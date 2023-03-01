Math & Science: Summer Camps 2023

Hammond School — Animation and Game Design Full-Day Camp
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-6th graders. In this course, campers will start with the basics of coding. They will then use this and enhance their creative skills to animate their games and share it with the rest of their class. With our interactive and inquiry based teaching, campers will learn critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and computational skills. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — App Design Studio Full-Day Camp
July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 5th-9th graders. In App Building Studio, participants will work like innovators in designing phone applications to solve an engineering or entertainment problem. As participants are designing and building apps, they will learn computer programming concepts of variables, user input, functions, conditionals, loops and data collection. Participants will get an opportunity to create their own games that are specifically designed for smartphones. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Arcade Game Design and Coding Full-Day Camp
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-6th graders. We are aiming for the future by going into the past. Join us for a fun program that helps campers learn coding by designing retro-style arcade games that are then downloaded and played on handheld controllers. Now campers can play their own games rather than playing those created by other gamers. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Artificial Intelligence and Smart Animation Full-Day Camp
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 5th-9th graders. In a world where technology has taken over several tasks, students discover how to be the ones who train and program those machines. They learn early on that AI is about teaching a computer to perform tasks that a human would normally do. Through a series of activities and projects, students are trained on machine learning, a specific type of AI that recognizes patterns in data and makes predictions based on those patterns. Students will design games and animations and code their own virtual machines to learn various tasks. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Builders Full-Day Camp
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 1st-3rd graders. Calling all inventors, creators, builders and designers. Come build awesome creations with us. We will create our own designs and build structures using recyclable materials, building blocks and many other interesting items. Skills necessary: none. Skills gained: communication, problem-solving, reasoning, developing creativity and teamwork. The total cost is $430. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Drone Full-Day Camp
June 26-30, July 31-Aug. 4. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 1st-5th graders. It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s just a drone! Students will gain hands-on STEM experience as they learn to safely assemble, repair and program their very own drones. The total cost is $300. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Drone Camp (half-day)
June 26-30, July 31-Aug. 4. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-8th graders. It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s just a drone! Students will gain hands-on STEM experience as they learn to safely assemble, repair and program their very own drones. The total cost is $200. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Extreme Animals Full-Day Camp
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-5th graders. What is the most dangerous animal on earth? What is the weirdest animal adaptation? What creature is resistant to venom? We’ll find out all of this and more as we learn about the world’s most extreme animals. Students will build their science and language skills as they debate and conduct experiments regarding these crazy creatures. The total cost is $430. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Galactic Adventures Full-Day Camp
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-4th graders. Blast off to a galaxy far, far away to learn about all things space and the amazing solar system. Participate in out-of-this-world science experiments, design and engineer spacecraft prototypes and discover a whole new world. The total cost is $430. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hodge Podge Full-Day Camp
June 12-16, July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 1st-5th graders. Are you ready to earn your junior scientist badge? Hodge Podge is designed to bring out the scientist in children. We will explore topics ranging from CO2 to density, rocket building and much more. This camp will consist of many hands-on experiments that are not covered in our other camps. Come and explore with us as we take you on a Hodge Podge science journey. The total cost is $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Minecraft: Mission to Mars Full-Day Camp
June 12-16, July 31-Aug. 4. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-6th graders. Join us for our most popular Minecraft program where campers will work together to create a sustainable colony on Mars. They will learn about the Red Planet and Game Theory concepts and use their creative skills to survive on the planet. We will also learn about architecture and build our own functioning city while learning to code in Minecraft. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Minecraft: Redstone Circuits Full-Day Camp
July 24-28, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 5th-9th graders. In this program, students will learn about the exciting world of Minecraft Redstone circuits. Students will learn about the logic gates of the circuits and how Redstone circuits are different from and similar to real-world circuits. They will learn about complex circuits and how they can design things, such as flying machines, elevators and much more. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Robotics 1.0 Full-Day Camp
June 5-9, July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 2nd-5th grades. Participants will learn the basics of computer programming and apply them to design robots to complete various challenges. They will design, build and program Lego WeDo robots. Creations include simple rovers and mechanical contraptions. The program, specifically designed for young participants, bundles designing, building, problem-solving, computer programming, critical thinking, collaboration and communication into one exciting program. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Robotics 2.0 Full-Day Camp
June 19-23, July 31-Aug. 4. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 5th-9th graders. Get challenged in this more advanced robotics curriculum. The curriculum is designed for students ages 10-14 years old who like to be challenged and learn the concepts of robotics and science. Students will learn how to use the various sensors and multiple motors in a robot and then compete to fulfill the goals of the class. The total cost is $295. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Rockets and Space Full-Day Camp
June 5-9, July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-8th graders. In our Rockets and Space camp, students will be learning about aerodynamics and aerospace engineering principles, as well as the challenges that engineers face in designing rockets. Students will be building and launching their own rockets and engaging in the scientific method and engineering design process to learn about the physics of space flight. The total cost is $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — World of Robotics Full-Day Camp
June 19-23, July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 8-14. This camp will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics, and when asked, they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Afternoon campers will continue in a deeper study of the robotics world. The total cost is $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Rockets and Space Camp (half-day)
June 5-9, July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-8th graders. In our Rockets and Space camp, students will be learning about aerodynamics and aerospace engineering principles, as well as the challenges that engineers face in designing rockets. Students will be building and launching their own rockets and engaging in the scientific method and engineering design process to learn about the physics of space flight. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Alphabet Boot Camp
June 12-16, July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-1st graders. The letters of the alphabet can seem daunting at first for a young child. Whether you have just learned the letters or have known them for a while, reviewing letters and sounds throughout the summer is the best way to help children retain what they have learned and become more confident with what they know. Join us as we practice letter recognition, letter sounds and more, using play-based, hands-on, multisensory resources to engage and enrich their learning experience. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Marvelous Math Mania
June 12-16, July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Calling all mathematicians to play games and practice math skills with Mrs. Jenkins and Mrs. Hall! Students will be grouped to work on skills in addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, logic programs, word problems, number recognition and more. Games, Legos and art will be used to strengthen math skills. You do not want to miss this camp. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hodge Podge (Half-day)
June 12-16, July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 1st-5th graders. Are you ready to earn your junior scientist badge? Hodge Podge is designed to bring out the scientist in children. We will explore many topics ranging from CO2 to density, rocket building and so much more. This camp will consist of many hands-on experiments that are not covered in our other camps. Come and explore with us as we take you on a Hodge Podge science journey. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Let’s Have Fun with Legos
June 12-16, July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Are you ready for the Ultimate Lego Challenge? If so, come join Ms. Epting and Mrs. Schiano, two of Hammond’s Lower School teachers, for a week of imagination, exploring and building with Legos. We will have counting and measuring, timed building, ramp building, car races and Lego math. Come design and build as never before and explore your craziest ideas in a supportive environment that will boost creativity, confidence and collaboration skills. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Math Munch
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5K. Math Munch is for all budding mathematicians. We immerse the children in rich and multisensory activities using manipulatives and hands-on activities to build your child’s math skill set. Through our activities students will learn about counting, colors, shapes, graphing, patterns and money. The total cost is $208. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Creative Builders
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5K. Bang, Bang, Build, Build…is building things your jam? Build some awesome creations with us using interlocking building blocks and many other interesting items. Learn the importance of communication, problem-solving, creativity and teamwork, just like real engineers. The total cost is $208. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — World of Robotics
June 19-23, July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 8-14. This camp will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics, and when asked, they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. The total cost is $200. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Bug Bonanza
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5K graders. Are you ready to bug out? Explore the world of bugs as you sing songs, create crafts and complete math and reading activities focused on the lives of these crawly creatures. We’ll learn about ladybugs, bees, spiders and many more as we have fun getting buggy. The total cost is $208. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mini Med School
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5K. Is there a doctor in camp? Join us this summer as we bring Mini Med School to camp. Our little doctors will use stuffed animal patients to take blood pressure readings, give “stitches,” put on casts and make their own first-aid kits, all while learning about what doctors, dentists, EMTs and other medical professionals do on a daily basis. The total cost is $208. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Under the Sea
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Under the sea is where you’ll be. You’re o-fish-ally invited to come join Ms. Epting and Mrs. Schiano, two of Hammond’s teachers, for a sea-rrific week of games, arts and crafts, under-the-sea snacks and more. Boys and girls, we hope to SEA you there. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Flip into Reading, Technology and Math
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 5K-1st graders. We’ll FLIP through some good books to brush up on reading skills, FLIP on the computer and have fun with technology and FLIP a fact or two as we practice our math. Join us for important skill building in reading, math and writing using games, technology, books and many other hands-on activities. The total cost is $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Math Campout
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-2nd graders. Campers will be actively engaged in math games and hands-on math activities. They also will bring home resources to use at home. The goal of this offering is for campers to build and strengthen number sense, fact fluency and other math concepts. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Nature Camp
July 31-Aug. 3. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5th graders. Campers attending this week will go on nature walks through Hammond’s South Campus and journey off-campus to other locations for some nature adventures. Campers will identify vegetation and wildlife and learn woodsman and primitive technology skills while enjoying being outside. Put on your shoes and get ready to discover and explore! The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
South Carolina State Museum – Cosmic Kids
June 5-9, July 17-21. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Fun awaits in cosmic proportions as we explore all things space. This week we’ll learn about our solar system, the twinkling stars and distant galaxies through engaging activities that put the universe in your hands. Along the way, we’ll create our own constellations, build our own Milky Way and construct our own comets. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – Invention Convention
June 12-16, July 24-28. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Whatever would we do without telephones, wheels and zippers? During this week of tinkering and problem-solving, campers will not only learn about revolutionary inventions that changed our everyday lives but also will try their hand at creating their own. After a week of world-changing new inventions, students will show off their creations at a mini-museum “World’s Fair.” Who knows? Maybe your camper will create the next light bulb. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – Little Bots
June 19-23, July 31-Aug. 4 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Between Baymax, Mars rovers and even automatic doors, robots are everywhere. Three days of screen-free activities will teach campers the difference between robots and mechanical creations, allow them to try out coding and binary and help them tackle the linear processes robots must follow. The last two days of camp, we will be diving into some screen time as they learn about block coding. Your camper will work with HexBugs, Ozobots, Dash, Dot and more. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – Can You Believe It?
July 10-14. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Can we take pictures without a camera? Can we keep an egg from cracking? Can water be moved without being touched? These questions and more will be answered in this fact-or-fiction camp where students will put their investigative skills to use. Experiments and creative projects abound as campers learn to harness their curiosity and try new things that will have them saying, “Can you believe it?” $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – Creative Survivors
June 5-9, July 17-21. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Campers will learn how to survive being lost in the wilderness by building shelter, figuring out what’s safe to eat and even designing a life raft to sail them home. Are you up for the challenge? $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – To the Planetarium … and Beyond
June 12-16, July 24-28. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Have you ever dreamed of flying through space, exploring our own solar system and the stars beyond? This week, you’ll learn about the universe by journeying through it in our digital, state-of-the-art planetarium. You’ll create a model of the solar system, construct a folding version of the James Webb Space Telescope and design your own planetarium presentation for your friends and family. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – All Powered Up
June 26-30, Aug. 7-11. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Are you powered up? Campers will learn how robots talk, how they move, and most importantly, how they think. Two days of screen-free activities will give campers time to learn the nuances of robotics and coding. Handling LittleBits, Ozobots, Sphero, Dash and more will get your campers charged up for a week of fun. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.
South Carolina State Museum – Game On!
July 10-14. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 9-11. Get ready to shake up family game night. Campers will show off their ingenuity in this exciting week of imaginative design. Creating puzzles, coding adventures and building new worlds, students will plan, develop and imagine their own games that they can take home to play with friends and family. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps.