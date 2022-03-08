Math & Science: Summer Camps 2022

Hammond School - Animation and Game Design
June 20-24, July 19-23. 9 am-4 pm. Grades: Rising 2nd-6th. In this course, campers will learn the basics of coding using Scratch interface. They will then use this and enhance their creative skills to animate their games and share it with the rest of their class. With our interactive and inquiry based teaching campers will learn critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and computational skills.Tuition: $265. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Arcade Game Design & Coding Full-Day Camp
July 18-22. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 2nd-6th graders. We are aiming for the future by going in the past. Join us for a very fun program that helps campers learn coding by designing retro style arcade games that are then downloaded and played on handheld controllers. Now campers can play their own games rather than playing the games created by other gamers. $270. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Enchanted Engineering Full-Day Camp
June 27-July 1. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-3rd graders. Once upon a time our favorite story book characters found themselves in sticky situations and we can help! Through STEAM and Engineering principals, we will build a house to save the three little pigs, design pulleys and levers to help Rapunzel and much more! In this hands-on class, children will discover how they save the world and create their very own enchanted ending. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Hodge Podge Full-Day Camp
June 13-17, July 18-22. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-5th graders. Are you ready to earn your junior scientist badge? Hodge Podge is designed to bring out the scientist in children. We will explore many topics ranging from CO2 to density, rocket building and so much more. This camp will consist of many hands-on experiments that are not covered in our other camps. Come and explore with us as we take you on a Hodge Podge science journey. $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Introduction to Rocket Engineering Full-Day Camp
July 18-22. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 5th-9th graders. As the next frontier of space travel unravels, discover the exciting adventures of rockets. Participants will learn about rockets while playing a virtual simulation (computer game) at a space center on a fictional planet. We will design rockets and learn about different components such as solid rocket boosters, rocket fuels, decouplers, different engines, reaction control system and so much more. We will also take the rockets and fly them for various missions, from going into orbit to flying to the moon while learning about things like attitude control on the simulator. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Minecraft- Mission to Mars Full-Day Camp
June 6-10, June 27-July 1. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 2nd-6th graders. Join us for our most popular Minecraft program where campers will work together to create a sustainable colony on Mars. They will learn about the Red planet and Game Theory concepts and use their creative skills to survive on the planet. We will also learn about architecture and build our own functioning city on the planet Earth while learning to code in Minecraft. $270. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Minecraft – Time Travel and Sustainability Full-Day Camp
July 25-29. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 2nd-6th graders. In this action filled building adventure, campers will use the virtual world of Minecraft as they learn and apply civil, environmental, and sustainable engineering practices to their virtual building projects. Campers will time travel to ancient civilizations like Egypt, Greece, Rome, traverse through medieval times and industrial age. They will learn about sustainability in cities and discuss how water, waste, transportation, and energy/electricity worked in our past cities as well as our current cities. $270. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Out Of This World Full-Day Camp
June 13-17. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-3rd graders. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 blast off to a galaxy far, far away to learn about Earth and the amazing solar system. Discover all things galactic such as comets, planets, shooting stars, rockets and more. Learn about flight, the adventures of space travel, and participate in a rocket launch! $415. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Robotics: Physics, Coding and Robots Full-Day Camp
June 13-17. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-5th graders. Participants will learn the basics of computer programming and apply it to design robots to complete various challenges. They will design, build, and program Lego® WeDo robots. Creations include simple rovers and mechanical contraptions. The program specifically designed for young participants, bundles designing, building, problem-solving, computer programming, critical thinking, collaboration and communication into one exciting program. $270. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Sciencemporium Full-Day Camp
June 20-24, July 25-29. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-5th graders. Mix magical concoctions and explore reactions of all kinds. There will be potions that change colors, eggs that turn silver right before our eyes, regular water will glow, and so many more chemical and physical reactions to explore! $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Smartphone App Design Studio Full-Day Camp
Aug. 1-5. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 5th-8th graders. In App Building Studio, participants will work like innovators in designing a phone application to solve an engineering or entertainment problem. As participants are designing and building apps, they will learn the basic computer programming concepts of variables, user input, conditionals, loops, and data collection. $265. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – That’s Gross! Full-Day Camp
July 25-29. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 4th-6th graders. Get your hands dirty and hold your nose! This hands-on camp will combine anatomy, physiology, and chemistry to help better understand the way your body works. Make fake blood, discover how sugar causes cavities, and find out why we burp. You’ll have your grown-ups saying YUCK! $145. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Whiz Kids Full-Day Camp
June 20-24. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-3rd graders.
Join us on a science discovery mission! We will explore the world of chemistry, engineering, and earth science through experiments and encounters. This program will enhance STEM education philosophies with a big punch of fun. Come join us for this exciting journey into the world of science! $415. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – World Of Robotics Full-Day Camp
June 27-July 1, Aug. 1-5. 9 am-4 pm. Science and technology go hand-in-hand. This program will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics and when asked they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Do you think you have what it takes to build and power your own robot? Are you ready to become a junior engineer and an electrician? Come explore the world of robotics and become a “robo-scientist” today! NOTE: All campers will complete at least one robot by the end of camp week. $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Bug Bonanza
June 6-10. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-5K. Are you ready to bug out? Explore the world of bugs as you sing songs, create crafts, and complete math and reading activities focused on the lives of these crawly creatures. We’ll learn about ladybugs, bees, spiders, and many more as we have fun getting buggy! $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Flip Into Reading, Technology and Math
June 13-17. 9 am-noon. Rising 5K-1st graders. Come join Mrs. Jan Jenkins and Mrs. Kathie Schumpert! We’ll FLIP through some good books to brush up on reading skills; FLIP on the computer and have fun with technology; and FLIP a fact or two as we practice our math! Join us for important skill building in reading, math, and writing using games, technology, books and many other hands-on activities. $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Hodge Podge
June 13-17, July 18-22. 9 am-noon, 1-4 pm. Rising 1st-5th graders. Are you ready to earn your junior scientist badge? Hodge Podge is designed to bring out the scientist in children. We will explore many topics ranging from CO2 to density, rocket building and so much more. This camp will consist of many hands-on experiments that are not covered in our other camps. Come and explore with us as we take you on a Hodge Podge science journey. $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Scientist In Training
June 13-17. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-5K. Take a dash of engineering and a sprinkle of earth science, toss it together with some fun and games, and you have this STEAM-based class. Scientists will explore the different worlds of science through weekly take home creations such as pizza gardens and rockets. Join us for this exciting journey into the world of science. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Electricity, Magnetism and Circuits
June 20-24. 9am-noon. Rising 5th-9th graders. This program is a bridge between building Lego Robots and actual Robots. Circuits and electricity are an integral part of real robots. If you are serious about building real robots, join us to get introduced to circuits, electricity, and magnetism. We will learn about currents, voltages, magnetism, series, parallel circuits, and much more. $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Mini Med School
June 20-24. 9am-noon. Rising PK-5K. Is there a doctor in school? Join us as we bring Mini Med School to your school! Our little doctors will use stuffed animal patients to take blood pressure readings, give “stitches”, put on a cast and make their own first aid kit, all while learning lots about what doctors, dentists, EMTs and other medical professionals do on a daily basis. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Sciencemporium
June 20-24, July 25-29. 9am-noon, 1-4 pm. Rising 1st-5th graders. Mix magical concoctions and explore reactions of all kinds. There will be potions that change colors, eggs that turn silver right before our eyes, regular water will glow, and so many more chemical and physical reactions to explore! $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – World Of Robotics
June 27-July 1, Aug. 1-5. 9am-noon, 1-4 pm. Ages 8-14. Science and technology go hand-in-hand. This program will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics and when asked they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Do you think you have what it takes to build and power your own robot? Are you ready to become a junior engineer and an electrician? Come explore the world of robotics and become a “robo-scientist” today! $220. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Let’s Have Fun With Legos
July 11-15, Aug. 1-5. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Are you ready for the Ultimate Lego Challenge? If so, come join Ms. Epting and Mrs. Schiano, two of Hammond’s Lower School teachers, for a week of imagination, exploring, and building with Legos. We will have counting and measuring, timed building, ramp building and racecars races, and Lego math. Come design and build as never before and explore your craziest ideas in a supportive environment that will boost creativity, confidence, and collaboration skills. $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Flip Into Reading, Technology & Math
July 18-22. 9 am-noon. Rising 5K-1st graders. Come join Mrs. Jan Jenkins and Mrs. Kathie Schumpert! We’ll FLIP through some good books to brush up on reading skills; FLIP on the computer and have fun with technology; and FLIP a fact or two as we practice our math! Join us for important skill building in reading, math, and writing using games, technology, books and many other hands on activities. $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Builders In Training
July 18-22. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-5K. Calling all inventors, builders, and designers; come and build some awesome creations with us! We will create our own designs and make structures using Legos, recyclable materials, and many other interesting items. Skills necessary: none! Skills gained: communication, problem solving, reasoning, developing creativity, and teamwork. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Math Munch
July 25-29. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-5K. Math Munch is for all budding mathematicians! Children are immersed in rich and multi-sensory activities using manipulatives and hands-on activities to build their math skill set. Through our activities students will learn about counting, colors, shapes, graphing, patterns, and money. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Nature Camp
Aug. 1-4. 9am-noon. Rising PK-5th graders. Campers attending this week will go on Nature Walks through Hammond’s South Campus and journey off-campus to other locations for some nature adventures. Campers will identify vegetation and wildlife and learn woodsman and primitive technology skills while enjoying being outside. Put on your shoes and get ready to discover and explore! *This camp only meets for four days (Monday, Aug. 1 – Thursday, Aug. 4). $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall
The private school Heathwood Hall typically offers a staggering number of classes and camps in the summer. More info can be found at at heathwood.org.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission - Critter Camp
July 19-21, 21-23, 28-30; Aug 2-4. 9 am-noon. Ages 4-7. Meadows, forest, and creeks oh my! Join us for a summer of habitat exploration. Campers will learn about the plants and animals that call each of the park’s main habitats home. We will sing songs, make crafts, and explore the outdoors. Get ready to get messing at Critter Camp. $60. icrc.net
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – Outdoor Adventure Camp
June 7-9, June 21-23. July 12-14. July 26-28. Aug. 2-4. 9 am-12pm. Ages 8-12. Calling all young adventurers! Come join Saluda Shoals Park Rangers for three days full of exploration and extreme outdoor fun. From fort building to kayaking to tubing the Saluda River, everyone will learn outdoor skills, make friends, and have the best adventure of the summer. Fees include all equipment and snacks. $60. www.icrc.net.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – SSP AI & Animation
June 6-10. 9 am-3 pm. Ages 10-14. In a world where technology has taken over several tasks, students discover how to be the one who trains and programs those machines. They learn early on that AI is about teaching a computer to be able to perform tasks that normally a human would do. Through a series of activities and projects, students are trained on machine learning which is a specific type of AI that recognizes patterns in data and makes predictions based on those patterns. Children will design games and animations and code their own virtual machines to learn various tasks. Bring snack and lunch daily. Saluda Shoals Park. $255. icrc.net.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – Minecraft Game Design
July 11-15. 9 am-3 pm. Ages 6-10. Calling all Minecraft Gamers! Don’t just play vanilla Minecraft! Create your own Mods and make it your own unique game. Parents, this is a workshop that takes your child’s interest in video gaming to creating something using computer programming. Bring snack and lunch daily. $255. Saluda Shoals Park. icrc.net
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – Robotics
June 13-17. Aug. 1-5. 9 am-3 pm. Ages 6-10. Students will learn the basics of computer programming and apply it to design robots to complete various challenges. They will design, build, and program Lego® WeDo robots. Creations include simple rovers and mechanical contraptions. The program specifically designed for young students, bundles designing, building, problem-solving, computer programming, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication into one exciting program. Bring snack and lunch daily. $255. Saluda Shoals Park. icrc.net.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – Midlands Gaming Academy Camp
Ages 8-12; June 20-24, 10 am-3 pm. Ages 13-17; July 18-22, 10 am-3 pm. Seven Oaks Park. $150. www.icrc.net.
South Carolina State Museum – Junior Robotics
June 13-17 or July 7-29. Ages 6-8. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). Our younger robot enthusiasts will have a blast with this camp dedicated to exploring 8 different robots and how to program them. This week-long introductory robotics course explores the difference between robots and machines, how we interact with them in our daily environment, and how we can communicate with them with pictures and actions through coding! There are options for non-reading students in this class. Robots include: littleBits, Ozobot Evo, cubelets, Dash, Dot, LEGO WeDo 2.0, Bloxels, and Sphero Bolts. $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – Can You Dig It?
June 20-24 or Aug. 1-5. Ages 6-8. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). It’s a big world out there with lots to explore above and below the surface! This camp introduces young scientists to the world of natural history. Accompanied by SCSM education staff and curators, campers will get hands-on with bugs, shells, bird eggs, rocks and minerals (to name a few). We can dig it – can you? $225/ $180 for members. Visitscmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – Think and Tink
June 27-July 1 or Aug. 8-12. Ages 6-8. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). This camp is all about tinkering and creating! Campers will be encouraged to think differently as SCSM education staff pose different design challenges using objects ranging from the mundane to the super weird. Your camper is sure to get creative and hands-on as they create their own spin art machine from scratch, design a doodling robot, and more! $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – Shoot for the Stars
July 11-15 or Aug. 15-19. Ages 6-8. 8:30-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee) Twinkle, twinkle little star, let’s go to space and let’s go far! Have you ever wondered what it’s like to visit another planet? Campers this week will go on a one-of-of-a-kind mission to another star system as they construct space helmets, use rovers to search for possible life, and build a simple small telescope. You never know what you might find or who (or what) you might meet! $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – Astro Adventures
June 6-10 or July 18-22. Ages 9-12. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee) From comets to constellations, adventures abound for campers in this week-long exploration of all things space! Junior astronomers will build a comet to see what happens when one impacts the Earth, create a 3D model of the constellations, and split light to understand how information about stars encoded within a rainbow of colors. $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – Advanced Robotics
June 20-24 or Aug. 1-5. Ages 9-12. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee) Do you have a mega fan of all things robotic and electronic? Then this camp is for them! Students will learn how to program and code 10 different robots for all sorts of tasks. Entry level robots include block and picture coding with Dash and Dot while advanced students can use Cue, Sphero, and LEGO Mindstorms to experiment with more advanced coding languages. We’ll start the week with core basics and build our way up to each camper’s comfortability level. $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – CSI: Museum Mystery
June 27-July 1 or Aug. 8-12. Ages 9-12. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). Glass shatters. Alarm bells sound. A shadow slinks into the night. Police rush to the scene to discover a destroyed exhibit—a priceless artifact has been stolen! The evidence suggests that someone in the museum is the culprit—but who? We’re looking for the best and brightest crime scene investigators in the state to help us find out. We’ll need your help to collect fingerprints, analyze chemicals, type blood, and sequence DNA to crack the case. Do you have what it takes to solve this museum mystery before the trail goes cold? $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum – I Dig SC!
July 11-15 or Aug. 15-19. Ages 9-12. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). Dive into the behind-the-scenes world of the South Carolina State Museum as we unearth South Carolina’s rich natural and cultural curiosities. In this hands-on camp, campers will mine SC’s past to create casts, navigate dig sites, and even learn about weapons and tools uncovered across South Carolina. We dig SC – do you? $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
Space Camp – Astronaut Camp and Astronaut Academy
Astronaut Camp: July 11-15, 9 am-5 pm. Rising 3rd-5th graders. Week long astronaut science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics camp. Astronaut Academy: July 18-22. 9 am - 5 pm. Rising 6-9th graders. Explore space, science, aviation and coding. Meals and supplies included. Space Camp is led by Janet Ivey, creator of PBS’s Janet’s Planet. $250. 803-276-6264. newberryoperahouse.com.