Columbia, SC (29201)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.