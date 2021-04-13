Bars & Nightlife: Lexington County SC 2021

West Columbia
Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 710 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. The longstanding Bill’s has long hosted legendary Friday night bluegrass jams, but it also hosts occasional concerts featuring top-flight bluegrass and old-timey musicians.
Boze’s Restaurant and Bar: 2736 Emanuel Church Rd., 803-359-8998. Wings and beer!
Calloway’s Bar & Grill: 2410 Augusta Rd., West Columbia., 803-926-1199, callowaysbarandgrill.com. Pool tables, big-screen TVs, food — what more do you want from a sports bar?
Chevy’s Sports Bar: 3902 Platt Springs Rd., West Columbia, 803-957-4151. Sports bar and billiards hall.
New Brookland Tavern: 122 State St., West Columbia, 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com. New Brookland Tavern is Columbia’s longest-operating rock club, but it’s a damn fine bar, too, offering a fine array of specials and a bar stocked with much more than Pabst Blue Ribbon served up by friendly staff. Kitchen as well, serving sandwiches.
Platinum West: 1995 Old Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, 803-794-6277, theplatinumplus.com. Platinum West is a strip club — meaning you’re paying a premium for the, uh, extra service. (i.e., the women aren’t wearing clothes.)
Rooster’s Den: 1215 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, 803-794-8200. A members-only bar in Triangle City.
Savage Craft Ale Works: 430 Center St. savagecraftaleworks.com. The new brewery in a renovated firehouse is a hot new spot to hang out and drink locally made beer. Has an outdoor stage for live music in the adjoining biergarten, and a rooftop bar.
Skyline Club: 100 Lee St., West Columbia, 803-995-5220. skylineclubsc.com. Resurrected country bar near the airport is trying to bring big-time talent to Lexington County.
State Street Pub: 136 State St., West Columbia. 803-796-2006. An across-the-bridge institution, State Street Pub wins its crowd with pool, cheap beer, sports and plenty of charm. Loads of beers on tap. You’ll need to be a member, but you should be.
WECO Bottle & Biergarten: 626 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-851-1279, wecobeer.com. New bottle shop and outdoor drinking hangout boasts an expansive selection of taps and bottles and cans (in addition to well-stocked shelves) and an attractive parcel to drink them on (unless you’d rather get a six-pack or crowler to go, which you can).
Cayce
D’s Wings: 920 Axtell Dr., Cayce, 803-791-4486. Come for the wings, stay for the cold beer and sports bar atmosphere. Soon to move to a new location off State Street.
The Filling Station: 2208 Memorial Dr., Cayce, 803-936-1313. Homey bar and grill.
Henry’s: 2108 State St., Cayce, 803-661-8494, henrysgrillandbar.com. Like the Henry’s on Columbia’s Devine Street, this bar offers a cozy combination of traditional bar eats and reliable drinks.
Karl’s Korner Pool Room & Tavern: 1800 Memorial Dr., West Columbia. 803-791-1772. As you can guess from the name, Karl’s Korner is all about the pool, with leagues and tournaments happening all the time.
Mile High Club Bar & Grill: 2308 Airport Blvd., Cayce, 803-926-0110. Sports bar and grill with karaoke and dance music.
Murray’s Neighborhood Grill of Cayce: 2433 Charleston Hwy., Cayce, 803-926-1809. Bar and grill with pool room and game room.
Steel Hands Brewing: steelhandsbrewing.com : 2350 Foreman St., Cayce, 803-708-9864. Massive, professional new brewery in Cayce has it all, from outdoor spaces to a stage for live music to a solid beer lineup.
Lexington
Angry Fish Brewing Co.: angryfishbrewingco.com. Lexington: 106 Fabrister Lane, Suite C, 803-520-7470. IPAs, sours, lagers and more from this hospitable Lexington spot. Food trucks visit often.
Bar of Lexington: 1668 Two Notch Rd., Lexington, 803-359-0250. Small, homey bar. Occasionally hosts live music.
Carolina Wings & Rib House: 105 Northpoint Dr., Lexington, 803-356-6244; 1767-E S. Lake Dr., Lexington (Red Bank), 803-808-0488, carolinawings.com. What can we say about this Midlands institution? It carries a good selection of bottled beers, and the assortment of buffalo wing flavors is enticing, too.
The Casual Pint: 217 Saluda Springs Rd., Lexington, 803-358-2337, lexingtonsc.thecasualpint.com. Lexington location of the low-key bottle shop and craft beer bar.
Charlie’s Sports Break: 2046 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-808-6844. Happy hour drinks and bar games. Cash only.
Goodfellas Grill & Bar: 630 U.S. 378, Lexington. 803-951-4663, goodfellasgrillandbar.com. Classic Southern food and a laid-back atmosphere define this Lexington bar.
Grady’s: 850 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-957-7665, facebook.com/gradysbilliards. Pool hall with a bar and grill.
Hazelwood Brewing: 711 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-785-3947, facebook.com/hazelwoodbeer/. New brewery in the former boiler room at Lexington’s Old Mill has quickly become a local mecca for hazy IPAs and other creative styles.
The Hidden Tavern: 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington, facebook.com/thehiddentavernlexingtonsc. Private bar near downtown Lexington.
Hitchhiker: 421 New Orangeburg Rd., Lexington, 803-957-0307. Private bar.
Keg Cowboy: 108 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-957-2337.“No crap on tap!” is the motto of this exceptional tasting room, and its rotating beer selections live up to its goal.
Krafty Draft: 269 Charter Oak Rd., Lexington, 803-567-2812, kraftydraft.com. Feast on daily food specials while sampling a wide assortment of draft beers. Brews some of its own, too.
Old Mill Brew Pub: 711 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-785-2337, oldmillbrewpub.net. Cozy, neighborhood-style brewpub in downtown Lexington makes some great beers and big burgers. Occasionally hosts live music, too.
O’Hara’s Public House: 131 E. Main St., Lexington, 803-785-4025, oharas-public-house.com. Aims to pair Irish classics with American comfort food and a wide selection of beer and other libations for a distinctively Lexington pub experience.
Schooners Bar & Grill: 364 Longs Pond Rd., Lexington, 803-520-6843. Schooners is a pleasing if unassuming bar and grill that offering daily specials, cheap wings, televisions and live music.
Skeeter’s Bar: 2544 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, 803-708-1870. Bar with bike night, shag night, live music and karaoke.
Ventures 2.0: 5531 Edmund Hwy., Lexington, 803-755-8168. Bike-friendly sports bar, under new ownership by way of RF’s Corner Grill’s owner .
Wings ‘n’ Ale: 154 Ellis Ave., Lexington, 803-359-4475. Specializing in wings, beer and pool, Wings ‘n’ Ale has an ample supply of all three. Classic and modern rock flows as freely as the brew. Not your khaki and button-down crowd.
Irmo/Harbison
British Bulldog Pub: 1220 Bowers Pkwy. E-10, Columbia, 803-227-8918, thebritishbulldogpub.com. A British pub in the middle of Irmo’s urban sprawl. Rad. A dinner menu of traditional U.K. cuisine is augmented with specials on Guinness and Irish whiskeys, but the Bulldog doesn’t forget us Yanks, offering basketball (and soccer, too) on big-screen televisions and multiple, cold domestics.
Carolina Ale House: 277 Columbiana Dr., Columbia, 803-407-6996, carolinaalehouse.com. Southeastern chain grille-and-grog offers good eats, a good beer selection and plenty of televised sports.
Dave and Buster’s: 100 Columbiana Circle, Columbia, 803-576-4800, daveandbusters.com/columbia. A sports bar-style bar and grill and arcade rolled into one. No, you can’t pay for beer with arcade tokens.
Hemingway’s Saloon: 7467 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo, 803-749-6020, hemingwaysmusicpub.com. A sports bar, a great restaurant and a nice little music club all rolled into one.
Hooters: 5195 Fernandina Rd., Columbia, 803-407-9464, hooters.com. Hooters is renowned for its chicken wings.
Tsunami: 1290 Bower Pkwy., Columbia, 803-407-3873, tsunamicompany.com. Like its sister Vista location, Tsunami’s elegant, contemporary atmosphere and ample seating area complement its extensive sake, wine and beer selection.
Chapin/Lake Murray
J.R. Cash’s: 502 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, 803-816-4114, www.jrcashs.com. (Former location of J Peters.) Midlands-based grill-and-grog chain.
Liberty on the Lake: 1602 Marina Rd., Irmo, 803-667-9715, www.libertytaproom.com/location/liberty-taproom-irmo Offers all the accoutrements of Liberty’s downtown drinkery with the added scenery of Lake Murray. Forty-eight beers on tap.
Moonshiners Patio Bar & Grill: 1345 Old Chapin Rd., Lexington, 803-520-0621. Lakeside bar and grill with a relaxed, casual vibe.
Rusty Anchor: 1925 Johnson Marina Rd., Chapin, 803-749-1555, rustyanchorrestaurant.com. Sliding glass doors opened most of the year offer a great view of Lake Murray. Live entertainment on The Quarterdeck outside jazzes up the summer months.
Schooners: 6226 Bush River Rd., Columbia, 803-661-6138, schoonersbarandgrill.com. Schooners is a simple unassuming bar and grill, offering daily specials, cheap wings, televisions and live music.
Social Grill: 1002 A J Amick Road, Chapin, 803-764-1594, socialgrillsc.com. Contemporary tavern offering plenty of beers on tap, plenty of big-screen TVs and a pretty nice patio.
Tipsy Toad Tavern: 103-C Beaufort St., Chapin, 803-932-4470, thetipsytoad.com. The Tipsy Toad features a good beer selection and Vista-style atmosphere in the more suburban Lake Murray area.
Batesburg-Leesville
The Front Room: 230 W. Church St., Batesburg, 803-730-7953. Cold beer, big-screen TVs, pool tables. Some live music, too.
Kathy’s Bar & Grill: 1120 S. Lee St., Batesburg, 803-580-9723. Bar and nightclub with pool tables and live music. Hosts events occasionally.