You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Education: Lexington County SC 2021

  • Updated
Classroom at Riverbank Elementary (copy)
Buy Now

Riverbank Elementary in Lexington School District 2

 Chris Trainor

Lexington County is served by five school districts, which have some of the best schools in the state: School-ranking website niche.com rates Lexington-Richland School District 5 as the second-best in South Carolina and Lexington School District 1 as the fifth-best; U.S. News and World Report rates Chapin High School as the 11th-best high school in the state. In addition, Midlands Technical College has campuses near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, in Batesburg-Leesville, and in Irmo.

Lexington School District 1

District Office: 100 Tarrar Springs Rd., Lexington, 803-359-4178, lexdistrict1.com.

Lexington 1 covers nearly half of Lexington County, stretching from the Lake Murray area to the southern border with Aiken County. The district serves more than 27,000 students and 31 schools (17 elementary schools, eight middle schools, five high schools and one technology center). The school board meets the third Tuesday of each month in the district office’s auditorium. School board members are elected for four-year terms.

Superintendent: Gregory D. Little

School Board

Anne Marie Green, Chair

Dr. Brent M. Powers, Vice-Chair

Michael E. Anderson, Secretary

Jada B. Garris, Member

Dr. R. Kyle Guyton, Member

Kathryn W. Henson, Member

Timothy F. Oswald, Member

Lexington School District 2

District Office: 715 Ninth St., West Columbia, 803-796-4708, lex2.org.

Lexington 2 serves about 9,000 students at 13 schools (six elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools and one alternative learning center) in West Columbia, Cayce, Springdale, Pine Ridge and South Congaree. The district’s board of trustees meets the third Thursday of each month.

Superintendent: Nicolas Wade

School Board

Christina F. Rucker, Chair

ElizaBeth Dickerson Branham, Vice-Chair

Cynthia M. Kessler, Secretary

James M. “Bud” Summers, Member

Elizabeth C. Castles, Member

Linda Alford-Wooten, Member

Abbot “Tre” Bray, member

Lexington School District 3

District Office: 338 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-4423, lex3.org.

Lexington 3 serves just shy of 2,100 students in the Batesburg-Leesville area with four K–12 schools and the Lifelong Learning Center. Its board meets the second Tuesday of each month in one of the district’s schools or at the district office.

Superintendent: Dr. Ashley Atkinson

School Board

Craig A. Caughman, Chair

Rev. Leon Drafts, Vice-Chair

Frances Bouknight, Secretary

Stacey Derrick, Member

Dr. Gariane Phillips Gunter, Member

Cheryl A. Burgess, Member

Sonya W. Cary, Member

Lexington School District 4

District Office: 607 E. Fifth St., Swansea, 803-490-7000, lexington4.net.

Lexington 4 primarily serves Swansea and Gaston. Its 3,500 students attend six schools (one primary, one elementary, one middle, one intermediate, one high school and one freshman academy); it also has an early childhood center and shares an adult-education facility with Lexington 2. The school board meets the second Monday of each month at either the district office or one of the schools.

Interim Superintendent: Robert Maddox, Jr., Ed.D

School Board

Brad Frick, Chair

Donna Goodwin, Secretary

Lynne Fallaw, Member

Daniel Martin, Member

Chris Pound, Member

Zachary Smith, Member

Sadie Wannamaker, Member

Richland-Lexington School District 5

District Office: 1020 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, 803-476-8000, lexrich5.org

As its name implies, Richland-Lexington 5 covers parts of both Richland and Lexington counties; in Lexington County, that’s the northern part of the county around Irmo and Chapin. It serves about 17,000 students at 13 elementary schools, two intermediate schools, three middle schools, four high schools, one Center for Advanced Technical Studies and one alternative school. Four of its seven-member board of trustees are required to live in Lexington County; the board meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month during the school year.

Superintendent: Christina S. Melton, Ed.D.

School Board

Jan Hammond, Chair

Ken Loveless, Vice-Chair

Nikki Gardner, Secretary

Rebecca Blackburn Hines, Member

Matt Hogan, Member

Catherine Huddle, Member

Ed White, Member

Adult Education

Batesburg-Leesville Lifelong Learning Center: 101 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-532-2141, llc.lex3.org. Classes offered include adult basic education, pre-GED, GED, English as a second language, and certified nursing assistant and paraprofessional and substitute teacher training.

Lexington Two and Four Adult Education Program: 114 Hook Ave., West Columbia, 803-739-4048, adulted.lex2.org. Offers reading, writing and math classes, and pre-GED, GED and diploma courses.

Midlands Technical College — Airport Campus: 1260 Lexington Dr., West Columbia, 803-738-8324, midlandstech.edu/campuses/airport-campus.

Midlands Technical College — Batesburg-Leesville Campus: 423 College St., Batesburg-Leesville, 803-604-1601, midlandstech.edu/campuses/batesburg-leesville-campus.

Midlands Technical College — Harbison Campus: 7300 College St., Irmo, 803-738-8324, midlandstech.edu/campuses/harbison-campus.

In addition to degrees, certificates and diplomas, Midlands Tech offers career training and counseling services.

Libraries

The Lexington County Public Library System has books, yes, but it also provides wireless internet, computer labs and a wealth of research resources to the residents of Lexington County.

Lexington Main Branch: 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington, 803-785-2600, lex.lib.sc.us

Batesburg-Leesville Branch: 203 Armory St., Batesburg, 803-532-9223, lex.lib.sc.us

Cayce-West Columbia Branch: 1500 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, 803-794-6791, lex.lib.sc.us

Chapin Branch: 129 NW Columbia Ave., Chapin, 803-345-5479, lex.lib.sc.us

Gaston Branch: 214 S. Main St., Gaston, 803-785-9908, lex.lib.sc.us

Gilbert-Summit Branch: 405 Broad St., Gilbert, 803-785-5387, lex.lib.sc.us

Irmo Branch: 6251 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, 803-798-7880, lex.lib.sc.us

Pelion Branch: 206 Pine St., Pelion, 803-785-3272, lex.lib.sc.us

South Congaree-Pine Ridge Branch: 200 Sunset Dr., West Columbia, 803-785-3050, lex.lib.sc.us

Swansea Branch: 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea, 803-785-3519, lex.lib.sc.us

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News