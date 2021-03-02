Math & Science: Summer Camps 2021

Columbia Museum of Art — It’s Only Natural
July 19-July 23, ages 4-6. Artists and scientists both learn about the world using their senses. This camp’s group of naturalists learn about exploring and expressing the beauty of the outdoors by examining masterful landscapes, experimenting with using natural resources to create art materials, venturing outside for nature walks, and much more. Instructor: Glenna Barlow. Capacities are limited to allow for physical distancing in the CMA studios; face coverings are required.$150 / $120 for Solo Members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
EdVenture Children’s Museum
EdVenture offers a variety of summer camp programs every year, educating kids on everything from lab experiments to coding to the ecosystems of the world to robotics and teamwork-based problem solving. EdVenture has not yet announced their Summer 2021 schedule. Visit edventure.org/calendar for more info.
Hammond School — Animation and Game Design
June 7-11, july 19-23. Grades: Rising 2nd-5th. In this course, campers will learn the basics of coding using Scratch interface. They will then use this and enhance their creative skills to animate their games and share it with the rest of their class. With our interactive and inquiry based teaching campers will learn critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and computational skills.Tuition: $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Builders in Training
June 7-11, grades: rising PK-1st. Calling all inventors, builders, and designers, come and build some awesome creations. Participants will create their own designs and make structures using building blocks, recyclable materials, and many other interesting items. No skills necessary. Teaches communication, problem solving, reasoning, developing creativity, and team work. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Dino Discovery
August 2-6. 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising PK-1st. Do you know which dinosaur was nicknamed “long neck?” Do you know which dinosaur had the biggest head? Join us for a colossal journey into the world of dinosaurs. Build a dinosaur replica and have an archaeological dig just like a real paleontologist. In Dino Discovery, you will have a swamp stomping good time! Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Drug Delivery
August 2-6. Grades: Rising 2-6. Participants will delve into the sense of touch, taste and smell, explore how these sense organs are impacted by diseases and what role they play in the intake of medicines to cure diseases. They will learn about germs/pathogens like bacteria and viruses, explore various drug delivery approaches and technologies, learn about vaccinations, design pills, and get hands on closing a wound and fixing a broken nose. Tuition: $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Groovy Girls
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising 2nd-4th. Join Mrs. Balderson for a week of fun! Each day will have a different theme and new activities. You won’t want to miss this exciting week full of different activities. Tuition: $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Hitting The Funny Bone
June 19, 26, July 17, 24, 31, Grades: rising 5th-8th. Biomedical engineering, a new emerging field of engineering, deals with the application of engineering principles and design concepts to medicine and biology for healthcare purposes. Closing the gap between engineering and life sciences, this is an exciting intersection of two classic industries: heath and Mechanical Engineering. We will explore the human skeletal system. While learning about bones, joints, fractures, participants will design their own cast and lower leg weight bearing prosthetic. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Minecraft Game DesignLab Full-Day Camp
June 14-18. Grades: Rising 2-8. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Calling all Minecraft Gamers! Don’t just play vanilla Minecraft! Create your own Mods and make it your own unique game. Parents, this is a workshop that takes your child’s interest in video gaming and their creativity into designing amazing cities using computer programming. In this program our focus is also on developing the soft-skills for students to learn how to collaborate, communicate, and think critically. Tuition: $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Nature Camp
August 2-5, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising PK-5th. Campers attending this week will go on Nature Walks through Hammond’s South Campus and journey off-campus to other locations for some nature adventures. Campers will identify vegetation and wildlife and learn woodsman and primitive technology skills while enjoying being outside. Put on your shoes and get ready to discover and explore! Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Python Game-a-thon Full-Day Camp
July 12-16. Grades: rising 2-8. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Python is an in-demand computer programming language, used by companies like Google and YouTube. It is being used successfully in various applications including internet and web developments, general purpose applications, software and scientific development, and data analysis. Our budding coders will learn the fundamentals of coding using the Python language and apply it to create simple games and applications. $260.00. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Smartphone App Design Studio Full-Day Camp
July 26-30. Grades: rising 2-8. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. In App Building Studio, participants will work like innovators in designing a phone application to solve an engineering or entertainment problem. As participants are designing and building apps, they will learn the basic computer programming concepts of variables, user input, conditionals, loops, and data collection. Tuition: $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — SPACE Full Day Camp & Half Day Camp
June 21-25, July 19-23. Grades: rising 1-8. Full Day: 9 a.m.-4pm, Half Day: 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. Welcome to Unlimited Hands-On Science COMBO CAMP! This camp is a combination of Space in the morning with Rocket Science in the afternoon. Children can find topics such as Outer Space to Gravity, Heat and Motion challenging concepts to comprehend. Most of the time, children have difficulties relating to things far out of their reach. With Unlimited Hands-On Science, we bring subjects like Space and Rockets into their grasp through our specially designed Hands-On Experiments. Unlimited Hands-On Science Junior Space Camp is made to be an educational and understandable adventure for children of all ages. NOTE: Afternoon campers will complete their own model rocket to take home. Tuition: $250. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Super Sleuths
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: rising 2nd-4th. Get out your magnifying glasses and detective hat as we have clues to decipher and crimes to solve. We will put our critical thinking skills and STEM knowledge to the test and get to the bottom of mysteries by learning the tricks real investigators use to solve cases. While experimenting with simple detection techniques, your reasoning skills will grow and your problem solving skills will become better than CSI agents. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — The Future Is Here: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Full-Day Camp
June 21-25. Grades: rising 5-8. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no better time than now to get ready for the future. Join us for our most cutting edge STEAM program. In the world where technology has taken over several tasks, get trained to be the one who trains and programs those machines. This is a very fun program that blends game design, animation lab with the machine learning. Tuition: $260. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — UHS Nature Camp, Full and Half Day
Full day: June 14-18, July 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Half-day Camp June 14-18, July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. Grades: rising PK-8th. Whether your child wants to become a biologist, physicist, entomologist, herpetologist, geologist or botanist, this is definitely the class for them. In Unlimited Hands-on Science nature camp, we will take a quick look at nature from all perspectives. Get ready to get a little dirty as we dig deep into nature. Join us as we venture out and hunt for bugs to preserve. Tuition: $250 (full) and $175 (half). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — World of Robotics Full and Half Day Camp
July 26-30, August 2-6. 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. Ages: 7-14. Science and technology go hand-in-hand. This program will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics and when asked they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Do you think you have what it takes to build and power your own robot? Are you ready to become a junior engineer and an electrician? Come explore the world of robotics and become a “robo-scientist” today! Tuition: $200 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — All About Crazy Critters
June 28-July 2, July 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: K-2nd. Join Coach Humphrey and Ms. Natalie for a week of exploring the different aspects of a variety of critters (both real and unreal). Campers will engage in fine and gross motor activities while exploring different critters each day. There will be arts and crafts along with fun group games. Each camper will get their own critter kit for the week. Be sure to join us for a week of fun and exploration. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Amazing Race
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: K-7th. Each day you will need to use your creativity, problem solving skills, and knowledge to compete in and complete missions and race against fellow campers. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
June 14-18. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades 5th-8th. There is no better time than now to get ready for the future. Join us for our most cutting edge STEAM program. In the world where technology has taken over several tasks, get trained to be the one who trains and programs those machines. This is a very fun program that blends game design, animation lab with machine learning. $260. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Animation & Game Design
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: 2nd-4th. In this course, students will learn the basics of coding using Scratch interface. They will then use this and enhance their creative skills to animate their games and share it with the rest of their class. With our interactive and inquiry based teaching students will learn Critical thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Computational skills. $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Game On
June 21-25, July 26-30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: 3rd-6th. Is your 3rd-5th grade student already a video game wizard? Let them take their skills and understanding to the next level and design their OWN game and screen animations! Codemoji’s newest computer science class teaches students how to bring video game components to life and develop unique design concepts. Students leave class excited to show off their creations to friends and family! $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Games Galore
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: EC4-5th. Come and join us as we learn and play games from all different times and cultures. We will play games from colonial times through today. We will explore how people play games all over the world. See how much fun games can be! Find ways to fill your time beyond the screen! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse
July 19-23, grades: 5-8. Join Mr. Spires for the week to learn the skills you need to survive the zombie apocalypse! Learn how to identify safe things to eat, how to build a shelter, how to recognize dangerous plants and animals, and how to deal with those pesky zombies. Students will learn all the survival skills they need from an urban setting to the deep woods. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Inventor’s Camp
June 21-25, grades: 1-5. Have fun using your imagination and engineering skills. Campers will be designing, testing and building using creative problem solving & STEM applications. This camp will build their confidence as they use innovation skills to create their inventions. S400. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Jr. Coding
June 14-18, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 1-2. Your rising first or second grader will learn the basics of coding and computer science as they are immersed in STEM activities. Students will collaborate to program robots to complete tasks, work with emojis as they dive into the Codemoji platform, and participate in offline unplugged coding activities and games. Throughout the program students will design a website and learn to utilize their newly acquired coding skills to advance through interactive lessons. The Codemoji Coder program will challenge your student as they advance through HTML, CS, and JS coding basics and will promote the desire to continue their coding learning outside of the classroom. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Learn. Code. Build.
June 28-July 2, 1-4 p.m. Grades: 6th-8th. If your 6th-8th grade student loves all things related to games, computers, and the web this advanced level coding class is for them! Covered in this class are programming terms, wire framing, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript basics. During the latter part of the program students’ knowledge is put to the test as they each build an interactive project! Plus, we’ll provide follow-up instructions for participants (and parents) so they can continue learning and improving their website and apps at home on Codemoji’s web-based platform. Students will also learn how to program robots and more! This class goes beyond just coding! $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Math Frenzy Camp
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 3rd-4th. This camp will be focused on becoming masters at multiplication, working through math projects, and teaching students to become confident and efficient mathematicians. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Middle School Digital Skills
June 28-July 2, 1-4 p.m. Grades 5th-8th. This camp will cover all the tips, tricks, and essential skills kids need to be successful in the digital world. Taught by a Google certified educator and using Google’s Applied Digital Skills curriculum, this camp will focus on things like Google Docs, Gmail, online research, and digital citizenship. This camp will cover a wide variety of apps and strategies to help each student improve their digital education. A wifi capable device, not a cellphone, is required. iPads are preferred, but laptops are also acceptable. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Minecraft Game Design Lab
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: 2nd-6th. Calling all Minecraft Gamers! Don’t just play vanilla Minecraft! Create your own Mods and make it your own unique game. Parents, this is a workshop that takes your child’s interest in video gaming and their creativity into designing amazing cities using computer programming. $260. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Python Game-a-thon
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: 5th-9th. Python is an in-demand computer programming language, used by companies like Google and Youtube. It is being used successfully in various fundamental coding using the Python language and apply it to create simple games and applications. applications including internet and web developments, general purpose applications, software and scientific development, and data analysis. Our budding coders will learn the fundamentals of coding using the Python language and apply it to create simple games and applications. $260. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Rise Of The Bots
June 7-11, July 26-30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: 2nd-5th. Students will learn the basics of computer programming and apply it to design robots to complete various challenges. They will design, build, and program. Lego® WeDo robots. Creations include simple rovers and mechanical contraptions. The program specifically designed for young students, bundles designing, building, problem-solving, computer programming, critical thinking, collaboration and communication into one exciting program.$255. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Science of Potato Launchers
June 14-18, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2nd-4th. Mr. Dillon and Ms. Morgan in this camp all about Potato Launchers and the scienJoince behind them. The student will get the chance to work together to make their very own potato launchers. There will be a big emphasis on safety and the educational aspects of building a launcher. After the launchers are made we will spend the rest of the week having fun and testing them out! 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Seeds to Sprouts
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon, Grades: EC3-EC4. Come explore the many gardens on our campus to actively investigate the beauty in our natural world outdoors on the Heathwood campus that Early Childhood teacher Becky Funderburk has planned. An engaging week of planting, harvesting and tasting fruits and veggies, and explorations of the gardens and habitats all over our sprawling campus. Campers will participate in making their own healthy snacks, mini-herb gardens and terrariums. We will hike the trails and visit the stream, forest, and fields right here! This will be a creative and hands-on week for children mostly outside of the classroom in the great outdoors. (MUST be fully potty trained) $250 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Smartphone App Design Studio
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: 5th-8th. In App Building Studio, participants will work like innovators in designing a phone application to solve an engineering or entertainment problem. As participants are designing and building apps, they will learn the basic computer programming concepts of variables, user input, conditionals, loops, and data collection. $255. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands-On Science: Elements Of Art
June 7-11, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: K-8th. Did you know in ancient Greece, the word for art was techne, from which technique and technology are derived; these terms are applied to both scientific and artistic practices. In this camp, we will investigate how and why science and art naturally overlap. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands-On Science: Nature Camp
June 14-18, July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: K-8th. Whether your child wants to become a biologist, physicist, entomologist, herpetologist, geologist or botanist, this is definitely the class for them. In UHS nature camp, we will take a quick look at nature from all perspectives. Get ready to get a little dirty as we dig deep into nature. Join us as we venture out and hunt for bugs to preserve. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands On Science: Space Camp
June 21-25, July 19-23 9 a.m.-noon, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades: K-8th. Follow us as we travel beyond our planet to the moon, the stars, the planets, over asteroids, around black holes and through other galaxies. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands-On Science: World of Robotics
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon, 9 a.m.-4pm grades: 8. This camp will allow students to explore the basic and complex technology that is used to design and build robots. They will discover the world of robotics and when asked they will be able to describe the differences between humans and their robotic counterparts. Half day: $200, Full day: $285. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Wilderness Skills
June 21-25, July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: K-2nd. Join Mr. Dillon and Ms. Morgan for a week of learning camping skills and fun! Students get the full wilderness experience as they learn skills like knot tying and identifying animal tracks. Nature walks daily. We finish the week with a campfire and s’mores. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission
Offers a wide variety of camps at its parks across multiple disciplines. Check icrc.net for options and dates.
South Carolina State Museum
The SC State Museum typically has a wide range of summer programs involving science, technology, natural history, space exploration, and biology. They have not yet released their Summer 2021 schedule. Check http://scmuseum.org/summercamps/ for more info.