Columbia theater to be a 2021 host for the Sundance Film Festival

Like pretty much every event in existence, Utah's famous Sundance Film Festival is having to change course for its upcoming 2021 iteration.

And thanks to some locally invested folks, part of the festival will be hosted in Columbia next year.

As part of its coronavirus response, Sundance will break up its in-person offerings across 25 satellite locations nationwide. The Luminal Cinema, the New York-based nomadic cinema that brought Black-focused drive-in screenings to Northeast Columbia's Spotlight Cinemas Capitol 8, will host Sundance programming at the theater between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.

"With The Luminal starting our Columbia Drive-In Movies just this past Fall, we’re equally excited to be working with the Sundance Institute to provide Columbia and nearby cities access to 2021’s Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screens initiative, expanding our community's access to independent cinema," Luminal Executive Director Curtis Caesar John said in a statement to Free Times.

Program details for Columbia's Sundance festivities are forthcoming. Spotlight is the only location in the Carolinas to land a satellite screening, with theaters in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, also playing host. Though the team that brought Sundance to Columbia has yet to elaborate on the process, it seems safe to speculate that Luminal, which has done work with with BAM Film among others, brought connections that were vital to making it happen.

This year's Sundance Film Festival will also feature a robust virtual component that should allow many who can't regularly attend the event to take part. For more information about those offerings, keep your eyes peeled to sundance.org.

As to why Sundance, which legendary actor Robert Redford typically gets credit for starting, is a big deal, Vox film critic Alissa Wilkinson weighed in on that earlier this year:

"Sundance is a lot of things: an exhibition for the most exciting independently produced films from the US and around the world; an early predictor of movie trends; a networking hub for filmmakers and other talent looking to break into the movie business; a forum for discussing issues and groundbreaking technologies that affect film and media; a place to spot celebrities in puffy jackets and furry boots; and a palate cleanser after the hectic fall movie season. An estimated 122,000 people attended the festival in 2019 — only a slight dip from 2018’s 125,000 attendees — which makes it the largest festival devoted to independent filmmaking in the United States."

She added:

"Sundance straddles two worlds: the big-name, award-winning movie world and the scrappy indie film world. So paying attention to the festival is a good way to catch the first inklings of Oscar buzz and to get a sense of the issues and topics that are motivating filmmakers and audiences."