Living Room small music venue hopes to emerge as 'hidden gem' of Columbia music scene

Roughly 20 minutes into Columba Mayor Daniel Rickenmann’s podcast “Around Town with @ColaMayor,” the Rev. Candace Chellew found herself perking up.

As Rickenmann led a discussion about the city’s music scene, he and a guest noted that the city lacked a small performance venue that caters towards local musicians and is financially viable — even offering hope that one building could transform into it.

Chellew, who sponsors and helps lead the secular music venue The Living Room through her church Jubilee! Circle, wanted to “raise her hand.”

“I’m like … ‘here we are!’ That’s what The Living Room wants to be.” she said. “We want this space to be like the hidden gem of Columbia, of the Columbia music scene.”

While already in operation, Chellew and the other organizers behind the church, which includes local musician Lang Owen volunteering to help spread information about it, are beginning an earnest push to position the venue forward as a serious spot for live music.

On Dec. 16, they will host Lowcountry folk musician Danielle Howle at the 90-seat venue off Columbia's Two Notch Road near Very’s Restaurant.

That comes after locals like Lang and members of the Columbia Operatic Laboratory have performed at the space. Lang, who released the well-regarded album “She’s My Memory” earlier this year, drew about 50 attendees, and the opera performances have also drawn more.

“You can hear a pin drop, people really want to sit and listen to these musicians and have this intimate experience,” Chellew said.

Her church had already operated a different space as primarily an open mic spot since 2017, before The Living Room was even a thought.

Those events often drew in ample crowds of about 30 to 40, but eventually waned. Earlier this year they canceled those events.

“We ended up with the living room name, because … so few people (were) here, we could have it in my living room," Chellew said "It sort of went the way of all open mics.”

The creation of a dedicated performance venue came as a way for Jubilee! Circle to try and pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic and as a self-described “selfish” personal endeavor for the church’s leader, who is a musician as well.

During the pandemic years, Chellew noted that the interfaith church, which combines Christian teachings with lessons from other beliefs like Buddhism or Hinduism, had managed to break even. But the trend of declining church attendance throughout the country loomed and her church now has a regular attendance between 20 to 25 people,

A congregation member, who owns the complex that now houses The Living Room, offered them a space to relocate the venue with more affordable rent, but the caveat that it would need ample work, she recalled.

With the help of volunteers and donations, they reworked the space into the performance venue and moved into it in 2019.

With Howle, who recently performed in Columbia at the monthly First Thursday on Main, Chellew said they hope to use it as the symbolic launch of the venue.

In an email, the musician Owen compared The Living Room to the past venues operated by spots like Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the Tree of Life Synagogue, which both offered secular singer songwriter series.

As a church, Chellew said they also hope to use the performance — from which they take a portion of ticket fees — to support causes. For instance, the Howle performance will also include a silent auction for Pawmetto Lifeline.

“We are trying to position her as someone who can get a lot of people in the room. A lot of people learn about who we are — and tell your musician friends we want to book them,” she said. “This is what I would really like us to look towards in the future.”

Danielle Howle

Dec. 16. 6:30 p.m. $22. The Living Room. 6729 Two Notch Road #70, Columbia. daniellehowle.com.