film. As unseen as his cinematic antagonist, Whannell's sensibilities are evident in every frame, though they've seasoned a bit since he first emerged on the scene as the creator/writer of 2004's Saw and 2010's Insidious, franchises in which he also appeared as an actor. His methodical approach is more terrifying than any requisite number of jump scares — not that there aren’t one or two.

Whannell has directed less than he's written, produced or acted, but The Invisible Man is a solid entry that should earn him Universal's serious consideration in any future attempt — if there ever is one — to re-launch its interconnected Dark Universe of classic monsters.