Math & Science: Summer Camps Guide 2020

Columbia Museum of Art — Artful Naturalists
July 27-July 31, ages 4-6. Artists and scientists are both trying to learn about the world using their senses. In this camp, explore topics like weather, habitats, and ecosystems, experiment using natural resources, learn more about the plants and animals that populate the world, hear from a local park ranger about how to make the most out of green spaces, and much more. $150 / $120 for Solo Members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
EdVenture — Camp Lab Coat!
July 20-24, ages 6-10. Don your lab coats as we set off on a week of discovery. Our young scientists will develop scientific skills by using real lab equipment to concoct potions and explosions galore. Join our “senior” scientist as we learn about the famous scientists who paved the way for knowledge and developed the cool and wacky science we know. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Coding Bootcamp
August 3-7, ages 6-7. Coding is always fun at EdVenture. Learn how to code simple video games with Kodu, design your own animated story with Scratch, and program cool tech gadgets with Microbit. Kids will also master engineering skills by designing and building their own smashing electronic contraptions. $265 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Exotic Ecosystems
June 8-12, ages 6-7. Prepare to travel around the world as we visit different ecosystems and learn about the plants and animals that live there. From the desert to the arctic, we will discover the wonders of these environments with hands-on experiments and projects. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Master Disaster
June 29-July 3, ages 6-7. Become a Storm Chaser for a week as we dive into the science behind Earth’s most dangerous and crazy phenomena. As Meteorologists we will conduct experiments on these big storms and learn from the ground up what causes these mighty disasters. Become a Master of Disasters as we head into the eye of the storm. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Plan, Build, Improve
June 22-26, ages 6-7. Put your problem-solving hat on! We are about to enter the world of engineering, where we will discover that things aren’t always as simple as they seem. From designing earthquake proof buildings to crash testing cars, campers will learn through trial and error how to overcome the obstacles before them. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Radical Robots
July 6-10, July 20-24, ages 6-7. Come have fun with the coolest robots around. Every day we will explore a different robot and learn how to operate, program and have fun with different technologies. From Dash to Botley, from Ozobot to Lego Mindstorm — let the robotics extravaganza begin! $265 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Robo-Tastic!
June 15-19, ages 8-10. It’s time for super charged robotics games. Are you ready for some crazy fun tech challenges? Mindstorm robot wrestling, Ozobot Evo bowling tournament, Wonder Dash obstacle course and Micro:Maqueen car racing. Build, program, test, improve, compete and then repeat. $265 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Secret Agent Academy
June 22-26, ages 8-10. Do you love solving mysteries? Do you fantasize about saving the world? Are you hungry for thrilling adventures and mind-boggling challenges? Then join us for a week of fun escape type activities where you can test your brain power and agility skills. You also get to build cool spy gadgets to take home. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Sensational Habitats
July 27-31, ages 4-5. Have you ever wanted to waddle like a penguin, fly like a parrot, and swim like a shark? Then this is the camp for you! Join us as we visit different habitats and learn about the plants and animals that live there. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Storybook Science
August 3-7, ages 4-5. Embark on a quest of science, technology, engineering, and math hidden in the pages of your favorite children’s books in this wacky combination of fairy tales and STEM. Stories come alive as characters lead the way through hands-on experiments to explain the science behind these fanciful tales. Using art and science, a magical world awaits our young storytellers. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Tiny Tinkers: Robots for the Future
June 8-12. Ages 4-5. Step into the future as young learners jump into the world of robots. Our ingenious Inventors will both build and program robots. Learning coding early will set your Tiny Tinker up for future problem solving and give them the skills they need for the new decade. $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Trash to Treasure
August 3-7, ages 6-7. In this camp we will reuse and repurpose materials to make everything from toys to bags to games! Get ready to turn everyday items into something amazing! $195 per child, Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Vroom, Vroom, Beep, Beep
July 13-17, ages 4-5. Cars, boats, and planes: what do they all have in common? Someone designed these mechanical marvels. During this week, campers will design vehicles that move using recycled materials and begin to understand how their larger counterparts function. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
Hammond School — Advanced Robotics Full and Half Day Camps
Full day: July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31; Half day: July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31; ages/grades: rising 6th to Adult. Welcome to the original Robotics Camp. Construct your very own remote-controlled robotic arm, produce a video, and build skills that last long after summer. In each week long session, you will explore an inspiring campus, make new friends, and have a learning experience that will last a lifetime. Whether you dream of becoming a Hardware Designer at Apple or an aerospace Technician at NASA, your robotics path starts here. Full day tuition: $375. Half day tuition: $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org
Hammond School — Builders in Training
July 6-10, grades: rising PK-5K. Calling all inventors, builders, and designers, come and build some awesome creations. Participants will create their own designs and make structures using building blocks, recyclable materials, and many other interesting items. No skills necessary. Teaches communication, problem solving, reasoning, developing creativity, and team work. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Dino Discovery
June 1-5, grades: rising PK-5K. Do you know which dinosaur was nicknamed “long neck”? Do you know which dinosaur had the biggest head? Join us for a colossal journey into the world of dinosaurs. Build a dinosaur replica and have an archaeological dig just like a real paleontologist. In Dino Discovery, you will have a swamp stomping good time! Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Groovy Girls
June 15-19, 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising 2nd-4th. Each day will have a different theme and new activities. We will code root robots, make coding games, paint nails, have a dance party, and end the week with a water day. Tuition: $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Nature Camp
July 27-30, 9 a.m. -noon. Grades: rising PK-5th. Campers attending this week will go on Nature Walks through Hammond’s South Campus and journey off-campus to other locations for some nature adventures. Campers will identify vegetation and wildlife and learn woodsman and primitive technology skills while enjoying being outside. Put on your shoes and get ready to discover and explore. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Super Sleuths
July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising 3rd-5th. Get out your magnifying glasses and detective hat as we have clues to decipher and crimes to solve. We will put our critical thinking skills and STEM knowledge to the test and get to the bottom of mysteries by learning the tricks real investigators use to solve cases. While experimenting with simple detection techniques, your reasoning skills will grow and your problem solving skills will become better than CSI agents. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — UHS Nature Camp, Full and Half Day
Full day: June 1-5, June 22-26, July 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-day Camp June 1-5, with sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m., July 20-24, 9 a.m. - 12 noon, 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising PK-8th. Whether your child wants to become a biologist, physicist, entomologist, herpetologist, geologist or botanist, this is definitely the class for them. In Unlimited Hands-on Science nature camp, we will take a quick look at nature from all perspectives. Get ready to get a little dirty as we dig deep into nature. Join us as we venture out and hunt for bugs to preserve. Tuition: $215 (full) and $185 (half). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — World of Robotics Full and Half Day Camp
Full day: June 15-19, July 13-17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-day: June 15-19, 9 a.m. - 12 noon, and 1-4 p.m. Ages: 7-14, July 13-17, 9 a.m. - 12 noon, 1-4 p.m., July 20-23, 1-4 p.m. This program will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics and when asked they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Do you think you have what it takes to build and power your own robot? Are you ready to become a junior engineer and an electrician? Come explore the world of robotics and become a “robo-scientist” today. NOTE: Campers attending the full-day camp will create two completely different robots. Tuition: $280 (full) and $225 (half). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — CODE IT (More Than Coding)
July 6-10, grades: 3-5. Does your student love navigating how things work on a computer? CODEMOJI’s computer science programs is for 3rd-5th graders and our mission is simple: teach students to enjoy all things related to coding and the web while building problem solving and creative thinking skills. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Critter Camp
June 22-26, grades: K-4. Critters, critters everywhere: in the air, on the land, in the water, and underground. Come ready to learn about the different critters that live all around us in the hands-on week of adventurous learning. Master Naturalist and Lower School science teacher Natalie Ashenfelter, her therapy dog, Lacey, and third grade teacher Kim Bain will be your guides in searching high and low for critters during camp. We’ll examine what we find and learn more about the habits, habitats and care of the critters around us. Students will expand knowledge about critters: insects, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and birds through activities, speakers, animal shows, and crafts. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Dino Discovery
July 27-31, grades: EC3-K. Do you know which dinosaur was nicknamed “long neck?” Do you know which dinosaur had the biggest head? Join us for a colossal journey into the world of dinosaurs. Build a dinosaur replica and have an archaeological dig just like a real paleontologist. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Dinosaur Camp
June 8-12, grades: K-2. Dig for dinosaur bones, learn how to spot a dinosaur, find out where the dinosaurs live, follow dinosaur footprints, play games, and do art projects. Dinosaur camp is the place to be for young paleontologists. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — The Escape Classroom
June 22-26, grades: 5-8. Can you escape from Mr. Spires’ classroom? Using various clues, technology, and old fashioned gut instincts, students will be challenged to escape classroom 363. Each day will present new puzzles and challenges for the group to solve. New themes and different formats will test even the best groups. This is a fun way to help build critical thinking, team work, and time management skills. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Field, Stream and Forest Friends
June 22-28, grades: EC3-K. Is your child fascinated by animals that burrow in the dirt, live in the pond, or hide in the forest? Early Childhood teacher Molly Roddey will lead young campers in exploring Heathwood’s many habitats. Children will learn the body parts of bugs and how insects are different from spiders. They will decorate a critter cage for insects that live on the land such as beetles, caterpillars, and grasshoppers, and create an ant farm to observe these special creatures. Campers will have the opportunity to experience our very own Observational Beehive and view these important pollinators hard at work. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Game Time
June 22-26, grades: K-2. Does your child love to play games? Join us for a week full of fun while brushing up on math skills, problem solving, and team building. We plan on playing indoor and outdoor games. We will try to introduce new games while playing some of our old favorites. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse
June 15-19, grades: 5-8. Join Mr. Spires for the week to learn the skills you need to survive the zombie apocalypse! Learn how to identify safe things to eat, how to build a shelter, how to recognize dangerous plants and animals, and how to deal with those pesky zombies. Students will learn all the survival skills they need from an urban setting to the deep woods. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Inventor’s Camp
June 25-19, grades: 1-4. Have fun using your imagination and engineering skills. Campers will be designing, testing and building using creative problem solving & STEM applications. This camp will build their confidence as they use innovation skills to create their inventions. S400. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Kid Coding
July 13-17, grades: 1-2. Your rising first or second grader will learn the basics of coding and computer science as they are immersed in STEM activities. Students will collaborate to program robots to complete tasks, work with emojis as they dive into the Codemoji platform, and participate in offline unplugged coding activities and games. Throughout the program students will design a website and learn to utilize their newly acquired coding skills to advance through interactive lessons. The Codemoji Coder program will challenge your student as they advance through HTML, CS, and JS coding basics and will promote the desire to continue their coding learning outside of the classroom. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Learn. Code. Build.
July 6-10, grades: 6-8. If your older student loves all things related to games, computers, and the web LEARN. CODE. BUILD! is the program for them. Students will learn how to build open-ended projects during this coding program, created for 6th-8th graders. Covered first in this class are programming terms, wireframing, HTML, CSS, JavaScript basics. During the latter part of the program students’ knowledge is put to the test as they each build a project. Plus, we’ll provide follow-up instructions for participants (and parents) so they can continue learning and improving their website, and apps at home. Students will also learn how to program robots and more. This is more than just a coding camp on computers. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Money Matters
June 22-26, grades: 6-12. How much should I save? How much should I spend? How can I earn money? Answer these questions and more in this camp focusing on smart money management. We will explore the cost of modern living, learn about wages for different careers, discuss money goals, and even work on a resume. Whether you are earning your own money already or just planning what to do with your allowance, you will be better prepared to make smart money choices after taking this camp. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Science Palooza
July 27-31, grades: 3-6. Come discover, experiment, and create as we learn about the colliding worlds of art and science in this STEAM-based camp. We will create biomes from around the world, star gaze at constellations, master meteorology, investigate how things work and dabble in chemistry and physics. Put on your learning cap and grab the art supplies because this STEAM camp will rock your world. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Seeds and Sprouts
June 15-19, grades: EC3-K. Come explore the many gardens on our campus to actively investigate the beauty in our natural world. Early childhood teacher Molly Roddey has planned a fun week of planting, harvesting, and fun explorations of the gardens and habitats on Heathwood’s campus. Campers will participate in making their own healthy snacks, mini-herb gardens and terrariums. This will be a creative and hands-on week for children both inside and outside of the classroom. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Super Sleuths
July 20-24, grades: 3-5. Get out your magnifying glasses and detective hat as we have clues to decipher and crimes to solve! We’ll put our critical thinking skills and STEM
knowledge to the test and get to the bottom of the mysteries by learning the tricks real investigators use to solve cases. While experimenting with simple detection techniques, your reasoning skills will grow and your problem-solving skills will become better than CSI agents. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands-On Science: Nature Camp
July 20-24, July 27-31, grades: K-6. Available as half-day (9 a.m.-noon) and full day (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) sessions. Whether your child wants to become a biologist, physicist, entomologist, herpetologist, geologist or botanist, this is definitely the class for them. In UHS nature camp, we will take a quick look at nature from all perspectives. Get ready to get a little dirty as we dig deep into nature. Join us as we venture out and hunt for bugs to preserve. Half day: $225, Full day: $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands-On Science: World of Robotics
July 6-10, July 13-17, grades: K-6. Available as half-day (9 a.m.-noon) and full day (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) sessions. Science and Technology go hand in hand. This program will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics and when asked they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Do you think you have what it takes to build and power your own robot? Are you ready to become a junior engineer and an electrician? Come explore the world of robotics and become a “robo-scientist” today. Half day: $225, Full day: $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Walk on the Wild Side
July 27-31, grades: K-4. Come spend a week exploring nature in all its glory. We will meet animals, experience various environments around the Heathwood campus, and spend time outdoors. We will also create nature crafts and do some adventurous activities like shelter building, and blind hiking. $165. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission
Offers a wide variety of camps at its parks across multiple disciplines. Check icrc.net for options and dates.
South Carolina State Museum — Abominable Science: Mythical Monsters and Where We Find Them
June 22-26, July 27-31, ages 9-11. Learn in depth about natural history. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — The Art of Tinkering
June 15-19, July 20-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Join us as we tinker our way through the arts. Campers will get creative with chemistry candy making, explore the science of sound by making musical instruments, and reach new heights with a rocket launching challenge. Art and tinkering collide in a ScribblyBattleyDoodleBot showdown for the ages. Let’s make some mistakes and get a little crazy! $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — How to Train Your Robot
June 15-19, July 20-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Do you know how to speak to a robot? Campers and robots unite as we decode their languages and learn how to work together. Learn about linear language with LittleBits connector kits, inputs and outputs with Cubelets, and how to talk to Ozobot Evo using nothing but colors. Our little blue friends, Dash and Dot, talk a lot and can even play the xylophone! Our last challenge of the week will be using LEGO WeDo 2.0 to build a bunch-o-bots and program them, too! Some campers will even be able to build their own video games using Bloxels. How will you train your robots? $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Java the Bots
July 6-10, August 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 9-11. R2D2, BB-8, K-9-everybody loves a good robot! Even in galaxies far, far away people like to have a cybernetic companion by their side. But how do you speak without words? A lot of robots like our Sphero Bolts and Ozobot Evos can’t talk-so how do you tell them what to do? It’s all about code! Campers will learn to code using color, pre-formed sentence blocks, java, and maybe even a little python. From new programmers to seasoned vets-this camp is adaptable to everyone’s binary abilities. What will you and your new digital sidekick achieve? $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Journey Through the Stars
June 8-12, July 13-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Discover what lies beyond our Earth in a week-long adventure in space-based fun. Familiarize yourself with the night sky by using a handmade star wheel which we will take into the planetarium to practice our navigation skills. Explore the nebulas where stars are born and bottle up some of that space to take home. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. Scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Keys to the Past
June 29-July 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 12-14. What does an historian do anyway? Everything! But how? Discover the tools of the trade this summer as we explore the ins and outs of how-to history. We’ll hone our skills using cemetery taxonomy, examining monuments, and piecing together a little archaeological puzzle-work. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Meet Your Maker(s)
June 29-July 3, August 3-7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Some inventions are carefully crafted through years of meticulous research and design…while others…not so much. From silly putty to bouncy balls-sometimes necessity ISN’T the mother of invention. Campers will discover some of the most practical creations throughout history and a few oddballs along the way. Come and be a maker as we design our own slime, create candles, and even learn to sew-a-circuit while creating our own wearable tech. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — No Backbones About It!
June 29-July 3, August 3-7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-8. A camp with a Natural History theme. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Our Space
July 6-10, August 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Blast off on a tour of our solar system. Campers will explore our celestial neighborhood in the museum’s planetarium and take home the universe in their pockets. They’ll also make their own pinhole projectors to safely view the Sun, craft a comet, and launch into space with their own jet packs. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum Professionals…in Spaaaaaace!
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 12-14. Pack your space briefcase-we’re going to work for NASA. But not everyone’s an astronaut. It takes a lot to live in, travel through, and work in space. Students will assemble a mission crew, analyze the surface features of Mars, and stay fit in microgravity. A real NASA professional will check in with the “training crew” via video chat to answer any budding astronomy questions. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. Scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Tiny Tinkerers
June 22-26, July 27-31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Come along and join the fun, the tinkering games have begun! In this camp we will explore the world of tinkering and use hands-on science to create new and exciting gadgets. Campers will design LED Creations, experiment with play-dough circuits, and even get a little messy as we create catapult canvases. Get ready to put on your thinking caps and unleash your inner tinkerer. $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais Street. scmuseum.org.