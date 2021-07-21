Co-star of 'The Room,' author of 'The Disaster Artist' to appear at Columbia screening

Have you ever wanted to say, “Oh hi Mark?” to the guy who actually played Mark?

If you understand that question, then you’ll probably be excited by the opportunity to watch 2003’s “The Room,” a perennial contender for worst film of all time, and enjoy a meet and greet and Q&A session with Greg Sestero, who plays Mark to director/star Tommy Wiseau’s amazingly awkward Johnny in the bonkers cult classic.

All of this will be available at the Nickelodeon Theatre on Oct. 8, as Sestero stops by for screenings of “The Room” and “Miracle Valley,” the new horror film he wrote, directed and stars in.

Sestero is also notable for penning “The Disaster Artist,” the tell-all book about the production of “The Room” that formed the basis for the 2017 film that shares its name, in which brothers James and Dave Franco portray Wiseau and Sestero.

“The Room” is frequently screened to raucous audiences who join in with the preposterous dialogue — “Chicken, Peter, you’re just a little chicken. Cheep, cheep, cheep, cheep, cheep!”; “Everybody betrayed me! I’m fed up with this world”; “Anyway, how’s your sex life?” — so expect a lively atmosphere.

It’s the biggest event yet for the Nickelodeon following its return to normal business in May. The theater, Columbia’s lone arthouse cinema, remained closed aside for a brief reopening in December after shutting down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater continues to pull in the kind of big indie films that formed the foundation of its programming before coronavirus, with a trio of acclaimed titles, the Questlove-directed documentary “Summer of Soul,” the Anthony Bourdain documentary “Roadrunner” and the Nicolas Cage-led “Pig,” currently on offer.

Tickets for the Sestero event are available in the form of single screening ($18) and double feature passes ($28), and can be purchased now at nickelodeon.org.