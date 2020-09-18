Charlie Kauffman offers another weird reflection of life in I’m Thinking of Ending Things

There are many philosophies that consider art more important to experience than understand.

And there is no one in modern film more emblematic of this mindset than Charlie Kaufman, the man behind the words for movies like Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich and Synecdoche, New York (which he also directed).

His latest effort, the Netflix release I'm Thinking of Ending Things, once more shows him to be a writer and director who embraces weirdness and the niche audience to which his quirks limit him.

The plot follows a girlfriend played by Jessie Buckley, who narrates, expressing that she's been in a relationship for about seven or eight weeks (she's not even sure). Her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) invites her on a snowy road trip to meet his parents. That's about all of the plot that's actually linear.

Take Buckley’s character — IMDB lists the role as “Young Woman” — whose name shifts throughout the film, through circumstances from childhood to meeting her current boyfriend. Sound a bit confusing? Don't worry about it because it doesn't get any clearer.

The first 30 minutes find the couple in the car. You hear the thoughts of the girlfriend thinking about whether she should stay with her beau. They may have things in common, but describing the car ride as uncomfortable is the century's understatement. The drive is long and snowy, and at moments you're waiting for the scene to change, unsure if the entire film will happen in the car.

Finally, they show up at Jake's childhood home. His family lives on a farm, and he warns his girlfriend that his mother (Toni Collette) is very ill. They all, along with the boyfriend’s father (David Thewlis), sit down to dinner, and you have no idea what to expect.

Indeed, the anxiety the film produces is less about what happens on screen than the way it plays on your expectations. The girlfriend has a healthy paranoia for the family, unsure if they are just odd folks or serial killers (anyone who’s seen a horror flick will pick up the serial killer vibe). At times, the proceedings kinda felt like a White-cast version of Get Out, as the girlfriend makes it a point to tell her boyfriend that she can't stay the entire night. The dinner table scenes are so uncomfortable that they far surpass most anybody’s awkward holiday meals — even if your uncle gets into his crappy political opinions.

Nothing in the film makes traditional sense or really tries to. Like the fact that this couple drives through a full-on blizzard to stay for one night with the boyfriend’s parents.

Also strange, the mother goes from the age you meet her to an older adult in a sickbed to a spry young woman looking as if she was lifted from a 1950s TV ad for a cleaning product at various points through the film. The father's aging does the same, shifting from being your regular TV dad to suffering from extreme dementia to becoming a young man.

For me, this was not a puzzle to solve. Trying to make sense of what Kaufman is doing is a waste of time.

But that doesn’t mean the experience isn’t stimulating. Watching the film, it’s easy to interpret the title as the writer and director pushing away from the larger film industry, seeking space to make his weird little films exactly his way.

Ending Things certainly plays well in 2020. The bulk of the film that takes place in the car feels like suspended animation, with cheesy snow effects enhancing the feeling of isolation and sluggishly passing time. When you are frequently in a situation where you want to get away, deciding to end something can be empowering, a moment where you finally choose not to waste time and take the bull by the horns. In a year when loneliness and helplessness have been frequent feelings, the viewer can certainly relate.

Like many of Kauffman’s works, it doesn’t move like real life, but it reflects how it feels: weird at times, uncomfortable and puzzling, and eventually it ends.