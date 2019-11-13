When you hear the “zap” you know things are about to get serious.
It’s just before 8 p.m. on a chilly Wednesday night in the Capital City, and Columbia Police Lt. Richard White is on patrol on Rosewood Drive, with a Free Times reporter along for the ride. The 30-year veteran of the department is just about to pull into the new Philly Pretzel Factory for a quick dinner, when his smartphone lets out a distinctive chirp, something like an electric zap from an old sci-fi movie.
White pulls the phone off his belt and punches an app, where he’s got an alarming notification: There have been 32 gunshots fired at an address on Kinderway Avenue in North Columbia, a couple blocks from Hyatt Park Elementary School.
Pretzels are no longer on White’s mind. The lieutenant looks at the reporter and asks, “You ready to run code?” In cop speak that means it’s time to haul ass. With that, White whips his Ford Explorer patrol vehicle around, hits the blue lights, flips on the sirens, and pins the accelerator, racing toward the scene about five miles away in North Columbia.
The police radio crackles with activity as officers in that section of the city chime in that they are en route to Kinderway. White pulls up on the scene to find that numerous officers are already there, the lights from their patrol cars leaving the tight, secluded residential street awash in blue, strobing light.
Police are out on foot, talking to neighbors and potential witnesses. No one has been shot, but shell casings are strewn about the street and driveway of a home, and officers are already setting up numbered evidence placards to mark their locations. Police don’t make an arrest that night, but a handgun is found at the home and taken into evidence.
This full-blown investigative scene, which came together in mere moments, was accelerated by ShotSpotter, a gunfire notification technology the city has deployed in the north and north central sections of Columbia since April. The service will cost the city $1.2 million across the next three years.
It’s an innovation that lets officers know — in essentially real time — the location where gunfire is occurring. In the last seven months in Columbia, it’s led to hundreds of crime scenes, more than three dozen arrests and the collection of a mountain of ballistic evidence. It’s a program that’s allowed officers to get to shooting incidents faster, and it’s led them to respond to as many as 150 crime scenes that might have otherwise been ignored because no one in the area called 911.
Still, some skeptics worry about the cost, and wonder if police should invest more resources in initiatives that would discourage gun violence from happening in the first place.
Shots Detected
Here, essentially, is how ShotSpotter works: Sensors are placed within a six-square-mile area of Columbia, identified by police as areas of the city with the most prolific number of shootings. These sensors can detect the acoustic sound of gunfire, and triangulate, within feet, where the shots occurred. The system is not infallible — officers tell Free Times that it has, on occasion, been triggered by fireworks and a car backfiring — but it’s accurate more often than not. Within moments, the technology sends alerts to officers’ smartphones, detailing the location of the incident, telling them the number of shots fired, and providing an audio recording of the shots ringing out.
“It takes a little over a minute for the gunshot to happen, the validation to occur and to go straight to the officer’s phone,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook tells Free Times. “It shows them a Google map and a [geographic information system] picture of the location. They can figure out their best response strategy in terms of how they’ll approach the area. There may be a particular road that people use to leave the area. They may want to go there first. Then they self-initiate. They call dispatch and say, ‘I’m responding to a ShotSpotter alert at [a given address].”
Since it was started by the city on April 18, ShotSpotter has pointed officers toward a seemingly alarming amount of gunfire in the north and north central portions of the city, often in longstanding, mostly African American neighborhoods like Eau Claire, Booker Washington Heights and Waverly, and in the sprawling apartment complexes off of West Beltline, like the Colony and North Pointe Estates (commonly known by neighbors as Bethel Bishop).
Between April 18 and Nov. 4, the police received 778 ShotSpotter alerts in the six-square-mile area where sensors are located. That resulted in 205 separate crime scenes (sometimes there are multiple alerts from a single incident), from which officers have recovered nearly 1,000 shell casings. There have been 10 people shot (three fatally) in ShotSpotter cases, with 39 people arrested, and 49 guns confiscated.
Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, who was one of the early advocates that pushed for the city to try the technology, says the stats astounded him.
“You hear anecdotally that there’s a lot of gunshots,” Duvall says. “But when you see the numbers that come out, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ The chief sent me a sound clip one time of [an incident] where there were 44 shots. It was a shootout. Just staggering numbers.”
Worth the Money?
In addition to the arrests and evidence collected, violent crime in the ShotSpotter zones is down slightly compared to a year ago, according to Holbrook. The results already have city officials, including Duvall and Mayor Steve Benjamin, talking about expanding the service to other areas of the city.
But some, such as activist and Waverly neighborhood resident Catherine Fleming Bruce, have some concerns with ShotSpotter.
Bruce, who recently mounted an unsuccessful bid for City Council in District 2, says the $1.2 million cost of the technology would be better spent elsewhere.
“When we look at the cost of ShotSpotter, the $1.2 million, most of the time when we are in a neighborhood meeting and [ShotSpotter] is the conversation, you don’t hear any talk about what it costs,” Bruce says. “But when they hear [what it costs], people are like, ‘Oh, my word.’”
She also notes that ShotSpotter has illuminated the fact that many citizens don’t call the police when they hear gunshots. Indeed, Holbrook notes that about 75 percent of gunshots in the city go unreported by residents. Bruce says the city needs to invest in finding out why and reversing that trend.
But city officials remain bullish on the ShotSpotter technology, and what it could mean for some of the city’s most violent neighborhoods.
Holbrook, Columbia’s Police chief since 2014, has been in law enforcement for 32 years. He says he never imagined, when he was a rookie back in 1987, that there would one day be technology that would, essentially in real time, lead officers directly to the exact location a gun was fired.
“I can’t think that I was that forward of a thinker in 1987,” Holbrook says. “This would be something where you would have thought, ‘Man, that’s, like, futuristic technology.’ Yet here we are. It makes perfect sense.”
Holbrook says he began seriously looking into ShotSpotter, which is based in California, a few years ago. The technology is used by about 100 police agencies nationwide, including towns in New York, California and many other states. But the technology had a bit of a bumpy history in South Carolina.
As noted in a July piece from The Post and Courier’s Gregory Yee, ShotSpotter was used by police departments in Charleston and North Charleston for a few years in the mid-2000s. However, funding the system eventually became a problem, and, in the case of North Charleston, the technology “ultimately proved to be too cumbersome and unreliable,” per the Post and Courier story. Those departments eventually dropped the service.
But technology has come a long way in the decade since the Lowcountry cities used ShotSpotter, according to Columbia’s chief.
“We started vetting the technology and I talked to some of my peers that had experience with it before,” Holbrook says. “Some of the early technology, there were higher failure rates. It was very expensive and I knew some jurisdictions had abandoned it. But they really touted the kind of newer version. It was being marketed as new technology.”
Mayor Benjamin says he’s been aware of ShotSpotter for a while, and knew the technology had become more nimble and precise in recent years. The mayor — who has pushed hard on gun regulations in Columbia, including measures to ban gun bump stocks and to declare homemade “ghost guns” a public nuisance — says he saw ShotSpotter as a tool that could get officers to shooting scenes quicker, and as a way to take more guns off the street.
“In America right now, we have 320 million people and 400 million guns,” the mayor says. “A lot of those guns are in the hands of people who don’t deserve them and shouldn’t have them lawfully. Every tool that we can possibly leverage to get our law enforcement officers what they need to keep our community safe, we need to do it.”
‘An Eye-Opener’
Lt. PJ Blendowski is a 17-year veteran of the Columbia Police Department. Currently a watch commander — meaning he responds to incidents citywide when he’s on a shift — he cut his teeth as a young officer on the streets of North Columbia, a high-crime area of the city. He let a Free Times reporter ride with him on a recent afternoon shift, patrolling many of the neighborhoods where the ShotSpotter technology is in use.
The longtime officer — a tall man who, with his close-cropped hair and steely gaze, strikes the figure of a cop straight out of central casting — says ShotSpotter has been a game-changer. He describes a shooting just after midnight on Nov. 2, at the North Pointe apartments off Lester Drive.
With ShotSpotter, officers were able to respond to the complex within minutes, go directly to the building where the shooting occurred and walk right up on several freshly fired shell casings. It essentially led them straight to evidence that, in prior years, could have been much tougher to track down, if at all.
But Blendowski says ShotSpotter has a secondary effect: It’s led officers to the realization of how few people call 911 when they hear gunfire.
“One of the things that a lot of us didn’t realize, when we first got this system, was how many shots were going off that people weren’t reporting to us,” Blendowski says. “It was crazy. We’d get an alert that five shots have gone off, and we’d go over there and, literally, we would find shell casings and we would check with dispatch and not one person had called it in.
“That was an eye-opener. … It was more shocking than anything, that someone could fire off six rounds in the middle of the street and you’ve got houses on each side, and not one person called it in.”
For Bruce, the African American activist and author, the fact many don’t call the police when there are bullets whizzing right outside their window is troubling. She says that, for many citizens, it’s, in part, an issue where people don’t trust the police. She thinks money that goes toward ShotSpotter could perhaps be better spent on programs or initiatives that would rebuild that trust between officers and the community.
“[ShotSpotter] was put in place because people are less likely to call 911,” she says. “I think we need to look at the reasons for that breakdown. There needs to be some time investment, and money, to look at figuring that out, and remedying that. I’ve heard people say, ‘I’ve called the police and they haven’t come’ or ‘The response time was slow’ and all those other things.
“We need a diagnostic on, ‘OK, what’s going on with that, and how can we fix that?’ That would save a lot of money.”
Holbrook admits that coming face-to-face with the truth that so many gunshots go unreported was disheartening.
“I try to look at it from the perspective of the citizen,” the chief says. “You have to wonder what that citizen [who doesn’t call-in nearby gunfire] is thinking. Number one, they’ve become totally desensitized to gunfire, which is totally unacceptable. No one should live with the sound of gunfire like that. Then, to not see the police show up? The message is that we don’t care. And that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s just the opposite of that.”
In July, the Columbia Police joined with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to launch the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative in North Columbia, an effort meant to curb gunfire and violent crime, and to foster greater trust with neighbors there.
Holbrook says that some of that improved trust could come with the help of ShotSpotter, in that neighbors are seeing officers more often as they are responding to alerts from the technology. He estimates officers have gone to 150 scenes since April that they would not have visited without ShotSpotter.
“That’s 150 times now that we have shown up where, because nobody was calling, we otherwise wouldn’t have been,” the chief says. “So now you have neighborhoods that have been disenfranchised for various reasons, or marginalized, now they are seeing the police routinely show up anytime there is the sound of gunfire. What we are seeing now is more and more people engaging with our officers where we hadn’t seen that before.”
Branching out?
With ShotSpotter off to a promising start in the areas of Columbia where it’s currently deployed, a question is beginning to bubble up: Should it be expanded to other parts of the Capital City?
While details are slim on how far it could expand, officials seem keen to establish more ShotSpotter zones.
Holbrook says he thinks the system could grow, and that, if that comes to pass, the police department will let data about gunfire in other areas of the city guide where additional sensors could be placed.
“I don’t know that it’s practical to do it citywide,” Holbrook says. “In some areas we don’t have [as many] reports of gunfire or calls for service where we have people or property hit by gunfire. … We need to be intelligence-led and data-driven with any type of crime-fighting strategy we deploy, whether it is boots-on-the-ground strategy or technology-driven strategy.”
For his part, Mayor Benjamin says he is committed to expanding the technology in Columbia. So is Duvall, the councilman who is set to face attorney Sara Middleton in a Nov. 19 runoff election for his at-large seat.
“It doesn’t need to go citywide, but it does need to go to more zones,” Duvall says. “Probably two or three more zones would do it.”
Of course, an expansion would likely come at an increased cost. For those — like Bruce — who already balk at the $1.2 million price tag for the current service, an expansion seems like a reach.
“If what we are trying to do is reduce gun violence, what would be the most effective use of our money in an attempt to do that?” Bruce wonders. “What investment would provide a better return on investment than this $1.2 million? Are we going to invest in the front-end of the gun violence issues, or are we going to invest more, especially when you are talking about expanding to the other parts of the city, in trying to react than you are in, ‘What can we do up front?’”
If one of the goals of ShotSpotter is to reduce crime, so far it seems to be working. Though Holbrook admits it’s early, overall crime is down in the ShotSpotter zones from April through November, compared to the same time a year ago.
“Our violent crime is down seven percent,” Holbrook says. “An eight percent reduction in aggravated assaults, which are essentially non-fatal shootings. We also have seen a 14 percent reduction in burglary. … And there is a 25 percent reduction in homicides. We had four the previous year, this year we have had three.
The chief concedes that time will offer more data, and a clearer indication as to whether there is a correlation between the technology and the dip in crime in the areas it covers. Still, he’s intrigued by the early info.
“The numbers are encouraging,” he says.
