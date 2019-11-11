"The world's a hungry place, a dark place. I've only met two or three people like us. They died." — Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor)

My kids, who, like myself, have always loved horror movies, initially confused body count with terror. Eventually, I imposed paternal prerogative and made them watch Stanley Kubrick's The Shining (1980), which to me, besides William Friedkin's The Exorcist (1973), is the only real horror movie in the sense that it doesn't rely on annoying teenagers getting offed once every eight minutes, nor any overt supernatural manifestation, and there's no explanation for any of it. Like Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, stuff happens that's beyond human comprehension.

There was a 1984 sequel to 2001, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, in which director Peter Hyams tried to explain a little more, but really didn't. And now, after 39 years, director Mike Flanagan reintroduces little Danny Torrance from The Shining as a depression-plagued adult (Ewan McGregor). Danny, himself a recovering alcoholic much as his dad was back in 1980, has tried to bury his psychic powers, but finds he needs them when he senses Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), a 12-year-old who shines brighter than Danny ever did. Unfortunately, those who shine are beacons to a horde of energy vampires — led by Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) — who caravan across the U.S. hunting victims. Danny knows Rose will look for Abra, and knows he has no choice but to embrace his own powers in order to save her.

The preceding paragraph contains more exposition and explanation than Kubrick offered in the entire two hours and 26 minutes of The Shining. He didn't need it. It would have distracted.

I'm a fan of Flanagan's work — including 2013's Oculus, which shares a few similar themes to The Shining — and his renowned love for Stephen King's intertwined universe makes him a natural for to direct Doctor Sleep. It's obvious how seriously he takes what he's doing, and Doctor Sleep boasts a lot of big pluses — the seriously evil performance of Ferguson to a phantasmagoric depiction of Rose's out-of-body travel in search of Abra, Curran's casting, and an excruciatingly horrific scene of Rose and her disciples feeding on a child's energy.

Indeed, there's an enormous amount done right in Doctor Sleep, as long as you don't expect it to follow Kubrick's style, and the fact that it should probably have been a Halloween release.

What I can't get past is Ewan McGregor. There's nothing wrong with his performance — in fact, it's one of his best. The problem is me. I can't stop seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi, and when Danny finally partners up with Abra to use the Force — I mean, the Shine — to fight Rose, I couldn't help thinking, "Wow, they're like Jedi Knights!"

That's not the only casting that bugged me. Anybody who's seen the trailer knows that Carl Lumbly plays Dick Hallorann, the role played in 1980 by Scatman Crothers. While a fine actor himself, Lumbly just doesn't have the exuberance Crothers had, and I can't suspend my disbelief long enough to accept that he's the same character. There are other appearances by familiar King characters that don't work for me, including one that, as I haven't read King's 2013 novel of the same name, took me completely by surprise. It may be the most jarring thing in the film, and the casting, while it amazed me, ultimately misses the mark.

Still, there are supporting performances by Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon and Emily Alyn Lind that are spot on.

Another thing that is no secret is that there are scenes that go back where it all started, the Overlook Hotel. Some are flashbacks, some aren't, but it’s amazing and delightful how scrupulously the production recreates Kubrick's original sets. I almost feel guilty at how nostalgic I am for places where such horrible events were depicted, but they're all there, from the Torrance's axe-battered bathroom door to the freezing cold labyrinth, like they haven't changed at all.

Maybe it was inevitable that Danny Torrance, Stephen King, and we, the audience, someday had to confront the Overlook again, and that nothing else in the film can rival revisiting those iconic sets. For me, The Shining is the ultimate horror movie, not because of its supernatural aspects, which are muted until the last reel, but because of the suggestion that it might really be Jack Torrance's alcoholic delusions that awaken the most terrifying monster: a resentful father turning against his family.

As evil as she is, Rose can't even come close.