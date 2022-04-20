In SC Philharmonic's finale, the massive 'Scheherazade' takes center stage

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” is massive in every sense of the word.

In four movements, the symphonic suite, one of the Russian composer's popular compositions, puts the Middle Eastern folk tale “1001 Nights” to music. Rimsky-Korsakov’s music calls for a full orchestra of 70 or more pieces, an ensemble capable of bringing the cinematic music to life.

The symphony is so grand it veers to self-reference.

Its title character weaves a series of tales so thrilling that each night her captor allows her to live another day so he can hear yet another chapter. “Scheherazade” is the centerpiece of the South Carolina Philharmonic’s upcoming performance at the Koger Center for the Arts on April 23 and finale of its season.

“’Scheherazade’ is such a brilliant showpiece for an orchestra,” said the philharmonic’s artistic director Morihiko Nakahara. “Rimsky-Korsakov literally wrote a textbook on orchestration, and as painters use different colors, composers use different instruments and different combinations of instruments to create unique colors. And Rimsky-Korsakov was considered one of the early masters of colorful orchestration.”

“Scheherazade” is a long time coming for the organization. It was originally on the SC Philharmonic’s performance schedule in April of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold.

Even after the orchestra was able to start performing in a limited capacity in 2021, they still couldn’t perform Rimsky-Korsakov’s piece because they didn’t have the full orchestra present.

“We couldn’t really use the huge orchestra that ‘Scheherazade’ calls for,” Nakahara said. “Socially distanced, it would’ve been possible at the Koger Center, but not really practical because people would be so spread out. So this is a kind of return to normalcy in that way, to celebrate that we can do the season finale that we intended to do in 2020, two years later.”

Nakahara adds that “Scheherazade” is a favorite both with audiences and musicians. It’s filled with solo passages for the musicians to excel at and invokes imagery in its sound for the audience.

“It's a very cinematic piece. It’s quite vivid,” he said. “So I think that’s why it’s been popular with the audiences for a long time but it’s also very much a piece that, if you’re an orchestral musician or a conductor, you love performing.”

It’s not the only piece the SC Philharmonic will be playing this Saturday. Alexander Arutunian’s “Trumpet Concerto” and the premiere of the orchestral version of USC School of Music Professor David Kirkland Garner’s “Melt” are also on the bill.

The “Trumpet Concerto” features soloist James Ackley, who is also a professor at USC, and was also intended to be played in 2020. The rhythmic piece features melodic elements, he explained, which stands out from traditional trumpet playing — which can often be in military-like purposes or as an “extra timpani.”

Ackley detailed that the “Trumpet Concerto” is an original composition that draws from the past.

“It's going to feature the trumpet in many different lights, but these specific melodic elements have a lot of folk-like melody to them, like Armenian folk songs. (Arutunian) is not borrowing folk songs, he actually wrote new material; it just sounds like Armenian folk songs,” he said.

Standing out from the others, Garner’s “Melt” is an original piece that originally premiered with the Atlanta Chamber Players in a small-ensemble version.

Garner approached Nakahara last October with a larger vision for the piece and they agreed to make it a full orchestral piece.

“He said this piece was just calling for an expanded orchestral palette,” Nakahara says of Garner. “I looked it at and listened to it and agreed that the whole rhythmic interplay and the colors would be very suitable for an orchestral take on it.”