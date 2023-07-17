'Barbenheimer' mania making its way to The Nick with double feature

For months now, film lovers have counted down the days with bated breath. Jokes and memes have been shared, painting the internet with explosive pinks.

Dubbed by the internet as “Barbenheimer,” July 21 marks the release of two star-studded blockbusters: Warner Brothers' "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer." As the premieres approach, the question remains: which one will you see first?

For those who are indecisive, The Nickelodeon Theater on Main Street is offering a compromise: why not see both?

From July 20-23, The Nick will screen both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." The indie theater is encouraging audiences to view the films as a double feature. Audiences can choose the order in which they want to watch the films, and the screenings are timed so there will be a 30-minute break in between movies.

Sumner Bender, executive director of The Nick, said that the idea for formatting the screenings as a double feature came after listening to her friends talk about their viewing plans. “Immediately I was like, 'We're gonna do it at The Nick,’” Bender explained.

Bender said it's very rare for two huge movies to premiere on the same day, making "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" a unique situation.

Not only are two blockbusters being released at the same time, but they are wildly different. “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, is a cotton-candy colored tale of the classic doll, while “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan, is a biopic of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the man responsible for the atomic bomb.

July is crazy. These two movies come out basically the same day..... #BarbieMovie #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/QtXMvZYkfs — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 17, 2023

Kassidy Wright, marketing and development director for The Nick, said it’s the extreme differences in the films that's drawn so much attention.

“It's really creative, how people can interpret two completely opposite movies and create these crazy memes about them. I think a lot of the pull is that they are completely opposite movies,” Wright said. “The engagement on our one 'Barbenheimer' post was off the charts.”

Showing these films has allowed The Nick to capitalize off of the already massive internet buzz surrounding them. Bender said she views the screenings as a test of internet culture’s reach. It’s easy to make and share memes about seeing "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" back to back, but the reality of that is spending at least five hours in a movie theater, which could be exciting for some and mind-numbing for others.

“I just think it'll be interesting to see if meme culture turns into tickets," Bender said. "People can talk about doing it all the time, but then do they actually turn around and buy the ticket?”

The choice to screen these blockbusters at The Nick is partially impacted by uncertainty in the film world. While The Nick is known for screening independent films that are less commercial, Bender said these films are becoming less and less available, due to independent studios being bought out and streaming services becoming a top priority.

“It's hard to be an independent movie theater because there's not a lot of independent movies coming out anymore,” Bender said. “The smaller studios were bought by the giant studios, and they're sending all their independent movies straight to streaming, which is very difficult for us.”

While this pushes The Nick into showing more popular films, Bender said that this has its upsides for the smaller filmmakers, too. As The Nick is a non-profit theater, part of its mission is to support smaller, local filmmakers and show smaller films. Bender said that to support the community engagement programs that The Nick wants to do — like special screenings, talkbacks and film festivals — they rely on the money made from screenings like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

“We have to make the money off the major (films), so that we can do things like fund film festivals that talk about LGBTQIA+ issues, talk about diversity issues, and showcase smaller filmmakers," Bender explained.

So far, it seems that "Barbie" is winning the fight for No. 1 at the box office. Research firm Digital Third Coast found that 27 states are more excited for "Barbie" than "Oppenheimer," including South Carolina. That’s also reflected in ticket sales at The Nick. Although she’s seen lots of interest in the double feature, Wright gave the slight edge to "Barbie" for its resonance with many people.

“I think the Barbie dolls, on their own, have spanned generations,” Wright said. “Every time I'm down here, I see people walk by and specifically stop and look at our "Barbie" poster. And it could be a middle-aged to older couple, or it could be a mom with her kid.”

The double feature is running from July 20-23. Showtimes can be found at nickelodeon.org.